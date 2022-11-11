COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan man was arrested last Friday after police say he attempted to flee an officer on University Drive during a traffic stop. According to an arrest report filed by Texas A&M University Police, an officer attempted to stop the 22-year-old driver after witnessing a traffic violation. Instead of stopping, the driver continued westbound on University Drive through the Northgate area, with his speed reaching up to 80 mph until the vehicle became inoperable.

