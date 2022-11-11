Read full article on original website
2024 OL Talan Chandler gets first offer
Nevada (Mo.) offensive lineman Talan Chandler picked up an offer from Eastern Michigan recently, his first of the process. "It was awesome," he said. "I wasn’t expecting it and Coach Creighton made my day by telling me the hard work is paying off and it showed they put their trust in me. I was so excited I was at a loss for words. Being patient and waiting has been hard and to hear that I was getting an offer was amazing. It has been my dream to play Division 1 football."
Rutgers' Greg Schiano defends blitzing Michigan State's victory formation
Rutgers trailed Michigan State by six points and had one timeout remaining when its defense took the field with 46 seconds remaining at Spartan Stadium on Saturday. The game was essentially over, with the Spartans lining up in victory formation to kneel out the clock and seal their 27-21 victory over the Scarlet Knights.
Cougars Fall to Eastern Michigan in Home Opener
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – Niya Danfort led SIUE with 16 points while Mikayla Kinnard added 10, but Eastern Michigan prevailed to down the Cougars 71-62 on Sunday afternoon at First Community Arena. Danfort and Kinnard also co-led the Cougars with seven rebounds each. SIUE (0-2, 0-0 OVC) fought in the...
Michigan RB CJ Stokes providing early return on investment for Wolverines
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan running back CJ Stokes was a three-star prospect in the class of 2022, but as he bluntly told reporters on Tuesday night, “I’m not a three-star.”. “I want to get that out of the way first,” he says. So when the...
Northern looking for new football coach
MARQUETTE, MI— NMU’S head football coach has resigned. Kyle Nystrom led the program for five years, posting a 13-40 record. Nystrom's squad completed the 2022 season on Saturday with a 33-11 victory at Lake Erie College. That put the team's record at 4-7 overall and 1-5 in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.
MMQB Devin Gardner: Fixing downfield passing comes down to reps
Every Monday from 9am-10am EST, The Michigan Insider’s Sam Webb and former Michigan quarterback Devin Gardner come together on Sports Talk 1050 WTKA for The Monday Morning Quarterback. Each show offers a deep dive into Michigan’s game the week prior from the perspective of a man who wore the winged helmet as the Wolverines’ starting signal caller.
Michigan QB Cade McNamara officially out for season
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara is officially out for the remainder of the 2022 football season as he recovers from knee surgery, U-M coach Jim Harbaugh confirmed on Monday. "He underwent the surgery and seems that it was successful," Harbaugh said. "We're supporting him in all...
Michigan EDGE Mike Morris provides injury update ahead of Illinois game
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan football EDGE Mike Morris said he is feeling “great” two days after going down with an apparent injury near the end of a blowout victory over Nebraska. Speaking Monday evening on the “Inside Michigan Football” radio show, Morris said he had suffered...
Wildcats to make first playoff appearance since 2008
As the field for the NCAA Div. II football playoffs was being announced, there was a quiet confidence on the face of the Wayne State football players and coaches. The Wildcats, finishing the 2022 season with a 9-2 record, knew they were going to be part of the 28-team Div. II field. The only two questions left to be answered were: who? and where?
By the numbers: How No. 3 Michigan, Illinois match up statistically ahead of Saturday's clash
The Michigan football team closes its home slate with one of its most physical matchups of the season Saturday, when the third-ranked Wolverines host Illinois (4-3 Big Ten, 7-3 overall) in what figures to be a physical matchup (Noon, ABC). How do the two teams stack up statistically before the...
1 fan arrested, 33 ejected from Michigan Stadium during Wolverine win over Nebraska
ANN ARBOR, MI - One fan was arrested during Michigan football’s win over Nebraska Saturday, Nov. 12, while 33 others were ejected, police said. The lone arrest was for disorderly conduct, according to numbers provided by the University of Michigan Division of Public Safety and Security. Of the 33...
In My View: Could Cade McNamara come back to Michigan?
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Cade McNamara solved a problem for Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh early this football season - he got injured. Now he has undergone knee surgery and who knows what his future in the game will be. McNamara has two years of eligibility left but he is facing lengthy rehab after undergoing surgery this last week. He is Michigan’s current co captain.
Jemele Hill is coming home to Detroit to promote her memoir
Hill is making four stops in Michigan, including a book signing at Marygrove College
Why Flavor Flav was on the sidelines for Michigan football
ANN ARBOR -- Ronnie Bell had just caught a touchdown to extend Michigan’s lead over Nebraska midway through the second quarter. The first person he slapped hands with? Flavor Flav, of course. Wait, what? The rapper and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee was on the Michigan Stadium...
Jemele Hill promotes 'Uphill' this week in Metro Detroit
Former ESPN SportsCenter co-host and Detroit native Jemele Hill is touring Metro Detroit this week to promote her latest project, “UPHILL: A memoir.”. Published in October, the memoir details Hill's experiences growing up in Detroit and recounts her decision to call former President Donald Trump a “White supremacist.”
R&B icon Anita Baker announces first tour in nearly three decades, with Midwest stops in Detroit and Chicago
LOS ANGELES — Anita Baker, the R&B icon with the rapturous mezzo-soprano voice, is hitting the road in the United States for a new tour for the first time in 28 years. Baker — one of the most prized vocalists to emerge in the 1980s — will return with a 15-show trek in 2023.
The First Enclosed Shopping Mall to be Built in Michigan, 1961
What is it? No, it's not the Northland Center, in Southfield. The Northland was indeed the world’s largest shopping center, and the first in Michigan, opening in 1954.....but it was not originally enclosed. The honor of Michigan's first enclosed shopping mall goes to Rogers Plaza in Wyoming, a suburb...
Move over, Buddy's. This Detroit pizzeria is being called a "must try"
Buddy's may be the first to offer Detroit-style pizza, the pizza with Wisconsin brick cheese and sauce all the way over to its thick, caramelized crust. But there may be a pizza joint doing it better.
Dave's Hot Chicken is opening a Warren location this week
The popular L.A.-based chain has rapidly expanded into Michigan
Going undercover to expose why abandoned alligators are being found around Metro Detroit
ROSEVILLE, Mich. – Abandoned alligators are being found more often in Michigan. An alligator was hauled out of a Detroit backyard, another was found wandering in Milford and a man shot an alligator on his property near Saginaw. Two baby alligators were discovered in a building in Eastpointe. Alligators...
