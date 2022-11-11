Don’t get scammed by callers claiming to be ComEd

Jon Hansen fills in for John Williams and he’s joined by Mayda Corral, ComEd’s Security Manager. People are receiving phone calls from people claiming to be from ComEd who threaten to cut off service immediately. Mayda clears up that ComEd will never ask for immediate payment or ask for your social security number, account number, or other personal information.

