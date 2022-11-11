Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Charleston Man, Durham LeaderThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
A City in NC Was Named One of the Healthiest Cities in America for 2022Kennardo G. JamesRaleigh, NC
5 Local Coffee Shops in Cary You Need to VisitJames TulianoCary, NC
North Carolina Navy Veteran Reported Missing One Year After She DisappearedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedRaleigh, NC
Cary Man Charged With Committing Multi-Million PPP Fraud SchemeJames TulianoCary, NC
Related
Mount St. Mary's loses 86-38 to No. 10 NC State
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Aziaha James came off the bench to score 17 of her 19 points in the second half for No. 10 North Carolina State in its 86-38 romp over Mount St. Mary's on Sunday.Diamond Johnson had 13 points and Jada Boyd and Madison Hayes both scored 11 points for the Wolfpack (3-0), who overpowered the Mountaineers with a 63-21 rebounding advantage."We did a really good job of crashing," N.C. State coach Wes Moore said of the rebounding. "I think great teams really take advantage of the boards at both ends."Hayes had 11 rebounds. James made 6 of...
Why is everyone discounting Drake Maye and UNC as possible Playoff crashers?
Yes, there is a chance where Drake Maye and the rest of the UNC football team can make the College Football Playoff this season. It might be as a huge long shot, but UNC has a chance at making the College Football Playoff with Heisman Trophy contender Drake Maye at quarterback.
‘Hate it for these seniors’: What we learned about NC State in loss to Boston College
“I don’t know what to say,” Dave Doeren said. “I’m pretty down for these kids. Obviously, we didn’t play well enough to win and didn’t coach well enough to win, and I always put that on me.”
What we learned about NC State basketball in its 73-67 win over Campbell Friday night
“When you look around college basketball there’s so much parity now,” Kevin Keatts said. “When you play against a team like Campbell, and the reason why we scheduled them, is because they were a unique offensive team.”
247Sports
LOOK: UNC Celebrates in Locker Room After Clinching ACC Coastal Championship
North Carolina defeated Wake Forest 36-34 on Saturday night in Winston-Salem to move 9-1 overall, 6-0 in the ACC, 6-0 on the road, and more importantly to clinch the ACC Coastal Divison. It is the first time UNC has won the Coastal Division since 2015. The Tar Heels were led...
What More Can I Say: Cardiac Carolina Does It Again; Alge Crumpler Joins
Immediately following each North Carolina game, Inside Carolina's Taylor Vippolis publishes his thoughts from the field. But in this new podcast for the remainder of the season, titled "What More Can I Say," Vippolis provides additional analysis and a detailed perspective after taking the time to rewatch and review the game and gather more data.
4-star edge Rico Walker steps away from UNC commitment, reopens recruitment
Hickory, N.C. — Hickory High School edge rusher Rico Walker, who committed to UNC, announced he is reopening his commitment. Walker made the announcement late Friday on his Twitter account, simply tweeting, "My recruitment is back open." Walker committed to the Tar Heels in July. Standing at 6-foot-3 and...
247Sports
Hubert Davis challenges 'soft' UNC basketball in No. 1 Tar Heels' near upset against Charleston
Hubert Davis and the North Carolina Tar Heels found themselves trailing Charleston at halftime by seven points in Friday’s game. No. 1 UNC basketball pulled away with a 102-86 win, though, thanks to its leading scorers. Armando Bacot had 28 points on the night, all but one of his points were scored after halftime. Caleb Love totaled 25 points for the Tar Heels. He made 20 of 28 shots (71.4%) after halftime and finished the game shooting 60%. But the Tar Heels needed the push at halftime to put up those numbers, so Davis explained how he challenged his team to lock-in and get the win.
Duke freshman Lively to make debut vs. USC Upstate
Durham, N.C. — Duke head coach Jon Scheyer has announced that freshman Dereck Lively II will dress and be available to play tonight when the No. 7 Blue Devils host USC Upstate at 6:30 p.m. at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Lively, the preseason Rookie of the Year in the ACC,...
keepingitheel.com
UNC Basketball: Armando Bacot “I’m Not the CEO”
UNC basketball standout Armando Bacot made some interesting comments after the Tar Heels latest victory. We are two games into the UNC Basketball season and the number one ranked Tar Heels still seem to be putting things together. Last night, Pre-Season ACC POY candidate Armando Bacot had one point and one rebound at halftime. Not ideal against a team that is nowhere near the level of competition that UNC will face in the coming months.
Top247 prospect Rico Walker decommits from North Carolina
A little more than a month before Signing Day and Top247 edge Rico Walker's recruitment is back open. The Hickory (N.C.) High prospect made the proclamation Friday night, pulling back the commitment he made to North Carolina four months ago. When Walker committed to the Tar Heels in mid July,...
dukebasketballreport.com
Duke Wins At Davidson, 60-37
Duke got a 60-37 road win at Davidson Saturday but no one seems overly pleased about it. You won’t see this often: Duke won by 23 and had 20 turnovers and 14 in just the first half. Reagan Richardson had five in 14 minutes but everyone had at least one except for Taya Corosdale.
Duke basketball big man joins Marvin Bagley III on exclusive list
Before Friday night, Marvin Bagley III, the 2017-18 ACC Player and Rookie of the Year, was the only Duke basketball freshman in history to begin his college career with two consecutive double-doubles. Now, thanks to power forward Kyle Filipowski's second powerful performance across the No. 7 Blue Devils' 2-0 start,...
Pack Pros: How former NC State players fared during NFL Week 10
McNeill started at tackle and had two tackles for Detroit in a 31-30 win over the Chicago Bears. Street had three tackles for the Saints Sunday in a 20-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Bradbury started at center in Minnesota’s wild 33-30 win over the Buffalo Bills Sunday. Jones...
Film Room: Cam Kelly Interception Locks Down Coastal Title
This interception by North Carolina safety Cam'Ron Kelly came on the combination of a risky but calculated call by Gene Chizik.
Evans inducted into HOF
Clinton native Eric “The Pencil” Evans, a basketball standout for the Dark Horses and Morgan State, was recently honored by the la
getnews.info
E.E. Smith Sports Hall of Fame 2023 Inductees
E.E. Smith Sports Hall of Fame Announces Class of 2023. The National Association of E.E. Smith Alumni and Friends, Inc. (NAEESAF) and The E.E. Smith Sports Hall of Fame (EES SHOF) are proud to announce the second annual class of inductees into the E.E. Smith Sports Hall of Fame. The E.E. Smith Sports Hall of Fame was established August 9, 2021, with the mission to recognize the noteworthy achievements and contributions of student athletes, teams, coaches, school staff, and volunteers who donated extraordinary amounts of time and talent to the E.E. Smith athletic program.
LeVelle Moton announces Raleigh affordable housing project
The NCCU coach is partnering with his company to redevelop a legacy community in his hometown. The post LeVelle Moton announces Raleigh affordable housing project appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Thieves rob Family Dollar at gunpoint in North Carolina, police say
The duo who wore masks hit the Family Dollar at 3110 Garner Road just after 9:45 p.m., according to an officer with the Raleigh Police Department.
WRAL's 5 On Your Side helps customers get over $30,000 back from Duke Energy
RALEIGH, N.C. — It’s a question many of you have likely found yourself asking: ‘Why is my power bill so high?’. This year alone, frustrated customers have filed 1,374 complaints with the North Carolina Utilities Commission against Duke Energy. Hundreds of customers have come directly to WRAL's 5 On Your Side for help in understanding and fighting unusually high bills.
247Sports
59K+
Followers
395K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0