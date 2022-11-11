On this episode, we welcome the Philadelphia band, Friendship, into the World Cafe studio for a mini-concert. Their latest album, and their first from Merge Records, is Love The Stranger. It’s a record that taps into the sounds of Americana and country, but without abandoning the band’s indie rock roots. While the first thing you’ll probably notice is the vocals of songwriter Dan Wriggins, Love The Stranger is an evocative, dreamy and cohesive work thanks to bandmates Peter Gill, Michael Cormier and Jon Samuels.

