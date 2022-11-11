Carnival Cruise Line is expanding at one East Coast port and is also proposing to offer year-round cruises from the port. Carnival Cruise Line is doubling the number of cruises out of Norfolk, Virginia next year by extending sailings to a consecutive six-month period from May through October. The announcement is a first step toward a proposed year-round cruise program from Norfolk starting in 2025, as the cruise line and City of Norfolk leaders discuss necessary terminal and port improvements to support an expansion of operations.

