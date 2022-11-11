Read full article on original website
Broken Arrow Students Celebrate Native American Heritage Month
Broken Arrow Public Schools is celebrating Native American Heritage month. The district's Indian Education Department hosted the event at the Oneta Ridge Middle School Tuesday night. There were traditional food and games, along with tribal crafts and presentations. Organizers say the event is vital to helping the district's three thousand tribal students and their families retain their history.
Owasso Food Bank Collecting Donations To Help Families With Holiday Meals
Owasso Community Resources is holding food drives around the city and they have gotten a lot of help from all over the community. "We've got multiple food drives that we've been participating with several elementary schools here in Owasso, as well as the band just a couple of weeks ago did their final performance and did a huge food drive. And then the Owasso Library has an ongoing food drive through the end of the month as we collect items for our thanksgiving food baskets," said Randy Cowling with Owasso Community Resources.
Cherokee Nation To Open Language Center On Nov. 15
The Cherokee Nation plans to open what the tribe believes is the nations largest indigenous language center. The Durbin Feeling Language Center opens Tuesday in a refurbished casino building not far from the tribal headquarters in Tahlequah. The center will consolidate language instruction translation services into a single building, with...
Broken Arrow Spring Creek Elementary Performs Original Musical On Bullying
Broken Arrow Public Schools' Spring Creek Elementary fifth graders are combining science, technology, engineering and math with the arts to teach about bullying through an original musical. The students sing, dance and even operate robots and drones during the performance. "When you do have friends outside of school, even if...
Tulsa Schools Hosting Public Comment On Redistricting
Tulsa Public Schools is asking for feedback from the community on the proposed redistricting. The SCHOOL board is meeting oat 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday to discuss the redistricting process, which is required every 10 years following the census. The meeting is located at the Charles C. Mason Education Service Center.
Regional Food Bank Of Oklahoma Receives Huge Donation From Google
The Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma is at work packing thousands of boxes with food for this holiday season. To help get food to more families, the Food Bank has partnered with Google. “It's sending that message that Google.org wants everybody to thrive,” said Stacy Dykstra, CEO of The Oklahoma...
Prairie Surf Media Host Launch Party For ‘Tulsa King’
“Tulsa King” has officially hit the big screen, and local cast and crew in Oklahoma City celebrated big for the occasion. Prairie Surf Media hosted a launch party Sunday night in south Oklahoma City to watch the first episode of the series. The series, starring Sylvester Stallone, was filmed...
Mentorship Program From USA BMX To Graduate First Class
Twenty kids are graduating Tuesday night from the first-ever RISE mentorship program in Tulsa. It's geared towards underserved youth and hosted by the USA BMX Foundation and Terence Crutcher Foundation. Program leaders say kids learn mobility, independence, and self-discovery through riding their bikes, then take those skills into their lives.
Cooking Corner: Pineapple Glazed Ham
TULSA, Okla. - With Thanksgiving and Christmas just around the corner, we're taking a look at a classic holiday meal. On Tuesday, our friend AC Marshall from Marshall's family catering joined the 5 p.m. newscast in the Air Comfort Solutions Kitchen and shared how to make pineapple glazed ham.
Tulsa Mayor Announces $15K Signing Bonus For New Police Officers As Recruiting Drops
Tulsa Mayor GT Bynum announced several new initiatives to help improve recruiting within the Tulsa Police Department during his State of the City address on Tuesday. His biggest announcement was a $15,000 sign-on bonus for Tulsa Police Academy Graduates. The city needs about 950 officers and only has about 815 as of November 15. Mayor Bynum says the department continues to lose more each month including about four to five a month to retirement.
Tulsa Parks Partners With TU To Create Youth Basketball League
Tulsa Parks is teaming up with the University of Tulsa to get more kids involved in recreational activities by forming a youth basketball league. The basketball league will be called the Hurricane Youth Basketball League, and it will give kids from kindergarten through 5th grade the opportunity to get out and participate in recreational activities. While Tulsa Parks has youth sports programs that kicked off again coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic, Tulsa Parks wanted to partner with local organizations to create better programming and get more kids involved.
Tulsa To Host 2023 USA Gymnastics Championships
Tulsa’s BOK Center and Cox Business Center are set to host the USA Gymnastics Championships in 2023. More than 1,600 of the nation’s top acrobatic, rhythmic, and trampoline and tumbling gymnasts will be in Tulsa from June 20 to 24 for the event. The annual event attracts Olympians...
Osage Nation Set To Build $17 Million Sports Complex Park In Pawhuska
Pawhuska’s City Council recently voted to remove part of a street in town, paving the way for the Osage Nation to build a multimillion-dollar park. The roughly 25 acres of land south of Main Street that used to be a railroad right of way sits almost empty now. But...
Rising Grocery Prices Leading Up To Thanksgiving
With less than two weeks away from Thanksgiving, shoppers are feeling the impact of higher prices for the holidays. A Wells Fargo report found prices for turkeys, eggs, flour and other Thanksgiving dinner staples are up this year. Some shoppers said higher prices and a lack of supply is a...
Tulsa Prepares For Winter Weather As Storm Moves In
Tulsa could see some winter weather in the next few days, and city leaders and businesses are trying to make sure people are prepared and safe. Local hardware stores say people are buying ice melt in high demand after last year’s winter weather. "The majority of everybody coming in...
Effort Underway To Digitize Old Records In Creek County
Some Creek County leaders are looking to preserve historic records in the county with some dating back to the 1950s. There is now an effort to digitize them, so they don't deteriorate. Creek County Clerk Jennifer Mortazavi says the first phase of the project will cost a little more than...
City Of Glenpool Holds Public Meetings About 151st Street Corridor
The City of Glenpool is asking residents for ideas to improve safety at the 151st Street Corridor. City leaders are looking at that stretch of Highway 67 from 26th west avenue to Memorial Drive. Residents shared information about safety issues, slow-downs, and future developments so the city can plan for growth.
Tulsa Football Breakdown Versus Memphis
Dean Blevins and John Holcomb breakdown Tulsa's loss against Memphis on Saturday. Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!
Nowata Man Hit, Killed By Car In Washington County
A Nowata man is dead after he was hit by a car just outside of Bartlesville Monday evening. The highway patrol says Lawerence Woodward was trying to cross Highway 75 at Rice Creek Road when he was hit by an oncoming van. Authorities said Woodward died at the hospital. The...
American Waste Control Truck Driver Hit, Killed By Car In Sand Springs
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a trash collector was hit and killed by a car Monday morning in Sand Springs. Authorities said the crash happened at 209 W. Ave. and 8th Street near Highway 412 just before 6 a.m. OHP said the man, 44-year-old Clarence Bond Jr., stepped off the...
