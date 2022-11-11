ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wide Open Country

The Farmhouse Christmas Décor We're Buying This Year

Editor's Note: Products featured on Wide Open Country are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. It's that time of the year to light Christmas candles, make sugar cookies, and of course, put up the Christmas tree. The warm feelings of the holiday season surely set in once your house is fully decorated -- and this year, we're loving a classic farmhouse style to help add a rustic flair to our mantles, windows, and living rooms. Our favorite farmhouse Christmas décor adds a cozy, vintage feel to the home, so we rounded up our favorite finds that we'll be adding to our own shopping carts this year.
Money

Deck the Halls Without Wrecking Your Wallet: Save 40% on Holiday Home Decor

Whimsical decorations and the warm glow of colorful lights make the holiday season feel like a magical time of year, but with inflation on the rise and prices higher than ever, it simply won’t do to break the bank on festive decor. Luckily, there’s no need to miss out on the fun of decorating this year thanks to Amazon. They’re currently offering major sales on all the items you need to turn your yard and your living room into a winter wonderland. Now is the perfect time to pick up any decorations you’re missing or expand your display with great deals on everything from themed lights to a beautiful new tree.
veranda.com

Designer Joanna Buchanan Thinks It's Time to Put a Twist on the Traditional Holiday Tablescape

Joanna Buchanan wants you to step outside the traditional green-and-red box this holiday season. The founder of the eponymous home accessories brand grew up watching her mother dig through their family's vintage collection of ornaments and decorations to spruce up their English countryside home for the holidays. Inspired by those quirky ornaments, Buchanan envisioned a more glamorous and a bit unconventional take on seasonal decor, designing a collection that hints at tradition but feels contemporary. She's now challenging people to take a more elevated and unexpected approach to their decorating, especially when it comes to your holiday tablescape. Luckily, Buchanan isn't sending anyone out on a decorating journey without guidance—she's revealed her need-to-know tips for setting her signature "traditional with a twist" holiday table. Below, discover why the decorating maven says you need two tablecloths, plus she reveals which creatures are invited to her dining table and dishes on all of her tablescape must-haves.
Mashed

Aldi's Gouda Holiday Trees Are Back For The Festive Season

Whether it's Starbucks holiday cups or Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes, there's something that excites people about seeing seasonal products as winter approaches. In 2019, Design Analytics reported the results of a survey that looked at whether people would be more likely to buy such items as cans of Coca-Cola or Pepsi with holiday-themed packaging or the standard counterpart. For every person who would go for the nonseasonal option, there were about two consumers who would prefer the holiday packaging. When it came to Coca-Cola, people were more likely to say the holiday packaging sent a message that the soda "tastes great."
HuffPost

The Best 2022 Holiday Ads

From Will Ferrell's return as Buddy the Elf to a poignant warning about the climate crisis, these are the holiday ads you need to see right now.
WGN TV

Champagnes perfect for the holiday season

We are about to dive into a month of holiday parties and get togethers that many of us missed last year. And there’s no better way to take those gatherings up a notch than by adding a bottle of bubbles. Maple & Ash’s Wine Director Amy Mundwiler joins us with some of her favorite picks.
Parade

25 Family Christmas Vacations and Getaways for an Unforgettable Holiday Season

Traveling during the holidays is an exciting, sometimes daunting event. Packing up the kids' suitcases, playing Tetris to get everything to fit in the car—oh, and don't forget about that oil change. You've probably gotten used to the journey to a family member's home every holiday season, but what's stopping you from planning that ultimate Christmas getaway you've been dreaming of?
ARIZONA STATE
PYMNTS

Grocery Stores Win Big This Holiday Season

The Grinch is surely pleased that 15 million Americans — that’s almost 6% of all U.S. consumers — who bought holiday gifts last year say they’ll buy none this year, but it leaves the other 94%, give or take, to spend in different ways, with many prioritizing family meals over presents.
Delish

Christmas Punch

There’s no better way to liven up a holiday party than with a big pitcher of punch. A lot of recipes use Kool-Aid, liters of soda, and even ice cream to build their cocktails for sweetness. But, if you’re like us, sometimes you just want a glass of punch—and not a punch of sugar.
StyleCaster

Let The Good Times Flow: 5 Wine Advent Calendars That’ll Make For A Very Merry Holiday Season

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. There truly is an advent calendar out there for everything. Just this past month, we’ve found some that beauty obsessives, ‘Star Wars’ fanatics, and ‘Friends’ fans will all love. Our latest advent discovery? One for those who are at least 21 years of age and enjoy to wine down at the end of the day, if you catch our drift. Wine advent calendars are the gift that’ll keep on giving. They’re filled with various blends from different locations so that you...
Mashed

Olive Garden PJs Are About To Drop For The Holiday Season

Never-ending breadsticks indeed. Ditto for the soup and salad. Even if you can't eat at Olive Garden every day, now you can wear it every night – at least through the winter season. But that doesn't mean you have to douse yourself in soup or wear bread on your head – the popular chain is making a different kind of offer. All of Olive Garden's faves, including the lauded breadsticks, soup, salad, pasta dishes – even the Andes mints – are part of its latest promotion. The unusual part about the Italian restaurant's offer? You can't eat any of it.
