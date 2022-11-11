ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Mount St. Mary's loses 86-38 to No. 10 NC State

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Aziaha James came off the bench to score 17 of her 19 points in the second half for No. 10 North Carolina State in its 86-38 romp over Mount St. Mary's on Sunday.Diamond Johnson had 13 points and Jada Boyd and Madison Hayes both scored 11 points for the Wolfpack (3-0), who overpowered the Mountaineers with a 63-21 rebounding advantage."We did a really good job of crashing," N.C. State coach Wes Moore said of the rebounding. "I think great teams really take advantage of the boards at both ends."Hayes had 11 rebounds. James made 6 of...
Hubert Davis challenges 'soft' UNC basketball in No. 1 Tar Heels' near upset against Charleston

Hubert Davis and the North Carolina Tar Heels found themselves trailing Charleston at halftime by seven points in Friday’s game. No. 1 UNC basketball pulled away with a 102-86 win, though, thanks to its leading scorers. Armando Bacot had 28 points on the night, all but one of his points were scored after halftime. Caleb Love totaled 25 points for the Tar Heels. He made 20 of 28 shots (71.4%) after halftime and finished the game shooting 60%. But the Tar Heels needed the push at halftime to put up those numbers, so Davis explained how he challenged his team to lock-in and get the win.
Duke freshman Lively to make debut vs. USC Upstate

Durham, N.C. — Duke head coach Jon Scheyer has announced that freshman Dereck Lively II will dress and be available to play tonight when the No. 7 Blue Devils host USC Upstate at 6:30 p.m. at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Lively, the preseason Rookie of the Year in the ACC,...
UNC Basketball: Armando Bacot “I’m Not the CEO”

UNC basketball standout Armando Bacot made some interesting comments after the Tar Heels latest victory. We are two games into the UNC Basketball season and the number one ranked Tar Heels still seem to be putting things together. Last night, Pre-Season ACC POY candidate Armando Bacot had one point and one rebound at halftime. Not ideal against a team that is nowhere near the level of competition that UNC will face in the coming months.
Duke Wins At Davidson, 60-37

Duke got a 60-37 road win at Davidson Saturday but no one seems overly pleased about it. You won’t see this often: Duke won by 23 and had 20 turnovers and 14 in just the first half. Reagan Richardson had five in 14 minutes but everyone had at least one except for Taya Corosdale.
E.E. Smith Sports Hall of Fame 2023 Inductees

E.E. Smith Sports Hall of Fame Announces Class of 2023. The National Association of E.E. Smith Alumni and Friends, Inc. (NAEESAF) and The E.E. Smith Sports Hall of Fame (EES SHOF) are proud to announce the second annual class of inductees into the E.E. Smith Sports Hall of Fame. The E.E. Smith Sports Hall of Fame was established August 9, 2021, with the mission to recognize the noteworthy achievements and contributions of student athletes, teams, coaches, school staff, and volunteers who donated extraordinary amounts of time and talent to the E.E. Smith athletic program.
WRAL's 5 On Your Side helps customers get over $30,000 back from Duke Energy

RALEIGH, N.C. — It’s a question many of you have likely found yourself asking: ‘Why is my power bill so high?’. This year alone, frustrated customers have filed 1,374 complaints with the North Carolina Utilities Commission against Duke Energy. Hundreds of customers have come directly to WRAL's 5 On Your Side for help in understanding and fighting unusually high bills.
