ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WGN Radio

Don’t get scammed by callers claiming to be ComEd

By Iridian Fierro
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Aqbob_0j7op5MV00

Jon Hansen fills in for John Williams and he’s joined by Mayda Corral, ComEd’s Security Manager. People are receiving phone calls from people claiming to be from ComEd who threaten to cut off service immediately. Mayda clears up that ComEd will never ask for immediate payment or ask for your social security number, account number, or other personal information.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

Related
WGN Radio

Amazon to lay off 10K employees: Report

Amazon plans to lay off approximately 10,000 corporate and technology workers possibly as soon as this week, according to a report in the New York Times, making it the latest tech giant to see mass employee cuts.
WGN Radio

Biden meets with new Italian Prime Minister Meloni

President Biden on Tuesday met with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on the margins of the Group of 20 (G-20) summit in Bali, Indonesia. The meeting is Biden’s first with Meloni, a far-right politician who is a member of the conservative Brothers of Italy party, which has been tied to neofascism. Biden in October had […]
WGN Radio

Worker’s Rights Amendment passes

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Voters in Illinois have passed an amendment to the state constitution. The Associated Press called the race Tuesday, finding about 53% of all voters checked yes for the amendment that voted to enshrine protections for workers to collectively bargain and pre-emptively stops any discussion of a Right-to-Work law. Labor groups and […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN Radio

Ukraine-Russia War update: Ukrainian and Taiwanese bond

Journalist and editor of ‘Ukrainian Freedom News’ Joseph Lindsley joins Bob Sirott from Ukraine to deliver the latest news on the Ukraine-Russia War, including the memorial service he attended for a Taiwanese fighter. Later on, Joseph talks about a villager who benefited from the donations from WGN Radio listeners. To donate to Joseph and his […]
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

12K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy