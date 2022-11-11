NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Edward Duran, the man accused of a cold case rape will remain behind bars until trial. Duran is charged with three rapes in 1993, 1994, and 1997 and he is suspected of several more. Duran was arrested last year after old rape kits were re-tested. He is accused of raping his victims at […]

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 12 HOURS AGO