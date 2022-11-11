Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Have you tried these secret menu items at Potbelly's?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Is Kuma's Corner still as Iconic as it once was?Chicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Mom Attacked By Riverdale Police Offered Pennies For Brutal AttackSiloamRiverdale, IL
Opinion: An Alleged Kidnapping In Chicago And How Crimes Like This Will Be Affected By The Safe-T ActJason MortonChicago, IL
4 Great Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
macaronikid.com
5 Theatrical Performances to See This Winter in Chicago
I love the experience of attending live theatrical performances, but even more so as a family! The anticipation of the curtain rising, the artists taking to the stage, and the subsequent laughs or moments of jaw-dropping stage magic - I appreciate being able to sneak a peek at the children's faces throughout the show. It also doesn't matter if it's your toddler's favorite characters or seasoned performers in a national tour of a long-running show, if the stage is large or small...magical moments will surely happen. Here are 5 shows coming to Chicago this winter that families can enjoy together.
The Blonde Abroad
The Best Hotels to Stay at in Chicago
Whether you are into sports, art, nightlife, or food, Chicago has it all. Sports fans can catch a game at the famous Wrigley Field, while art lovers can enjoy a stroll through the Art Institute of Chicago. The Windy City has amazing award-winning restaurants and ample nightlife. No matter who...
travelawaits.com
8 Festive Places To See Holiday Lights In Chicago
One of my favorite holiday activities is viewing the festive light displays that make the season oh-so bright and merry. Chicago and its surrounding suburbs are especially dazzling with an array of events and experiences, many accompanied by holiday and symphonic music, interactive features, high-tech imagery, and other-worldliness. Follow along as I guide you to some of my favorite holiday light displays, in no particular order, in the Chicago area. I also let you know which ones require tickets and which ones are free.
Chicago magazine
Bashir Salahuddin
In the middle of the 20th century, St. Clair Drake and Horace R. Cayton penned their landmark study about the emerging African American community of Chicago’s South Side. Black Metropolis not only covered the social ills present in a community challenged by discrimination but also considered the ways that Black Chicago had begun to generate its own self-sustaining institutions and a measure of political power that would need to be reckoned with across the city and the nation. Three-quarters of a century later, Bashir Salahuddin has taken up a similar set of investigations, albeit in an unexpected form: South Side, HBO Max’s brilliant comedy series.
Chicago magazine
The Beat Goes On In Hermosa
Hermosa means “beautiful” in Spanish. The name of this small Northwest Side neighborhood long predates the migration of Puerto Ricans here, but it could not be more appropriate for a community that has become a center of Latin culture in Chicago. Hermosa is a neighborhood of taquerias, mueblerias, panaderias, carnicerias, lavanderias, abogados, and, on Friday nights, Puertorriquena bomba music at the Segundo Ruiz Belvis Cultural Center, 4046 W. Armitage Ave.
foxillinois.com
Renowned orthopedic trauma surgeon doubles as savior of Chicago Blues, musicians and all
CHICAGO, Ill. - There are many times you'll see Dr. Dan Ivankovich at a Chicago hospital with his signature black scrubs on, which has doubled several times as wardrobe for his second career as a blues musician. "There were many times that I'd hit the stage wearing my hospital scrubs,...
959theriver.com
Three New Businesses In Naperville Have Me Excited!
I have to tell you about a few new businesses in Naperville that have me really, really pumped!. The first is a really cool diner concept that is owned by a Vietnam veteran. It’s called Rosie’s Home Cooking, named after Rosie the Riveter. It’s owned by US Marine Lynn Lowder (love that name!) as a way to honor not only servicepeople, but everyone who is going through a tough spot in their lives. Here’s what Lynn had to tell NCTV 17 during a profile piece they did, which you can watch below.
CBS News
Winter coat giveaway pop-up starts Monday afternoon
CHICAGO (CBS) -- With the arrival of cold weather, a Chicago nonprofit is hosting a pop-up winter coat drive taking place Monday afternoon. The Mr. Dad's Father's Club is hosting two winter coat giveaways this month, including Monday's event in the Roseland community at 111th and Michigan. The giveaway starts...
Bumper Cars on Ice coming to Illinois
CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — This Christmas, you can trade in your ice skates for bumper cars at the Jack Frost Winter Village in Chicago. The Jack Frost Winter Village is an annual event at 1467 N. Elston Avenue, which announced on its Instagram account that it would be hosting Bumper Cars on Ice this year. […]
hotelnewsresource.com
Tru by Hilton Naperville Chicago Hotel Opens in Illinois
Genuine Hospitality, a St. Louis, Missouri-based hotel operator, announced the opening of Tru by Hilton Naperville Chicago, the first Tru by Hilton in Illinois. The 121-room hotel located near downtown Naperville, Illinois is within easy reach of the city’s attractions. Tru by Hilton Naperville Chicago will be the second...
wgnradio.com
Fred Winston: Comedy, photography, and a legendary radio career
Legendary Chicago radio personality Fred Winston doesn’t do interviews – but he’s talking with Steve. Fred reminisces and talks about his stellar nature photography while simultaneously telling us how to stand.
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Best Hot Dogs in Chicago
Superdawg Drive-In This Chicago drive-in opened in 1948. Hot dogs, fries, and milkshakes are delivered to your car by carhops. It's a Chicago tradition that still runs strong today. The food is delicious, and the prices are affordable. The drive-in's friendly staff and car hops make the experience even more fun.
chicagosuburbanfamily.com
Holiday Express at Blackberry Farm
Bring the family for a magical and memorable experience – just like visiting the North Pole! Blackberry Farm is a winter wonderland amid thousands of twinkling lights, festive holiday decorations and happy holiday music. Take a ride on the Holiday Express train – a charming tour around scenic Lake...
How much snow will we get on Tuesday?”
CHICAGO – Chicago is under a Winter Weather Advisory as the first snowstorm of the season moves in on Tuesday. It’s about right on time– Chicago usually gets the first measurable snow of the season in mid-November. So how much are we going to get? Well, it depends on where you live. Tom Skilling and […]
This Dazzling Christmas Market In Chicago Is Like Taking A Free Holiday Trip To Germany
It's about to be the buzzy holiday time, and with that comes all our favorite festivities taking place. The tradition of visiting the Christkindlmarket in Illinois lets the visitor experience the twinkling cheer spread among the quaint European-esque shops. Here, you can sip a yummy ale, feast on sweet German treats, and shop adorable Christmas decor.
Chicago Urban League’s 61st Annual Golden Fellowship Dinner raises more than $2 Million
Award-winning entertainer Charlie Wilson culminates the night with an electrifying performance. The Chicago Urban League’s 61st Annual Golden Fellowship Dinner (GFD) raised more than $2 million on Saturday, November 5 at the Sheraton Grand Chicago Riverwalk. More than 1,800 of the city’s corporate leaders, human rights advocates, philanthropists, clergy and elected officials were present for the evening, where the theme was “The Fight for Equity Continues: Get in League with Us!” The funds raised will benefit year-round programming for about 15,000 Chicagoans.
wgnradio.com
How to prepare your sump pump pipes for winter
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 10/29/22: Founder and President of Perma-Seal Basement System’s Roy Spencer joins the show to talk about how to get your sump pump ready for winter. To learn more about what services Perma-Seal provides go to permaseal.net or call 1-800-421-SEAL (7325).
Inside the Haunted Congress Hotel in Chicago
Dozens of gruesome murders, horribly tragic suicides and many other strange deaths make Chicago's Congress Plaza Hotel a possibly terrifying place to stay not only in Illinois but anywhere. It is not out of the ordinary for guests staying at this hotel to run out into the streets screaming because...
alittletimeandakeyboard.com
An Evening of Light and Joy Exploring Lightscape at Chicago Botanic Garden
Lightscape At Chicago Botanic Garden Blends Nature And Holiday Magic. **Disclosure: I did receive complimentary tickets in order to bring this review to you. No other compensation was received. All opinions are 100% my own. Lightscape once again captivates and uplifts revelers wandering a path through stunning light and sound...
Hundreds of Chicago and Waukegan students pack theater to see 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The latest Marvel film picks up with the Black Panther's death, while also paying tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman.The actor died of colon cancer two years ago. Many young fans were devastated by the loss and wondered if they'd be able to see their hero again on the big screen.On Friday, some 400 young students from Chicago and Waukegan were able to see the movie, thanks to the organization BAM, Becoming a Man. Group leaders tell CBS 2 its their goal to help children see heroes who look like them on the big screen and in real life!
