Pentagon Claims Russian Military Has ‘Probably Lost Half of Their Main Battle Tanks’

Well , here is a thought to ponder...the Russians remove Putin by any means necessary and embrace democracy and capitalism and submit a application for membership in the European Union ! Imagine that....a global power with unspeakable wealth and the military capability of projecting their agenda , which will be like the symbol of it's currency...."stability" ! By the way , Uncle Sam will always be the orchestrator of global peace !
Well this war has forced all of Russia neighbors to massively increase there military defenses and now want to join NATO..That alone is a huge loss for Putin.
Adding up the vast amount of military equipment destroyed by the Ukrainians, & the cost of reparations to Ukrainian infastructure destroyed by Russia, they'll be paying for the next 50 yrs
Comments / 33