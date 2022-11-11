Read full article on original website
collinsvilledailynews.com
Illinois quick hits: Walmart settles opioid lawsuit; Russia divestment measure advances
Illinois has reached a settlement with Walmart to resolve allegations that the company contributed to the opioid addiction crisis by failing to oversee the dispensing of opioids at its stores. The settlement provides more than $3 billion nationally and requires improvements to how Walmart’s pharmacies handle opioids. The settlement will...
collinsvilledailynews.com
Illinois Sheriffs Association expects no changes to the SAFE T Act as lawmakers return
(The Center Square) – As lawmakers return to Springfield for Tuesday's fall veto session, many expect the SAFE T Act to be an important part of the discussion. One law enforcement group, however, says it could take some time. The Safety, Accountability, Fairness, and Equity Today, or SAFE-T, Act,...
collinsvilledailynews.com
Illinois parole board has quorum, expects elevated clemency requests
(The Center Square) – The Illinois Prisoner Review Board now has a quorum and it’s expected the number of clemency requests will be heavy. The PRB reviews parole requests and what to do with people who violate conditions of release. Earlier this year, state senators rejected several of...
collinsvilledailynews.com
Illinois quick hits: New Illinois Supreme Court chief justice takes oath; $1 billion in rental assistance paid
New Illinois Supreme Court chief justice takes oath. There is a new chief justice of the Illinois Supreme Court. Justice Mary Jane Theis was sworn in Monday. Out of the past 122 chief justices in Illinois history, Theis is only the fourth female chief justice. Two new judges were voted...
collinsvilledailynews.com
Illinois Amendment 1: Some waiting for certified tally while supporters claim victory
(The Center Square) – Projections show the amendment enshrining collective bargaining rights in the Illinois Constitution received 53% support of all votes cast in last week's election, exceeding the simple majority of all voters threshold needed to pass. Some are waiting to see the officially certified results. The measure...
collinsvilledailynews.com
Illinois quick hits: Police seeking tips in gun theft case; Pritzker spent $152 million for reelection
Thieves used a stolen car to smash their way into an Oak Forest gun range and made off with nearly two dozen guns. Cameras showed four suspects who were able to steal 23 guns before fleeing the scene. Police recovered the stolen vehicle. Federal agents are assisting the Oak Forest Police Department with the investigation.
collinsvilledailynews.com
Report: $1.5B in lost health care investments in North Carolina due to certificate of need law
(The Center Square) — North Carolina’s certificate of need law has resulted in nearly $1.5 billion in lost health care investments since 2012, according to a new report. Americans for Prosperity Foundation highlighted the loss in a report released on Monday titled "Permission to Care: How North Carolina’s Certificate of Need Law Harms Patients and Stifles Health Care Innovation."
collinsvilledailynews.com
Republicans dominate Arkansas' midterm election
(The Center Square) – Arkansas saw about 50% of registered voters fill out a ballot last week, almost identical to the rate seen during the last midterm elections in 2018. The current numbers show 50.39% of registered voters in Arkansas cast ballots. In 2018 it was 50.38%. The state’s voter rolls have grown by 15,121 since then.
