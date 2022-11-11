ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

2024 OL Talan Chandler gets first offer

Nevada (Mo.) offensive lineman Talan Chandler picked up an offer from Eastern Michigan recently, his first of the process. "It was awesome," he said. "I wasn’t expecting it and Coach Creighton made my day by telling me the hard work is paying off and it showed they put their trust in me. I was so excited I was at a loss for words. Being patient and waiting has been hard and to hear that I was getting an offer was amazing. It has been my dream to play Division 1 football."
Cougars Fall to Eastern Michigan in Home Opener

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – Niya Danfort led SIUE with 16 points while Mikayla Kinnard added 10, but Eastern Michigan prevailed to down the Cougars 71-62 on Sunday afternoon at First Community Arena. Danfort and Kinnard also co-led the Cougars with seven rebounds each. SIUE (0-2, 0-0 OVC) fought in the...
Northern looking for new football coach

MARQUETTE, MI— NMU’S head football coach has resigned. Kyle Nystrom led the program for five years, posting a 13-40 record. Nystrom's squad completed the 2022 season on Saturday with a 33-11 victory at Lake Erie College. That put the team's record at 4-7 overall and 1-5 in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.
MMQB Devin Gardner: Fixing downfield passing comes down to reps

Every Monday from 9am-10am EST, The Michigan Insider’s Sam Webb and former Michigan quarterback Devin Gardner come together on Sports Talk 1050 WTKA for The Monday Morning Quarterback. Each show offers a deep dive into Michigan’s game the week prior from the perspective of a man who wore the winged helmet as the Wolverines’ starting signal caller.
Michigan QB Cade McNamara officially out for season

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara is officially out for the remainder of the 2022 football season as he recovers from knee surgery, U-M coach Jim Harbaugh confirmed on Monday. "He underwent the surgery and seems that it was successful," Harbaugh said. "We're supporting him in all...
Wildcats to make first playoff appearance since 2008

As the field for the NCAA Div. II football playoffs was being announced, there was a quiet confidence on the face of the Wayne State football players and coaches. The Wildcats, finishing the 2022 season with a 9-2 record, knew they were going to be part of the 28-team Div. II field. The only two questions left to be answered were: who? and where?
In My View: Could Cade McNamara come back to Michigan?

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Cade McNamara solved a problem for Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh early this football season - he got injured. Now he has undergone knee surgery and who knows what his future in the game will be. McNamara has two years of eligibility left but he is facing lengthy rehab after undergoing surgery this last week. He is Michigan’s current co captain.
Why Flavor Flav was on the sidelines for Michigan football

ANN ARBOR -- Ronnie Bell had just caught a touchdown to extend Michigan’s lead over Nebraska midway through the second quarter. The first person he slapped hands with? Flavor Flav, of course. Wait, what? The rapper and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee was on the Michigan Stadium...
Jemele Hill promotes 'Uphill' this week in Metro Detroit

Former ESPN SportsCenter co-host and Detroit native Jemele Hill is touring Metro Detroit this week to promote her latest project, “UPHILL: A memoir.”. Published in October, the memoir details Hill's experiences growing up in Detroit and recounts her decision to call former President Donald Trump a “White supremacist.”
