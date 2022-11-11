ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Illinois parole board has quorum, expects elevated clemency requests

(The Center Square) – The Illinois Prisoner Review Board now has a quorum and it’s expected the number of clemency requests will be heavy. The PRB reviews parole requests and what to do with people who violate conditions of release. Earlier this year, state senators rejected several of...
ILLINOIS STATE
Report: $1.5B in lost health care investments in North Carolina due to certificate of need law

(The Center Square) — North Carolina’s certificate of need law has resulted in nearly $1.5 billion in lost health care investments since 2012, according to a new report. Americans for Prosperity Foundation highlighted the loss in a report released on Monday titled "Permission to Care: How North Carolina’s Certificate of Need Law Harms Patients and Stifles Health Care Innovation."
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Republicans dominate Arkansas' midterm election

(The Center Square) – Arkansas saw about 50% of registered voters fill out a ballot last week, almost identical to the rate seen during the last midterm elections in 2018. The current numbers show 50.39% of registered voters in Arkansas cast ballots. In 2018 it was 50.38%. The state’s voter rolls have grown by 15,121 since then.
ARKANSAS STATE

