xpn.org
Guitar virtuoso Marcus King finds his way out of the darkness
Marcus King is happy for the first time in a long time. The 26 year old guitar virtuoso released his follow up to his 2020 debut solo album El Dorado back in the spring. It’s called Young Blood, and despite how rocking it sounds at first listen, it’s the product of some very difficult years for King.
Friendship’s ‘Love The Stranger’ captures the spirit of everyday life
On this episode, we welcome the Philadelphia band, Friendship, into the World Cafe studio for a mini-concert. Their latest album, and their first from Merge Records, is Love The Stranger. It’s a record that taps into the sounds of Americana and country, but without abandoning the band’s indie rock roots. While the first thing you’ll probably notice is the vocals of songwriter Dan Wriggins, Love The Stranger is an evocative, dreamy and cohesive work thanks to bandmates Peter Gill, Michael Cormier and Jon Samuels.
15 concerts to see this week, including Ani DiFranco, Josh Ritter, Bartees Strange and more
Sing, dance, mosh, cry; you do you at these shows. Synthpop to serene singer-songwriters, it’s another eclectic and exciting week all around Philly. Here are 15 concerts to see in the next seven days; tickets and more information can be found at WXPN’s concerts and events page. Sunday...
Soaring with Billy Strings at The Met Philly
The progressive bluegrass star headlined two sold-out shows at The Met Philly this weekend. Sunday night up on North Broad, fans from far and wide gathered in the City of Brotherly love for a night of stompin’ and groovin’ to the hottest name in bluegrass music; Billy Strings.
Black Music City returns for a third year of supporting art inspired by Philadelphia’s Black music history
Applications are open now for the collaboration between WXPN, WRTI and REC Philly, which will deploy $125,000 in grants in 2023. Black Music City is back, and continuing to build. The grant project that showcases and supports Black creators in the Philadelphia area — a recurring collaboration between WXPN, WRTI,...
