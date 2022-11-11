STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA COUNTY OF JACKSON IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION BEFORE THE CLERK FILE 22 E 335 IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF Frederick William Rosenkampff, Sr., FREDERICK WILLIAM ROSENKAMPFF, JR., and JAMES BRADLEY ROSENKAMPFF have qualified as Executors of the Estate of Frederick William Rosenkampff, Sr., deceased, of Jackson County, North Carolina. This is to notify all persons, firms, and corporations having claims against the Estate to present such claims to the Executors FREDERICK WILLIAM ROSENKAMPFF, JR., and JAMES BRADLEY ROSENKAMPFF, c/o DIANE E. SHERRIL, 559 West Main Street, Sylva, NC 28779, on or before the 8th day of February, 2023, or this Notice will be pled in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to the Estate will please make immediate payment. 36-39e.

JACKSON COUNTY, NC ・ 6 DAYS AGO