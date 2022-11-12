ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WDTN

Animal Charity: Humane agents rescue dogs beaten with shovel

(WKBN) — Humane agents with Animal Charity of Ohio rescued two dogs after they started fighting at a home, according to its Facebook page. Animal Charity said when it arrived at the home, the two dogs were seriously injured and they found one dog that was dead. The dogs...
OHIO STATE
Newsweek

'Adorable Trio' of Abandoned Dogs Rescued on Highway Melts Hearts

A video of three abandoned dogs being rescued in Houston has gone viral on TikTok, where it received over 260,000 views at the time of this writing. The clip, shared by TikToker @erwin100315, begins with three dogs seen sitting on the side of a highway. A message overlaid on the video said there are "3 new dogs in a common dump area off the highway." The video showed the trio getting up and cautiously looking into the camera.
HOUSTON, TX
Outsider.com

Black Bear Kills Pet Donkey in Upstate New York

In upstate New York, a woman’s miniature pet donkey was killed this week when it was attacked by a black bear. In the past few decades, bears have been able to move out of their core populations and into new areas because there has been more forest cover. Laura-Ann Camissa learned the wild animals were close by her property the hard way.
CLAVERACK, NY
I-95 FM

The Fun History of Maine’s Furriest Friend, the Maine Coon Cat

I'm a proud cat dad. Or perhaps a better way to describe me is a crazy cat dude. I have four that run around the house, and I absolutely love it. Even with this cat menagerie, I had never really done much research into Maine's history with the feline species. The simple reasoning is that we don't own and have never owned a Maine Coon cat.
MAINE STATE
topdogtips.com

8 Best Mixed-Breed Hypoallergenic Dogs

Let’s face it: being a pet owner with heightened skin sensitivity and allergies is not the most suitable combination. You may want to rush toward a cute yet mighty American Eskimo Dog or an adorable puppy-eyed Beagle but your allergies will hold you back. Remember the last time you...
animalfair.com

Cutest Dogs For Lazy People And Couch Potatoes!

Often times, people come across a huge problem: they love dogs, but don’t want the responsibility or time commitment of actually taking care of an animal. However, with the abundance of dog breeds in the world today, there are canines that suit lazy people quite well, giving those less active individuals a fitting companion. Here are some of the best dogs that are suitable for lazy people!
KPVI Newschannel 6

Mama Dog And Puppies Were Found In A 122-Degree Desert | The Dodo Faith = Restored

Mama dog and her puppies were found in the middle of a 122-degree desert — wait until you see them enjoy grass for the first time!. Keep up with Sandy on Instagram: https://thedo.do/ezzyfromtheblock. Special thanks to Elika for helping to rescue Sandy: https://thedo.do/icareq8. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?:...
a-z-animals.com

Wild Coyote and Pet Dog Turn Into Best Friends and Play Tag

Given that both dogs and coyotes belong to the Canis genus, it’s no secret that they get along so well. But it always seems shocking when dogs are able to make friends with wild animals, especially animals as territorial as coyotes. Coyotes and Dogs: Not So Different After All.
OREGON STATE
PetsRadar

Watch this Golden Retriever break his puppy sibling out of the crate

A Golden Retriever is conspiring to reverse his puppy sibling's crate training, and his antics have gone viral on TikTok. Remy, featured on the TikTok account @Remy_woof (opens in new tab), is an adorable Golden Retriever who just recently got a younger brother, another Golden named Rocco. While Rocco and Remy's human parents are clearly trying to crate train the new puppy, Remy has other plans.
DogTime

Dog Rescued From Puppy Mill Helps Other Dogs Get Over Fear of Humans

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) rescued miniature Goldendoodle Lolly from an Iowa puppy mill a year ago. She had matted fur, internal parasites, an infection, and dental disease when they rescued her, and after treatment went to the ASPCA Behavioral Rehabilitation Center (BRC) in North Carolina. She was avoidant […] The post Dog Rescued From Puppy Mill Helps Other Dogs Get Over Fear of Humans appeared first on DogTime.
IOWA STATE
DogTime

Rescue Dog Finds Forever Home at 22

It might take some dogs longer than others to find their forever home, but there’s one out there for everyone. Ty, a 22-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier–Dalmatian mix, had been on the lookout for a new home since August, when his previous family’s circumstances changed. A Short Stay in a Shelter Dogs Trust Bridgend had been […] The post Rescue Dog Finds Forever Home at 22 appeared first on DogTime.
ABOUT

101.5 WPDH plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

