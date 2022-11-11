Read full article on original website
Tomas Garcia
3d ago
love how they outed the person who helped them.. no one will ever find out. I also love how fast they got such deadly guns off the streets from their own negligence. but guns get stolen every day and this kind of urgency isn't used...
Reply(1)
2
ondrasekp
3d ago
Well we know the person was arrested what about the missing stuff? Hopefully this police officer will face some type of reprimand
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Alamogordo & Tularosa Season Comes to an End - Football Volleyball UpdatesAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
4 Great Steakhouses in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
3 Great Pizza Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
4 Great Pizza Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
Related
Red and white necklace is key clue in East Mountain homicide, BCSO asks for help
TIJERAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Authorities are asking for help in a recent homicide in the East Mountains near Cedro, New Mexico. They say the only item from the crime scene is a red and white beaded necklace. On November 7, the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office found a body near Juan Tomas Road and Atkins Avenue. The Sheriff’s […]
Albuquerque man pleads guilty to killing mother in 2017
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man admitted Tuesday to killing his own mother and putting her body in a cardboard box. John McArthur pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and tampering with evidence. Investigators say in 2017, McArthur beat and strangled his mother at their home on Candelaria near Valley High School. He told police he put […]
Man accused of cold case rape will remain behind bars
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Edward Duran, the man accused of a cold case rape will remain behind bars until trial. Duran is charged with three rapes in 1993, 1994, and 1997 and he is suspected of several more. Duran was arrested last year after old rape kits were re-tested. He is accused of raping his victims at […]
Albuquerque rape kit gets a match in 1994 cold case
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –There’s been an arrest in a nearly 30-year-old rape case after a long untested rape kit was finally tested. The case involved a female jogger who was attacked while running on a Bosque Trail in 1994. The rape kit matched a convicted sex offender, 56-year-old Gilbert Contreras. The victim in the November 1994 case […]
FBI, Albuquerque police searching for bank robbery suspect; Up to $2K reward offered for info
Officials said the robbery took place Saturday morning.
5 arrested in southeast Albuquerque carjacking
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police arrested five people following a carjacking in southeast Albuquerque Tuesday afternoon. According to the department’s Twitter page, there was a carjacking at the intersection of Gold and University. The SWAT team was activated and called out to several locations, leading to the arrest of five suspects and the recovery of […]
Santa Fe police release October 2022 crime report
The police department is presenting the report to the city's public safety committee this week.
rrobserver.com
Family’s lawsuit blames APD for double homicide
The Albuquerque Police Department’s failure to investigate or interview a suspect in a double homicide – even after he was accused in an unrelated shooting – allowed him to shoot and kill two of his downstairs neighbors months later, according to a wrongful death lawsuit filed by family members.
4 arrested in Santa Fe Target shoplifting bust
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – An undercover retail theft operation in Santa Fe resulted in four arrests and stopped other would-be thieves. Police caught 26-year-old Shawn Alarid, 44-year-old Jason Chase, 58-year-old Billy Harris, and 54-year-old Loren Salazar. They were all caught shoplifting from Target on Zafarano Wednesday. Police were there undercover because of more reports of […]
Thieves steal an ATM machine from Nob Hill grocery store
There’s still limited information about the incident.
Albuquerque Police search for teen accused in shooting
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are asking for the public’s assistance in finding 18-year-old Damion Phillip Luis Gallegos aka “Rage.” A warrant has been issued for his arrest and he is wanted on multiple charges. APD says officers responded to a crash near Lomas Blvd. and 2nd St. They say all three people in the […]
rrobserver.com
APD seeks teen who bragged about shooting
Albuquerque police are looking for a teen they say bragged on Instagram about shooting a woman in Downtown Albuquerque on Aug. 13. The man they are seeking is Damion P. Gallegos, 18, who is charged with two counts of aggravated battery, aggravated assault and use of a firearm. Gallegos is...
rrobserver.com
Balloon crashes into power lines
(Photos courtesy of Rio Rancho Fire & Rescue) A hot air balloon crashed into power lines Nov. 7 at Rainbow Blvd. and Idalia Rd. The female pilot was not injured, according to Rio Rancho Fire & Rescue. RR Fire & Rescue worked with Rio Rancho Police Department and PNM to...
Albuquerque duo accused of killing man over parking spot
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A couple has been arrested for the murder of a man in northeast Albuquerque. Emery Gallegos and Savannah Davis, both 19-years-old are accused of killing 65-year-old William Lee Vencill in September over a dispute about a parking spot at the Mission Hills apartment complex where they lived. Police arrested the duo Wednesday. Police […]
Autopsies released in helicopter crash that killed 4 Bernalillo County first responders
Autopsies on Bernalillo County first responders who died in a crash in New Mexico this summer have been released.
APD Citing Drivers For Warming Up Their Cars
The Albuquerque Police Department is reminding drivers not to leave their cars unattended while warming up
Roundabout coming to problem Albuquerque intersection
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s been in the works for over a year – a plan to make the intersection of Ventura Street and Holly Avenue NE easier to navigate. Some drivers say the intersection has been causing them headaches. Now, the city hopes a partnership with Titan Development will alleviate some of the problems at […]
Man who died in Albuquerque officer-involved shooting identified
No officers were injured in the incident.
Vandals break into Albuquerque church leaving thousands of dollars in damages
Despite the destruction, the Church’s Pastor said he is thankful no one was hurt.
APD cites drivers for leaving cars running in the cold
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As part of its work to reduce car thefts across the city, the Albuquerque Police Department is reminding drivers they could be in trouble for leaving their cars idling as it is against the law. With cooler weather approaching, some drivers have admitted to warming up their vehicles in the morning – […]
Comments / 8