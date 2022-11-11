ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

xpn.org

Guitar virtuoso Marcus King finds his way out of the darkness

Marcus King is happy for the first time in a long time. The 26 year old guitar virtuoso released his follow up to his 2020 debut solo album El Dorado back in the spring. It’s called Young Blood, and despite how rocking it sounds at first listen, it’s the product of some very difficult years for King.
Friendship’s ‘Love The Stranger’ captures the spirit of everyday life

On this episode, we welcome the Philadelphia band, Friendship, into the World Cafe studio for a mini-concert. Their latest album, and their first from Merge Records, is Love The Stranger. It’s a record that taps into the sounds of Americana and country, but without abandoning the band’s indie rock roots. While the first thing you’ll probably notice is the vocals of songwriter Dan Wriggins, Love The Stranger is an evocative, dreamy and cohesive work thanks to bandmates Peter Gill, Michael Cormier and Jon Samuels.
Soaring with Billy Strings at The Met Philly

The progressive bluegrass star headlined two sold-out shows at The Met Philly this weekend. Sunday night up on North Broad, fans from far and wide gathered in the City of Brotherly love for a night of stompin’ and groovin’ to the hottest name in bluegrass music; Billy Strings.
