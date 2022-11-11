Read full article on original website
Related
scsuhuskies.com
St. Cloud State Men's Basketball Host Minnesota State for a Non-Conference Match-Up
ST. CLOUD, Minn. - The St. Cloud State men's basketball team will have its 2022-23 home debut. The Huskies are set to host a non-conference match-up with the Minnesota State Mavericks Tuesday evening. The game is set for an 7:00 p.m. CT tip-off at Halenbeck Hall. The NSIC Network will provide the game stream while live stats will be provided on the St. Cloud State men's basketball schedule page.
scsuhuskies.com
Huskies Swim & Dive Earn Multiple Wins at JoAnn Andregg Invitational
St. Paul, Minn. – The St. Cloud State Swim & Dive earned multiple dual victories at the JoAnn Andregg Invite in St. Paul, Minn., as the men's team defeated St. Thomas and the women's team beat St. Thomas and fell to Minnesota State. The Huskies swept the competition at the meet, earning 25 first-place finishes, 13 from women's events and 12 from men's events.
scsuhuskies.com
Huskies Open Season with 76-51 Win Over Valley City
ST. CLOUD, Minn. – The St. Cloud State women's basketball team opened their season with bang Saturday evening in Halenbeck Hall. The Huskies topped Valley City 76-51. Freshman Jada Eggebrecht lead St. Cloud in scoring with 16 points. GAME SUMMARY. St. Cloud State may have opened with a slow...
scsuhuskies.com
No. 9 Huskies advance to NSIC Championship Match with Semifinal Sweep of Augustana
ST. PAUL, Minn. – No. 9 St. Cloud State Volleyball swept Augustana in an NSIC Tournament classic on Saturday evening at the Gangelhoff Center, advancing to the NSIC Championship match on Sunday. SCSU relied on stellar performances from their middles and a gritty defensive-minded match, hitting just .231 as...
scsuhuskies.com
Kenzie Foley named AVCA DII National Player of the Week
ST. CLOUD, Minn. – St. Cloud State junior outside hitter Kenzie Foley has been named AVCA DII National Player of the Week for the second time this season, earning the nation's top weekly honor on Tuesday morning. "We talk often about team success leading to individual accolades," said head...
scsuhuskies.com
No. 4 St. Cloud State Men’s Hockey Skates Past No. 17 Western Michigan to Earn Split
ST. CLOUD, Minn. – After a disappointing showing on Friday, No. 4 St. Cloud State Men's Hockey (9-3-0, 2-2-0 NCHC) bounced back in a big way, defeating No. 17 Western Michigan, 4-1, on Saturday night at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center. The Huskies dominated the game in every fashion, as they scored in the game's first 65 seconds, outshot the Broncos, 29-12, and won 40-of-60 faceoffs.
scsuhuskies.com
Regan Bulger named WCHA Rookie of the Week
ST. CLOUD, Minn. – St. Cloud State freshman defender Regan Bulger was named WCHA Rookie of the Week by the league office on Monday afternoon. Bulger led the conference with 15 blocks over the course of three games last week, recording five blocks in each of the three contests. She skated to a plus-one while anchoring the Huskies' blueline, recording nine more blocks than the next-most productive league skater. SCSU upset No. 1 Minnesota on Monday evening then held No. 7/8 Minnesota Duluth to their second-lowest shots on goal total of the season.
scsuhuskies.com
Six Huskies earn titles at Dakota Wesleyan Open
MITCHELL, S.D. – No. 2 St. Cloud State Wrestling earned titles at six of 10 weight classes and placed 16 Huskies total at the Dakota Wesleyan Open on Saturday in Mitchell. No. 8 Anthony Herrera enjoyed a dominant Open on his way to the title at 165, going 5-0 with a pin, a tech fall and one major decision while outscoring his opponents 49-9. No. 5 Paxton Creese added a title at 125 while going 5-0 with three bonus-point wins (1 PF, 1 TF, 1 MD).
scsuhuskies.com
(RV) Huskies swept by No. 7/8 Bulldogs
ST. CLOUD, Minn. – (RV) St. Cloud State Women's Hockey dropped their series finale 5-1 to No. 7/8 Minnesota Duluth on Saturday afternoon at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center. The Huskies were outshot 25-19, again holding Minnesota Duluth to their second-lowest shot total of the year. 18 of...
Comments / 0