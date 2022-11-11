Owasso Community Resources is holding food drives around the city and they have gotten a lot of help from all over the community. "We've got multiple food drives that we've been participating with several elementary schools here in Owasso, as well as the band just a couple of weeks ago did their final performance and did a huge food drive. And then the Owasso Library has an ongoing food drive through the end of the month as we collect items for our thanksgiving food baskets," said Randy Cowling with Owasso Community Resources.

OWASSO, OK ・ 3 HOURS AGO