wbrz.com
Tigerland apartment complex plagued by crime has DA's attention; owner promises fixes
BATON ROUGE - Some apartments in Tigerland have recently been on the district attorney's radar because they attract so much crime. Monika Sandlin has lived at Tiger Plaza since June 2021 and reached out to 2 On Your Side because she's tired of watching the place deteriorate. "A lot of...
wbrz.com
House sale falls through, neighbor blames councilman for repeat problems
BATON ROUGE - A neighbor and a councilman are still at odds over property improvements completed without permits. Eugene Michelli filed a lawsuit over the problems claiming the improvements caused his house to flood. Michelli is trying to put everything behind him and move on, but his case hit a...
pelicanpostonline.com
AP Government/School Board Surplus Liquidation Auction (12/3)
Location: 300 Houmas St, Donaldsonville, Louisiana. When: Saturday December 3, 2022 9:30 AM Sharp (Rain or Shine) Inspection on Friday December 2, 2022 9:30AM-3.00PM.
WAFB.com
Baton Rouge General staff, former patients celebrate ICU renovations
Univ. of Virginia athletic officials provide update on football program after deadly shooting (Full Interview) The University of Virginia athletic director and head football coach provided updates following Sunday's deadly shooting. 9News Daily AM Update: Tuesday, November 15. Updated: 5 hours ago. Matt Williams delivers Tuesday's headlines. 3 football players...
Baton Rouge Business Report
Forte and Tablada creates virtual tour of recently discovered shipwreck
Baton Rouge engineering firm Forte & Tablada has created a virtual tour of the century-old Brookhill Ferry shipwreck, which was recently discovered due to the Mississippi River’s record-low levels. According to an announcement from the firm, Forte & Tablada worked with the Louisiana Division of Archaeology to take a...
Edgar Hernandez Killed In A Fatal Crash In Baton Rouge (Baton Rouge, LA)
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, a fatal crash was reported on Monday. Officials confirmed that one person died in the two-vehicle collision. Authorities stated that the collision occurred on Interstate 12 near Essen Lane.
brproud.com
Heavy law enforcement presence in Old South Baton Rouge neighborhood Tuesday afternoon
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – EBR Schools confirmed Tuesday that a shooting incident, completely unconnected from McKinley High School, occurred in a neighborhood near the school around 2 p.m., garnering a heavy law enforcement presence in the area. As a result, the school was briefly placed on lockdown. EBR...
BRFD responds to vacant house fire, officials say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a fire on Tuesday, Nov.15. According to officials, the fire happened at a vacant home on North Acadian Thruway West. Officials say no contents were found inside the home. This is still an ongoing in investigation.
LPSO: Clothing allegedly taken without payment from store along Crossing Way
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating an alleged theft that took place on Nov. 10. Authorities report it happened at a retailer along Crossing Way. Clothes were allegedly taken without payment, according to the sheriff’s office. LPSO deputies say they...
Baton Rouge Business Report
Roundup: Baton Rouge General / Cajun Ready Mix rebrand / Live music grant
CMO: Baton Rouge General today announced that, after a national search, it has named Dr. William “Keith” Kellum, its chief medical officer. Board-certified in internal medicine, Kellum has worked at BRG since 2013 and in his new role will oversee medical services and clinical strategy at the Bluebonnet and Ascension campuses. See the announcement.
wbrz.com
Shake Shack's first Baton Rouge location opens Monday
BATON ROUGE - Shake Shack, the wildly popular burger chain based out of New York, has opened its first restaurant in the capital area. In August, the company announced its first-ever Baton Rouge restaurant on Bluebonnet Boulevard, just outside the Mall of Louisiana. The new location officially opened Nov. 14.
brproud.com
Entergy explains why power is out for some residents in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – It may have been cold for some residents in Baton Rouge when they got out of bed this morning. The power was out for almost 1,300 customers in the area. So what caused the power outage?. According to Entergy, “a crossarm, which is a...
brproud.com
Greater Baton Rouge area Christmas parades rolling in December 2022
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Grab the hot cocoa and take the whole family to get into the holiday spirit at a Christmas parade in the Capital Region. Here’s a list of Christmas parades rolling in 2022. Cortana Kiwanis Christmas Parade. When: Saturday, Dec. 10 at 5:30 p.m.
brproud.com
Dog and driver rescued from canal in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Fire Department received a call a little after 7 p.m. and it had nothing to do with a fire. BRFD said, “Crews responded to a vehicle in the canal on Blount Rd.”. A female driver and dog were in the...
Sensory Services Lab in Baton Rouge Needs Sausage Tasters for New Study
The Sensory Services Lab in Baton Rouge is putting out the call for sausage tasters for an upcoming study. Can you say dream job?. According to a recent Facebook post from the LSU AgCenter, the Sensory Services Lab in Baton Rouge is looking for sausage tasters to take part in an upcoming study on turkey sausage.
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge's prison will get a $1.2 million upgrade, thanks to federal money. Here's how.
East Baton Rouge’s dilapidated adult jail is poised to receive $1.2 million in upgrades, parish officials say. The funds – approved by the parish's metro council earlier this year as part of a $48 million federal relief package from Congress' American Rescue Plan Act – will go toward improvements at the more than 60-year-old detention center, which has long been criticized for its outdated facilities and high number of inmate deaths.
brproud.com
EBR council passes ordinance to ‘improve quality of life’ at rental properties
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Sights like blighted homes and apartments across East Baton Rouge Parish has become an eye sore for years. Councilman Darryl Hurst has an answer to tackle the problem, he’s calling it the quality-of-life ordinance. The East Baton Rouge metro council passed the ordinance Wednesday.
brproud.com
Murder suspect caught going more than double speed limit in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An officer with the Baton Rouge Police Department was looking for speeders when a vehicle flew past early on Friday morning. A car radar caught a 2021 Mazda3 going 83 mph in a 40 mph zone. The officer attempted a traffic stop in the...
theadvocate.com
Ochsner scoops up Baton Rouge health care provider group to boost critical, intensive care services
Impact Network, a Baton Rouge-based group of hospital physicians and nurse practitioners who specialize in critical and intensive care, has joined Ochsner Health’s Baton Rouge arm, the hospital system announced Monday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Impact Network, which has been around for 20 years, has 12...
