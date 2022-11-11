ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Front Royal, VA

cruisefever.net

Carnival Cruise Line Doubling Cruises at East Coast Port

Carnival Cruise Line is expanding at one East Coast port and is also proposing to offer year-round cruises from the port. Carnival Cruise Line is doubling the number of cruises out of Norfolk, Virginia next year by extending sailings to a consecutive six-month period from May through October. The announcement is a first step toward a proposed year-round cruise program from Norfolk starting in 2025, as the cruise line and City of Norfolk leaders discuss necessary terminal and port improvements to support an expansion of operations.
NORFOLK, VA
fox5dc.com

Snow falls in Maryland as temperatures drop across DC region

CUMBERLAND, Md. - Some of the first snowflakes of the season fell Tuesday in western Maryland as temperatures across the D.C. region took a plunge. FOX 5's Claire Anderson spotted snow-covered roadways just west of Cumberland on the MDOT traffic cameras along westbound I-68 Tuesday morning. A Winter Weather Advisory...
CUMBERLAND, MD
PhillyBite

Top 5 Best Burgers in Virginia

VIRGINIA - If you think burgers are boring, you haven't tried Virginia's best. The top burger joints in the state boast world-class burgers at reasonable prices. They offer a diverse menu of choices, including classics like the double-double and a grilled cheeseburger. 80/20 Burger Bar in Norfolk. 80/20 Burger Bar...
VIRGINIA STATE
emu.edu

Sending care and support to UVA and the EMU community

Our hearts go out to the University of Virginia campus community today. Last night, a shooting occurred on the UVA campus, taking the lives of three students and injuring others. Recent news has reported the suspect is in custody. We will continue to monitor updates as they unfold. Safety within...
HARRISONBURG, VA
christendom.edu

Christendom Rugby Comes Up Short Against Coastal Carolina

Christendom rugby fell in a heartbreaking loss to Coastal Carolina 41-40 in the opening round of the National Collegiate Rugby playoffs this past weekend, ending their season. The loss was their first this year, following a spectacular undefeated season that saw them ranked #1 in the nation and win the Cardinals Conference Championship.
FRONT ROYAL, VA
christendom.edu

Early Bird Priority List Open for 2023 Summer Program

The Early Bird Priority list for the 2023 Best Week Ever (BWE)—the most popular, well attended, and highly ranked high school summer program of its kind – is now open, giving eager students an opportunity to avoid the anticipated long waiting list and receive a 30% discount. Although the 2023 BWE application will not officially open online until January 16, 2023, those who join the Priority List will be able to apply for the program a week earlier.
13News Now

Special election for Virginia's 7th Senate District set for January 10

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A special election for the Virginia Senate's 7th District is set for Jan. 10, 2023, Gov. Glenn Youngkin's office announced Tuesday. The election will fill the seat that Republican State Senator Jen Kiggans held since 2020. She resigned the seat Tuesday after winning the U.S. House election in Virginia's 2nd Congressional District, defeating Democratic incumbent Elaine Luria.
VIRGINIA STATE
hburgcitizen.com

Flu, respiratory illness hitting central Shenandoah Valley, Virginia hard

Rockingham County Public Schools urged parents last week not to send their children to school with flu-like symptoms as cases of the virus climb across the area and region. Meanwhile, Sentara RMH is seeing more patients with flu-like and respiratory illnesses this fall than in the past couple flu seasons, said Rebecca Brubaker, a nurse with Sentara RMH Medical Center Infection Prevention and Control.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
WAVY News 10

Tractor-trailer overturns across westbound lanes of US-58 in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – All westbound lanes of US-58 in Suffolk were closed near Military Highway Tuesday afternoon after a tractor-trailer crash. VDOT tweeted about the crash at 3:20 p.m. An image shared with WAVY shows the tractor-trailer on its side, across three lanes of US-58 and partly in...
SUFFOLK, VA

