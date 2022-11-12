ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk, CT

STORM WATCH: Officials warn of slippery road conditions due to rain, leaves

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says there will be periods of heavy rain throughout the evening and overnight Friday into Saturday.

The City of Norwalk says they checked 14 hot spots prone to flooding to make sure debris wasn't clogging catch basins.

News 12 Connecticut's Shosh Bedrosian is in Thunderbolt 12 checking out the road conditions in Westport.

STORM WATCH: Wind gusts, periods of rain into Saturday; thunderstorms possible

