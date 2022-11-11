ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryson City, NC

WLOS.com

One in custody, charged with Cherokee homicide; investigation continues

CHEROKEE, N.C. (WLOS) — An investigation is underway after authorities say a Cherokee man was killed on Friday. Few details have been released at this time. The Cherokee Indian Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigations were called to the scene in the Piney Grove area on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in reference to a homicide.
CHEROKEE, NC
FOX Carolina

Police need help to identify two suspects after assault, mugging

ASHEVILLE , N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Asheville Police say they are working to identify two suspects after a violent assault and robbery that happened in downtown Asheville on Thursday morning. According to police, officers responded to the area of Pack Square at around 6:15 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10. Upon...
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Asheville PD investigating after shots fired near downtown

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department is investigating after shots were fired near downtown overnight. The department said officers were called to the 60 block of Bingham Road after receiving reports of shots that were heard around 2:36 a.m. Upon arrival, police said two unoccupied cars were...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WBTW News13

Cyclist dies after being hit by vehicle in North Carolina

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) — A cyclist died in a crash Friday night in Asheville. The Asheville Police Department said the crash happened at 10:17 p.m. on Patton Avenue. Police said the cyclist was traveling east when he was hit by a vehicle. He died at the scene. Police identified the cyclist as 45-year-old Jason Dean […]
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Asheville police are asking for help finding two men connected to a violent assault and robbery. Authorities say the incident happened Thursday morning near Pack Square in downtown Asheville. Investigators say the victim has head and face injuries. Detectives say the victims' stolen credit card was used at a store and they were able to get surveillance video of the suspects from there. The investigation continues.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WSPA 7News

NC inmate taken back into custody

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety says that Porche was found Thursday night by deputies with the Madison County Sheriff's Office. He is originally from Madison County, which is in the western part of the state.
LEXINGTON, NC
crossvillenews1st.com

TENNESSEE RESIDENTS WARNED: BE ON THE LOOK OUT FOR…COWS

Traffic on I-40 West near mile marker 432 was backed up for miles on Thursday night after a tractor-trailer overturned in Cocke County. The trailer was carrying 68 head of cattle, according to officials with the Cocke County Emergency Management Agency. “Should you have a cow show up on your...
COCKE COUNTY, TN
Smoky Mountain News

Another death at the Jackson County Detention Center

For the fifth time in eight years, and the second time since July, someone has died while incarcerated at the Jackson County Detention Center. Kevin Scott Watson, 30, of Sylva passed away at the detention center on Oct. 20 after being found unresponsive in his cell. According to Chief Deputy Matthew Wike, detention center medical staff and detention officers initiated life saving measures immediately and summoned EMS to the jail.
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
Sylva Herald

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA COUNTY OF JACKSON IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION BEFORE THE CLERK FILE 22 E 335 IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA COUNTY OF JACKSON IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION BEFORE THE CLERK FILE 22 E 335 IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF Frederick William Rosenkampff, Sr., FREDERICK WILLIAM ROSENKAMPFF, JR., and JAMES BRADLEY ROSENKAMPFF have qualified as Executors of the Estate of Frederick William Rosenkampff, Sr., deceased, of Jackson County, North Carolina. This is to notify all persons, firms, and corporations having claims against the Estate to present such claims to the Executors FREDERICK WILLIAM ROSENKAMPFF, JR., and JAMES BRADLEY ROSENKAMPFF, c/o DIANE E. SHERRIL, 559 West Main Street, Sylva, NC 28779, on or before the 8th day of February, 2023, or this Notice will be pled in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to the Estate will please make immediate payment. 36-39e.
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Winter Weather Advisory out for most of Western North Carolina

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The cold is back once again in Western North Carolina! A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for most counties in the mountains. Rain will move in late Monday night with some temperatures in the mountains below the freezing mark in areas. This will create the possibility of freezing rain.
ASHEVILLE, NC
country1037fm.com

A North Carolina Clogger Stole The Show At Last Night’s CMA Awards

I absolutely loved the performances last night during the Country Music Association awards. One of my favorite moments was when a clogger from Canton, North Carolina stole the CMA Awards show. That might be one of the best County Music Association awards shows I have seen. And that is a big statement. The first thing I fell in love with was when Peyton Manning announced that his favorite song that year was one that started a new dance craze. That is when the world met a clogger from Canton, North Carolina. He was amazing!
CANTON, NC
kiss951.com

Two North Carolina Towns One of the Best Mountain Towns in the US

If you enjoy a good trip then traveling to different sceneries is probably high up on your list. I know traveling can be a good time, but things are even better when you find a new spot different than your hometown. For North Carolina, we are lucky to have so many different destinations to visit. From beaches to cities to country towns to mountains, there are so many options to enjoy. Now, we are talking about mountain towns because cold weather plus mountain town vacation is probably one of the best types of trips.
ASHEVILLE, NC

