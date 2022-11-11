Read full article on original website
Suspects arrested in relation to 'suspicious deaths' in Bryan: Police
Two suspects have been arrested in connection to "suspicious deaths" reported in September, Bryan police said.
College Station Police Involved In A High Speed Chase With A Stolen Pickup That Ends In Navasota
A College Station police officer spots at 3:30 Monday morning, a pickup on the freeway near Fitch that turns out to be stolen. That leads to a chase at speeds of up to 100 miles per hour that ends in Navasota. According to the CSPD arrest report, the stolen truck...
Man taken into custody following standoff is accused of attacking pregnant woman
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The man taken into custody following a standoff with police in College Station on Saturday is accused of attacking a pregnant woman he knows on at least two different occasions. According to an arrest report, Deuntae Damon, 25, of Bryan, is accused of choking the...
Teen driver arrested on charges of damaging school property
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A College Station teenager was arrested last week on charges related to damage on the Wellborn Middle School campus. The College Station Fire Department was called to the school just after midnight on October 25 for a vehicle on fire. When firefighters arrived, they found a pickup truck on fire and they also noticed damage nearby on the school grounds.
Spring man accused of hitting College Station police vehicle with stolen pickup
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A Spring man is accused of slamming into a College Station police cruiser during a pursuit Monday morning that began on Highway 6 in Brazos County and ended in the city of Navasota. College Station police say around 3:30 a.m., Chad Johnson, 41, was spotted...
Weekend Standoff Involving The College Station Police Department’s SWAT And Hostage Negotiations Teams
College Station police responding to a weekend domestic violence incident resulted in bringing out the SWAT and hostage negotiation teams. Residents of the Southgate Village apartments were displaced and a road was closed Saturday for more than three hours before a Bryan man who had barricaded himself was arrested. 25...
Madisonville man killed in Royse City shooting
ROYSE CITY, Texas (KBTX) - A Madisonville man was killed in Royse City on Sunday, according to the Royse City Police Department. Officers responded to a “disturbance in progress” in the 5400 block of County Road 2526 where they found a man laying in the driveway of a home with multiple gunshot wounds.
TAMU PD: Driver arrested after attempting to flee police during traffic stop
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan man was arrested last Friday after police say he attempted to flee an officer on University Drive during a traffic stop. According to an arrest report filed by Texas A&M University Police, an officer attempted to stop the 22-year-old driver after witnessing a traffic violation. Instead of stopping, the driver continued westbound on University Drive through the Northgate area, with his speed reaching up to 80 mph until the vehicle became inoperable.
Shots fired outside Brenham business Sunday morning
BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - The Brenham Police Department is investigating a shooting Sunday morning outside a washateria on S. Austin Street. According to KWHI, police were dispatched to a burglary in progress at the business around 5 a.m. Police said the suspect fired shots at a customer who observed the...
Signs of human trafficking tactics to look out for
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Amid heightened concern in the Bryan-College Station area, local police have dismissed numerous rumors including fears that zip-ties found on trash cans are a human trafficking tactic. The Bryan Police Department, College Station Police Department and Texas A&M University Police Department said in a joint statement...
Police say death at Bryan apartment complex does not appear to be suspicious
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Police Department continues to investigate the death of a person found on the grounds of an apartment complex Friday night but at this time they don’t believe the situation is suspicious or criminal. The body of the unidentified person was discovered near the...
One woman shot to death in Conroe, police issue warrant for estranged boyfriend
CONROE, Texas - One woman is dead north of Houston after being shot multiple times and police are looking for the suspect. The Conroe Police Department responded to a weapons disturbance in the 1300 block of FM 3083 in Conroe on Saturday around 3:17 p.m. Officers say when they arrived they found 22-year-old Yuliana Quintana with multiple gunshot wounds.
Bryan family seeks assistance following Sunday morning fire
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A fire on Sunday morning destroyed a home in north Bryan and now the family is seeking assistance from the community as they look for a new place to live. The home is located in the 2800 block of Old Hearne Road. The cause of the...
Dozens arrested in College Station Northgate Bar District
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – The College Station Police Department said Tuesday afternoon that there were a total of 31 arrests made between the evening hours of November 5 into the early morning hours of November 6 within the Northgate Bar District. A large fight broke out in...
Bryan police looking at home security camera clips in hunt for attacker
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Police Department continues to search for a man who attacked and sexually assaulted two people this past weekend in an area north of Northgate between Texas Avenue and Wellborn Road. Only a vague description of the suspect has been provided but homeowners are coming...
Missing Child alert issued for 13-year-old Bryan female
BRYAN, Texas — The Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley issued a missing child alert for 13-year-old Mariam Sofia Chavez on Friday, Nov. 11. She has reportedly been missing since October 9. Mariam was reportedly last seen in the 2800 block of Old Hearne Road in Bryan. The organization has...
St. Joseph Health participates in Hospital Emergency Response Training
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - On Monday St. Joseph Health participated in the second day of its Hospital Emergency Response Training which took place at the St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital in Bryan. The hospital system partnered with the Texas A&M School of Nursing Public Health Class and the College Station...
Texas A&M System Board Of Regents Approves Donating Land For Brazos County To Build A Medical Examiner’s Office
The Texas A&M system board of regents at last week’s meeting without discussion approved a request from the flagship to donate land at the health science center (HSC) to allow Brazos County to build a medical examiner’s office. A&M chief operating officer Greg Hartman, who presented the request...
Brazos County judge sentences killer to 55 years in prison
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The following news release comes from the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office:. On Monday, November 7, 2022, Ricardo Ramirez pled guilty to the murder of Ashli Stewart on New Year’s Eve 2019. He was sentenced to 55 years in prison. On December 31, 2019,...
FATAL FIRE IN MONTGOMERY
Just after 7 am, Sunday Montgomery Fire Department responded to a reported shed on fire with an RV and vehicles in the 22200 block of Sharp Road, off FM 149 in Montgomery. Units arrived to find a fifth-wheel RV, shed, and a pickup truck ful…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/fatal-fire-in-montgomery/
