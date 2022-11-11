ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Baton Rouge Parish, LA

WAFB.com

Baton Rouge General staff, former patients celebrate ICU renovations

BATON ROUGE, LA
Baton Rouge Business Report

Forte and Tablada creates virtual tour of recently discovered shipwreck

Baton Rouge engineering firm Forte & Tablada has created a virtual tour of the century-old Brookhill Ferry shipwreck, which was recently discovered due to the Mississippi River’s record-low levels. According to an announcement from the firm, Forte & Tablada worked with the Louisiana Division of Archaeology to take a...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

BRFD responds to vacant house fire, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a fire on Tuesday, Nov.15. According to officials, the fire happened at a vacant home on North Acadian Thruway West. Officials say no contents were found inside the home. This is still an ongoing in investigation.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Baton Rouge Business Report

Roundup: Baton Rouge General / Cajun Ready Mix rebrand / Live music grant

CMO: Baton Rouge General today announced that, after a national search, it has named Dr. William “Keith” Kellum, its chief medical officer. Board-certified in internal medicine, Kellum has worked at BRG since 2013 and in his new role will oversee medical services and clinical strategy at the Bluebonnet and Ascension campuses. See the announcement.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Shake Shack's first Baton Rouge location opens Monday

BATON ROUGE - Shake Shack, the wildly popular burger chain based out of New York, has opened its first restaurant in the capital area. In August, the company announced its first-ever Baton Rouge restaurant on Bluebonnet Boulevard, just outside the Mall of Louisiana. The new location officially opened Nov. 14.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Dog and driver rescued from canal in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Fire Department received a call a little after 7 p.m. and it had nothing to do with a fire. BRFD said, “Crews responded to a vehicle in the canal on Blount Rd.”. A female driver and dog were in the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Baton Rouge's prison will get a $1.2 million upgrade, thanks to federal money. Here's how.

East Baton Rouge’s dilapidated adult jail is poised to receive $1.2 million in upgrades, parish officials say. The funds – approved by the parish's metro council earlier this year as part of a $48 million federal relief package from Congress' American Rescue Plan Act – will go toward improvements at the more than 60-year-old detention center, which has long been criticized for its outdated facilities and high number of inmate deaths.
BATON ROUGE, LA

