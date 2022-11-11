Read full article on original website
You Can See This Beautiful, Rare, and Unique Breed of Horse on a Florida FarmL. CaneOcala, FL
A two-day street party of art, music, food, and entertainment.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
UPDATE: Veterans Day celebration at Camp Blanding canceled due to Subtropical Storm NicoleZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County curbside recycling collection to resume Dec. 5 after year-long suspensionZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Holiday Favorites Return to Gainesville.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Area gas prices remain steady
Florida pump prices have risen since last week, and national prices continue to decrease. . According to the AAA report on Monday, the national average price per gallon dropped three cents to $3.77. In Florida, the average rose 10 cents from $3.45 to $3.55 and maintained the price of $3.61 in Gainesville.
GNV to tackle major development, land trust items
Following a recess and the elections, the Gainesville City Commission will reconvene for a regular meeting on Thursday. The meeting will spread a full agenda across three sessions starting at 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. The evening session will include final approval of a 1,778-acre development in north...
Alachua County swears in three commissioners
Alachua County’s returning commissioners said the work can begin again now that elections are over, and the board of five already has a working knowledge of the issues and each other after serving together since 2020. “It’s a wonderful team to be a part of,” Board Chair Marihelen Wheeler...
LWV to host electric vehicle demonstration
The League of Women Voters (LWV) of Alachua County, the Southern Alliance for Clean Energy, and National Drive Electric Week will host an electric vehicle (EV) demonstration event on Saturday in Gainesville. During Gainesville’s Annual Downtown Festival and Art Show, the LWV will have an EV Demo Booth from 10...
Rum 138 to celebrate 10 years with music festival
Rum 138 will celebrate 10 years in operation with a weekend camping event and music festival in Fort White, featuring regional and national artists. “Cats Under the Stars” will run from Friday through Sunday with live music, art, yoga, camping and trips on the Santa Fe River. All proceeds will benefit Our Santa Fe River and the Florida Springs Project.
GNV auditor resigns, will stay until January
Gainesville city auditor Ginger Bigbie turned in her resignation last week and will leave the city on Jan. 13, according to a Sun article. Bigbie is one of six charter officer positions hired by the city commission. These officers then oversee all other Gainesville employees. In the past 18 months,...
LCPD traffic stop leads to narcotics arrest
On Saturday, a Lake City Police officer arrested a man after discovering more than 340 grams of pressed pills with Fentanyl inside his vehicle. According to a Lake City Police Department (LCPD) release, an officer arrested Joshua O’Danta Diston, 20, of Lake City, at 7:49 p.m. The officer initially conducted a traffic stop when Diston failed to stop at a stop sign on NW Wilson Street at the intersection of NW Dixie Avenue. The vehicle pulled over on NW Redding Avenue.
Three SBAC members say goodbye
Tuesday night’s School Board of Alachua County (SBAC) meeting became emotional as outgoing members Mildred Russell, Gunnar Paulson, and Chair Robert Hyatt said their goodbyes. Russell made a run for re-election earlier this year but fell short as Diyonne McGraw defeated her to recapture the SBAC District 2 seat.
GNV requires more secure bike lanes with new roads
New and renovated city roads will include added cyclist protection through changes in roadway design approved by the Gainesville City Commission. The updated regulations require either a buffered, separated or protected bike lane on eligible city roads. The roads will need speeds of more than 25 mph and handle more than 3,000 vehicles per day.
Fashion show to benefit Ronald McDonald House
The third annual Rock the Runway fashion show returns at Butler Town Center on Wednesday night. Hosted by Butler Enterprises, the benefit event will take place from 7-10 p.m. at Stengel Field. The philanthropy event will feature the latest styles from the shops at Butler Town Center and modeled by...
