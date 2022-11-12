Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hit & Run: FedEx Truck Kills Pedestrian Speeding Through Brooklyn - Police Search For DriverBridget MulroyBrooklyn, NY
Brooklyn witness wants help identifying hovering objects moving in formationRoger MarshBrooklyn, NY
28-Year-Old Man Was Brutally Tortured, Bitten, And Robbed on Manhattan Subway PlatformAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Two Men Injured In a Shooting Incident In BrooklynAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
Gunman Shoots Up Mercedes in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Related
Animal Charity: Humane agents rescue dogs beaten with shovel
(WKBN) — Humane agents with Animal Charity of Ohio rescued two dogs after they started fighting at a home, according to its Facebook page. Animal Charity said when it arrived at the home, the two dogs were seriously injured and they found one dog that was dead. The dogs...
'Adorable Trio' of Abandoned Dogs Rescued on Highway Melts Hearts
A video of three abandoned dogs being rescued in Houston has gone viral on TikTok, where it received over 260,000 views at the time of this writing. The clip, shared by TikToker @erwin100315, begins with three dogs seen sitting on the side of a highway. A message overlaid on the video said there are "3 new dogs in a common dump area off the highway." The video showed the trio getting up and cautiously looking into the camera.
German shepherd up for adoption in Hamptons after he was found 'emaciated and afraid'
A German shepherd — with a face that’s just too cute — is hoping to be taken into a good home. Six-year-old Fritz is currently available for adoption at the Animal Rescue Fund (ARF) of the Hamptons in New York. Fritz first showed up at ARF from...
Dog waits outside house for weeks not realising owners abandoned him
This one is a tearjerker, so be prepared. A loyal dog waited outside his owners' house for weeks, not knowing he had been abandoned. Salvatore spent two weeks waiting outside the property in Florida, thinking that his owners would return. But they never did. After spotting the poor pooch, neighbours...
Black Bear Kills Pet Donkey in Upstate New York
In upstate New York, a woman’s miniature pet donkey was killed this week when it was attacked by a black bear. In the past few decades, bears have been able to move out of their core populations and into new areas because there has been more forest cover. Laura-Ann Camissa learned the wild animals were close by her property the hard way.
Tully's Tails: Pet Pal Animal Shelter
Gracie has overseen operations at Pet Pal Animal Shelter for 11 years. She has even welcomed a few into her home.
Couple Rescues Over 13,000 Dogs and Gives Pets 'Lifetime Promise' that They'll Never Be Unhappy
Ron Danta and Danny Robertshaw have devoted their lives to dogs. Based in South Carolina, the couple first connected over a shared love of animals. Danta and Robertshaw, equestrian trainers by trade, met at a horse show and tell PEOPLE that when they first got to know each other, "there was a gradual awareness that we had a lot in common when it came to feelings for animals."
The Fun History of Maine’s Furriest Friend, the Maine Coon Cat
I'm a proud cat dad. Or perhaps a better way to describe me is a crazy cat dude. I have four that run around the house, and I absolutely love it. Even with this cat menagerie, I had never really done much research into Maine's history with the feline species. The simple reasoning is that we don't own and have never owned a Maine Coon cat.
topdogtips.com
8 Best Mixed-Breed Hypoallergenic Dogs
Let’s face it: being a pet owner with heightened skin sensitivity and allergies is not the most suitable combination. You may want to rush toward a cute yet mighty American Eskimo Dog or an adorable puppy-eyed Beagle but your allergies will hold you back. Remember the last time you...
animalfair.com
Cutest Dogs For Lazy People And Couch Potatoes!
Often times, people come across a huge problem: they love dogs, but don’t want the responsibility or time commitment of actually taking care of an animal. However, with the abundance of dog breeds in the world today, there are canines that suit lazy people quite well, giving those less active individuals a fitting companion. Here are some of the best dogs that are suitable for lazy people!
KPVI Newschannel 6
Mama Dog And Puppies Were Found In A 122-Degree Desert | The Dodo Faith = Restored
Mama dog and her puppies were found in the middle of a 122-degree desert — wait until you see them enjoy grass for the first time!. Keep up with Sandy on Instagram: https://thedo.do/ezzyfromtheblock. Special thanks to Elika for helping to rescue Sandy: https://thedo.do/icareq8. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?:...
Spike the Chihuahua contends for the title of world's oldest dog
A 23-year-old Chihuahua could be named the oldest living dog after his owners applied to Guinness World Records (opens in new tab) for official recognition. Spike appears to be older than the current record holder, TobyKeith, 21, from Florida, who took the accolade earlier this year. If the record is...
a-z-animals.com
Wild Coyote and Pet Dog Turn Into Best Friends and Play Tag
Given that both dogs and coyotes belong to the Canis genus, it’s no secret that they get along so well. But it always seems shocking when dogs are able to make friends with wild animals, especially animals as territorial as coyotes. Coyotes and Dogs: Not So Different After All.
Abandoned puppies saved by a Good Samaritan, an animal rescue, and a veteran
Two abandoned puppies were saved with the help of a Good Samaritan, a Minnesota animal rescue, and a veteran this week. The puppies were found "incredibly malnourished, emaciated, anemic, infested with worms and fleas, and stunted growth," according to a social media post from Ruff Start Rescue. Veterinary technicians initially...
Guitarist Keith Levene, co-founder of The Clash, dead at 65
Keith Levene, a founding member of The Clash and guitarist for Public Image Ltd, died Friday at the age of 65, friends and former bandmates confirmed to the BBC. Check back for more on this developing story. ©2022 Cox Media Group.
Watch this Golden Retriever break his puppy sibling out of the crate
A Golden Retriever is conspiring to reverse his puppy sibling's crate training, and his antics have gone viral on TikTok. Remy, featured on the TikTok account @Remy_woof (opens in new tab), is an adorable Golden Retriever who just recently got a younger brother, another Golden named Rocco. While Rocco and Remy's human parents are clearly trying to crate train the new puppy, Remy has other plans.
Dog Rescued From Puppy Mill Helps Other Dogs Get Over Fear of Humans
The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) rescued miniature Goldendoodle Lolly from an Iowa puppy mill a year ago. She had matted fur, internal parasites, an infection, and dental disease when they rescued her, and after treatment went to the ASPCA Behavioral Rehabilitation Center (BRC) in North Carolina. She was avoidant […] The post Dog Rescued From Puppy Mill Helps Other Dogs Get Over Fear of Humans appeared first on DogTime.
Rescue Dog Finds Forever Home at 22
It might take some dogs longer than others to find their forever home, but there’s one out there for everyone. Ty, a 22-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier–Dalmatian mix, had been on the lookout for a new home since August, when his previous family’s circumstances changed. A Short Stay in a Shelter Dogs Trust Bridgend had been […] The post Rescue Dog Finds Forever Home at 22 appeared first on DogTime.
101.5 WPDH
Poughkeepsie, NY
30K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
101.5 WPDH plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0