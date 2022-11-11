Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Most Charming Christmas Town in VirginiaTravel MavenMiddleburg, VA
Shenandoah National Park names new deputy superintendentTracy LeicherLuray, VA
Gorgeous Nature and Small-Town Charm? Visit These 3 Places in VirginiaMelissa FrostVirginia State
Shenandoah Valley task force nets $42k in illegal drugsTracy LeicherPage County, VA
Valley Health Closes Luray GymTracy LeicherLuray, VA
Related
Carnival adding more cruises from Virginia in 2023
Carnival Cruise Lines is expanding its service for Norfolk starting in May 2023. It will then be six months of cruises. Then, it will be year-round starting in 2025.
cruisefever.net
Carnival Cruise Line Doubling Cruises at East Coast Port
Carnival Cruise Line is expanding at one East Coast port and is also proposing to offer year-round cruises from the port. Carnival Cruise Line is doubling the number of cruises out of Norfolk, Virginia next year by extending sailings to a consecutive six-month period from May through October. The announcement is a first step toward a proposed year-round cruise program from Norfolk starting in 2025, as the cruise line and City of Norfolk leaders discuss necessary terminal and port improvements to support an expansion of operations.
fox5dc.com
Snow falls in Maryland as temperatures drop across DC region
CUMBERLAND, Md. - Some of the first snowflakes of the season fell Tuesday in western Maryland as temperatures across the D.C. region took a plunge. FOX 5's Claire Anderson spotted snow-covered roadways just west of Cumberland on the MDOT traffic cameras along westbound I-68 Tuesday morning. A Winter Weather Advisory...
Hampton Roads Holiday Guide | 2022
If you are looking for some holiday cheer, take a look at the guide for what festive events are happening around the area.
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Virginia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you have a large appetite and are in the mood for some great food in a comfortable atmosphere, this All-You-Can-Eat buffet in Virginia should be put on your list of places to eat.
Thanksgiving food donations and events
10 On Your Side compiled a list of places you can donate food or receive this holiday season.
WAVY News 10
‘The Price is Right’ for $200K Virginia Beach winner of new scratch off lottery game
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – On her way out of the BJ’s on East Virginia Beach Boulevard in Norfolk, Maria Pulley noticed the Virginia Lottery machine, stopped and bought two tickets in the new scratcher game, The Price is Right. Pulley, from Virginia Beach, went home, scratched off...
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Burgers in Virginia
VIRGINIA - If you think burgers are boring, you haven't tried Virginia's best. The top burger joints in the state boast world-class burgers at reasonable prices. They offer a diverse menu of choices, including classics like the double-double and a grilled cheeseburger. 80/20 Burger Bar in Norfolk. 80/20 Burger Bar...
emu.edu
Sending care and support to UVA and the EMU community
Our hearts go out to the University of Virginia campus community today. Last night, a shooting occurred on the UVA campus, taking the lives of three students and injuring others. Recent news has reported the suspect is in custody. We will continue to monitor updates as they unfold. Safety within...
Visit the Most Charming Christmas Town in Virginia
There's certainly no place like home for the holidays–but some places are definitely exceptions. That is definitely true for one of the most festive towns in the state of Virginia, the charming town of Middleburg.
christendom.edu
Christendom Rugby Comes Up Short Against Coastal Carolina
Christendom rugby fell in a heartbreaking loss to Coastal Carolina 41-40 in the opening round of the National Collegiate Rugby playoffs this past weekend, ending their season. The loss was their first this year, following a spectacular undefeated season that saw them ranked #1 in the nation and win the Cardinals Conference Championship.
Colonial Downs and Rosie’s sold to a new owner
Churchill Downs Inc. is the new owner of Colonial Downs in New Kent County and the six Rosie’s Gaming Emporiums across Virginia.
christendom.edu
Early Bird Priority List Open for 2023 Summer Program
The Early Bird Priority list for the 2023 Best Week Ever (BWE)—the most popular, well attended, and highly ranked high school summer program of its kind – is now open, giving eager students an opportunity to avoid the anticipated long waiting list and receive a 30% discount. Although the 2023 BWE application will not officially open online until January 16, 2023, those who join the Priority List will be able to apply for the program a week earlier.
whro.org
Conservative school board candidates swept seats in Chesapeake, Virginia Beach with “parents’ rights” message
Candidates who are aligned with conservative groups won a majority of open school board seats in last week’s election in Chesapeake and Virginia Beach. Many say they want to eliminate political agendas from schools and elevate parent voices in the classroom. “Some of my priorities are focusing on a...
Special election for Virginia's 7th Senate District set for January 10
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A special election for the Virginia Senate's 7th District is set for Jan. 10, 2023, Gov. Glenn Youngkin's office announced Tuesday. The election will fill the seat that Republican State Senator Jen Kiggans held since 2020. She resigned the seat Tuesday after winning the U.S. House election in Virginia's 2nd Congressional District, defeating Democratic incumbent Elaine Luria.
hburgcitizen.com
Flu, respiratory illness hitting central Shenandoah Valley, Virginia hard
Rockingham County Public Schools urged parents last week not to send their children to school with flu-like symptoms as cases of the virus climb across the area and region. Meanwhile, Sentara RMH is seeing more patients with flu-like and respiratory illnesses this fall than in the past couple flu seasons, said Rebecca Brubaker, a nurse with Sentara RMH Medical Center Infection Prevention and Control.
WAVY News 10
Tractor-trailer overturns across westbound lanes of US-58 in Suffolk
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – All westbound lanes of US-58 in Suffolk were closed near Military Highway Tuesday afternoon after a tractor-trailer crash. VDOT tweeted about the crash at 3:20 p.m. An image shared with WAVY shows the tractor-trailer on its side, across three lanes of US-58 and partly in...
Aaron Rouse will run for Virginia Senate seat held by Jen Kiggans
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Former pro football player and Virginia Beach Councilman Aaron Rouse announced he will run for a Virginia Senate seat in the 7th District, which is currently held by U.S. Rep.-elect Jen Kiggans. He made the announcement at Virginia Wesleyan University in Virginia Beach Monday morning...
Rouse, Adams running to fill Va. State Senate seat vacated by Kiggans
Virginia Beach Councilman Aaron Rouse and U.S. Navy veteran Kevin Adams have are running in the special election to fill Jen Kiggans' 7th District seat in the Virginia State Senate.
Coast Guard rescues 4 people near Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel
The Coast Guard rescued four people from a disabled sailing vessel Monday. They say it was about two miles east of Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel.
Comments / 0