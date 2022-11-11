As the Kern County Elections Division makes slow but steady progress on counting ballots, its Tuesday update shows no changes in finishing order for the various races since the Nov. 11 update. Mayor Eric Bruen, who declared victory on Friday in his re-election bid, still has a 15-percentage-point lead, while Measure P, the Ridgecrest sales tax measure, has also held a consistent lead.

