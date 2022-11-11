‘A world of ambitious mitigation’ — Leaders in Egypt aim to avert planet’s path to ‘climate hell’

Firefighters hike the mountain to battle the Mosquito Fire in Foresthill, Calif, on Sept. 10, 2022. Max Whittaker/The New York Times

The world is on a path to climate hell. That was the message U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres sent to world leaders and diplomats this week as they gathered in the resort town of Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, to hammer out how to keep global temperature averages from warming more than 2 degrees Celsius.

The 27th U.N. Climate Change Conference of Parties, known informally as COP27, comes as Russia’s war in Ukraine has prompted a surge in oil and gas prices and as the United States marched into a midterm election largely projected to favor Republicans — a fact that many feared would hamper the U.S.’s ability to extend international climate financing to poorer countries during the talks.

“If what I think will happen in today’s elections happens and the House is gone, you’re not going to see that money,” John Kerry, the U.S. climate envoy, said Tuesday during a panel discussion on climate adaptation.

But while diplomatic negotiations drag on and final votes are tallied, the world is barreling toward missing the 2°C mark, or the threshold after which scientists say catastrophic climate change will be unavoidable.

A report released Thursday found that carbon emissions remained at record highs this year, further truncating the time the world has left to meet its emissions reduction goals, established by the Paris Climate Agreement, and stave off the worst impacts of a warming world.

The Earth has already hit 1.2°C of warming, or 2.2 degrees Fahrenheit, above pre-industrial levels. In California, new research shows that such impacts are hitting faster and more forcefully than previously expected, with extreme heat, rising seas, protracted drought and intensifying wildfires already gripping the state.

Though the success of these COP conferences has come under fire recently, with prominent activists like Greta Thunberg sitting this year’s event out, others say there is still value in coming together as a global community to hash out some of the world’s most challenging problems and bring focus to the mounting issues at hand.

One of those people is Chris Field, director of the Stanford Woods Institute for the Environment, who is in Egypt to discuss climate challenges and solutions. He talked with The Examiner about the conference’s key issues and his views on the state of the planet. This interview has been edited for clarity.

Examiner: This year’s COP27 comes at a particularly tense moment. The war in Ukraine is straining energy supplies globally, and rising energy prices are top of mind as the U.S. heads into the midterms. Some worry a Republican win will hamper the U.S.’s ability to negotiate and encourage other countries to scale back emissions. How are you thinking about these issues as you head to Egypt?

Chris Field: It’s a good question. The landscape this year is especially challenging. The war in Ukraine, the shortage of energy supplies, the ramifications for food and the unending litany of climate-related disasters makes clear how challenging the environment is. The single clearest message from the U.N. reports is that we’re not making the kind of progress we need to make globally and in the U.S. and California.

That said, the Inflation Reduction Act and the Bipartisan Infrastructure law are changing the landscape and providing strong incentives for accelerating progress. That’s going to be a major factor in the years ahead and has the potential to create dramatic new opportunities for businesses in the U.S., certainly businesses in the Bay Area. But it also is an opportunity for the U.S. to rebuild its leadership position on climate action — something that was seriously eroded during the Trump administration.

Examiner: This idea of loss and damage, or who should be responsible for paying for the disasters already wrought by a changing climate, has emerged as a key issue during this conference. How are you thinking about the responsibilities of wealthier countries like the U.S. in assisting developing nations already experiencing disproportionate climate impacts?

Field: Addressing the impacts on the poor world is absolutely fundamental. We can’t mount a successful attack on climate change unless we find some way to deal with this question of disproportionate impact on the poor. And while I don’t think we’re going to see anything like a comprehensive agreement on loss and damage, I think it’s really important to start the conversation. It’s a topic that just cuts to the core of the ethics and the economics and the policy aspects of the way we tackle climate change. So even though we’re likely to see a lot of frustration and expressions of failure to reach an agreement, I think it’s really important to open this conversation. It’s never been on the official agenda until now.

Examiner: There’s been growing criticism that these COP events are not meeting the moment in terms of their ability to effect real change. How are you thinking about the role of these conferences going forward?

Field: It’s important to remember that these COPS are only a part of the broader ecosystem of action on climate. Many of the important conversations are occurring in company boardrooms or Senate hearing rooms, or in California state offices. I think what the COPs do most effectively is they focus world attention on where we are in tackling climate change. They also focus world attention on the things that we’re not doing, the things that we need to do, and hopefully open doorways to greater participation and commitment.

Examiner: Still, I wonder what you see as some of the major drawbacks of this model.

Field: The great thing about the U.N. system and the terrible thing about the U.N. system is that everything has to be done by consensus. And it’s really hard to find the substantive issues on which every country in the world agrees. So it’s important to recognize that we get great benefits from the U.N. system, but it’s good for some things and terrible for others.

Examiner: The world has breached 1.2°C of warming, and the odds of staying below 1.5°C appear further out of reach. At COP26 in Glasgow last year, leaders said the limit of 1.5°C is “alive, but its pulse is weak.” Is the goal of 1.5°C dead?

Field: I’m glad you brought that up. I think it’s important to remember that what we really need is a world of ambitious mitigation — trying as hard as we can to limit the amount of warming that occurs. It’s highly unlikely that we will be able to stabilize warming at less than 1.5°C. But in a world of ambitious mitigation, we still have the opportunity to avoid many of the more serious impacts of climate change if we can limit warming to and to the Paris Agreement, or well below 2°C.

Examiner: The scale of the problem feels enormous. What solutions feel most promising right now?

Field: We need to work in a world where all options are on the table. That includes options for energy systems that decrease emissions, not only wind and solar but also geothermal, wave energy, as well as fossil energy with carbon capture and storage and nuclear energy. I think we need to be evaluating the full range of possibilities and be ready to reject any that have unacceptable consequences.