ST. CLOUD, Minn. – St. Cloud State freshman defender Regan Bulger was named WCHA Rookie of the Week by the league office on Monday afternoon. Bulger led the conference with 15 blocks over the course of three games last week, recording five blocks in each of the three contests. She skated to a plus-one while anchoring the Huskies' blueline, recording nine more blocks than the next-most productive league skater. SCSU upset No. 1 Minnesota on Monday evening then held No. 7/8 Minnesota Duluth to their second-lowest shots on goal total of the season.

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO