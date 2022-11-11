November 2022— As housing prices begin to stabilize across the country, the North Texas housing market has also shown signs of slowing down – but not by much. While housing prices in other parts of the country have begun their long descent back to Earth after stratospheric double digit increases fuelled by low interest rates and the buying spree prompted by relocating professionals and the Millennial demographic entering into the market in force, Dallas home prices remain robust, having risen 18.2% since October of last year according to Zillow’s market data.

DALLAS, TX ・ 10 HOURS AGO