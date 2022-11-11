ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KBTX.com

Teen driver arrested on charges of damaging school property

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A College Station teenager was arrested last week on charges related to damage on the Wellborn Middle School campus. The College Station Fire Department was called to the school just after midnight on October 25 for a vehicle on fire. When firefighters arrived, they found a pickup truck on fire and they also noticed damage nearby on the school grounds.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Madisonville man killed in Royse City shooting

ROYSE CITY, Texas (KBTX) - A Madisonville man was killed in Royse City on Sunday, according to the Royse City Police Department. Officers responded to a “disturbance in progress” in the 5400 block of County Road 2526 where they found a man laying in the driveway of a home with multiple gunshot wounds.
ROYSE CITY, TX
KBTX.com

TAMU PD: Driver arrested after attempting to flee police during traffic stop

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan man was arrested last Friday after police say he attempted to flee an officer on University Drive during a traffic stop. According to an arrest report filed by Texas A&M University Police, an officer attempted to stop the 22-year-old driver after witnessing a traffic violation. Instead of stopping, the driver continued westbound on University Drive through the Northgate area, with his speed reaching up to 80 mph until the vehicle became inoperable.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Shots fired outside Brenham business Sunday morning

BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - The Brenham Police Department is investigating a shooting Sunday morning outside a washateria on S. Austin Street. According to KWHI, police were dispatched to a burglary in progress at the business around 5 a.m. Police said the suspect fired shots at a customer who observed the...
BRENHAM, TX
KBTX.com

Signs of human trafficking tactics to look out for

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Amid heightened concern in the Bryan-College Station area, local police have dismissed numerous rumors including fears that zip-ties found on trash cans are a human trafficking tactic. The Bryan Police Department, College Station Police Department and Texas A&M University Police Department said in a joint statement...
BRYAN, TX
fox26houston.com

One woman shot to death in Conroe, police issue warrant for estranged boyfriend

CONROE, Texas - One woman is dead north of Houston after being shot multiple times and police are looking for the suspect. The Conroe Police Department responded to a weapons disturbance in the 1300 block of FM 3083 in Conroe on Saturday around 3:17 p.m. Officers say when they arrived they found 22-year-old Yuliana Quintana with multiple gunshot wounds.
CONROE, TX
KBTX.com

Bryan family seeks assistance following Sunday morning fire

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A fire on Sunday morning destroyed a home in north Bryan and now the family is seeking assistance from the community as they look for a new place to live. The home is located in the 2800 block of Old Hearne Road. The cause of the...
BRYAN, TX
fox44news.com

Dozens arrested in College Station Northgate Bar District

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – The College Station Police Department said Tuesday afternoon that there were a total of 31 arrests made between the evening hours of November 5 into the early morning hours of November 6 within the Northgate Bar District. A large fight broke out in...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KWTX

Bryan police looking at home security camera clips in hunt for attacker

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Police Department continues to search for a man who attacked and sexually assaulted two people this past weekend in an area north of Northgate between Texas Avenue and Wellborn Road. Only a vague description of the suspect has been provided but homeowners are coming...
BRYAN, TX
KAGS

Missing Child alert issued for 13-year-old Bryan female

BRYAN, Texas — The Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley issued a missing child alert for 13-year-old Mariam Sofia Chavez on Friday, Nov. 11. She has reportedly been missing since October 9. Mariam was reportedly last seen in the 2800 block of Old Hearne Road in Bryan. The organization has...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

St. Joseph Health participates in Hospital Emergency Response Training

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - On Monday St. Joseph Health participated in the second day of its Hospital Emergency Response Training which took place at the St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital in Bryan. The hospital system partnered with the Texas A&M School of Nursing Public Health Class and the College Station...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Brazos County judge sentences killer to 55 years in prison

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The following news release comes from the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office:. On Monday, November 7, 2022, Ricardo Ramirez pled guilty to the murder of Ashli Stewart on New Year’s Eve 2019. He was sentenced to 55 years in prison. On December 31, 2019,...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

FATAL FIRE IN MONTGOMERY

Just after 7 am, Sunday Montgomery Fire Department responded to a reported shed on fire with an RV and vehicles in the 22200 block of Sharp Road, off FM 149 in Montgomery. Units arrived to find a fifth-wheel RV, shed, and a pickup truck ful…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/fatal-fire-in-montgomery/
MONTGOMERY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy