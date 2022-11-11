ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Texas housing prices begin to level out amidst a national correction

November 2022— As housing prices begin to stabilize across the country, the North Texas housing market has also shown signs of slowing down – but not by much. While housing prices in other parts of the country have begun their long descent back to Earth after stratospheric double digit increases fuelled by low interest rates and the buying spree prompted by relocating professionals and the Millennial demographic entering into the market in force, Dallas home prices remain robust, having risen 18.2% since October of last year according to Zillow’s market data.
secretdallas.com

An Enormous Exhilarating Drive-Thru Light Park Has Opened In Arlington

Sit back and immerse yourself in a symphony of sight and sound!. An expansive drive-thru light experience has opened in the Dallas Fort Worth area dubbing itself “the most electrifying light show south of the North Pole”. Open now through Sunday, January 1, The Light Park features millions of lights synchronized to a festive mix of Christmas music.
The Cross Timbers Gazette

The Village Church buys shopping center

The Village Church is expanding in Flower Mound after purchasing The Shops at Flower Mound, a strip center next to the church. The church, located in an old Albertson’s grocery store at the corner of FM 407 and Morriss Road, needs more space, according to Lindsey Eenigenberg, executive director the church’s administration.
fortworthreport.org

Made in Tarrant: Stone’s Throw Farm says save, save, save to start a business

What: A sustainable farm and grocery that sells fruits, herbs, vegetables, pickles and jams. The organization employs people with disabilities. Company founded: October 2020 by Trish and Jack Stone. Where: 9560 Crowley Plover Road, Fort Worth, TX, 76126. Website: https://www.stonesthrowfarmco.org. Phone: (469) 502-8963. Fort Worth Report spoke with Trish Stone...
B93

Would You Register The Palm Of Your Hand To Pay For Groceries?

We all know that self-checkout lanes and contactless payment systems are growing and soon will be everywhere. Now Amazon is bringing technology to it's Whole Foods locations in Dallas-Fort Worth that takes contactless payments to the next level. The technology is called Amazon One and it works by allowing customers...
Local Profile

Medical City Plano Is The First Texan Hospital To Adopt Surgical Robot

As reported previously by Local Profile, Collin County is becoming a hub for technology and its effects are reaching not just the industry, but also residents. Roughly two months after McKinney public library became the first library in Texas to use automatic robots on the public floor, Momentis Surgical, a medical device company, announced on Monday that Medical City Plano will be the first medical facility to adopt a surgical robot arm for transvaginal gynecological procedures.
luxury-houses.net

A Magnificent Architectural Masterpiece in Colleyville with Many Incredible Features Asking for $8.5 Million

The Home in Colleyville, a Tuscan private gated estate which captivates fascinating ceilings, grand gallery walkways, Tuscan columns, exposed beams, intricately inlayed travertine, seamless glass curved bay windows, and stained glass encased windows is now available for sale. This home located at 5513 Montclair Dr, Colleyville, Texas offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 11,500 square feet of living spaces. Call Mary Cornelius (Phone: 817-329-8850) at Keller Williams Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Colleyville.
dallasexpress.com

Aerial Transport Pods Being Considered by Local City Council

In an effort to alleviate some of its problems with traffic, the City of Plano is considering an aerial solution, reports CBS. JPods, a personal rapid-transit concept suspended from an aerial track, was introduced at a Plano city council meeting last week. Likened to a modern gondola system or a...
Cadrene Heslop

Residents Concerned About The High Cost Of Housing

Rents and mortgages are high because of inflation. But the problem will be worse for Texas residents. Businesses renting properties have an advantage due to housing scarcity in the area. More than half of homeowners in Texas are investors. They bought real estate to make a profit. It will mean more hardship for Texans, who will see their living costs rise further.
WFAA

McLaren Automotive opens North Texas headquarters

COPPELL, Texas — British luxury performance carmaker McLaren has picked Coppell for its North American headquarters and the facility opened on Saturday. The company, founded in 1963 by racer, engineer and entrepreneur Bruce McLaren, competes in in the Formula 1 World Championship and INDYCAR in the U.S. The North...
dallasexpress.com

Frisco’s High-Profile Wade Park Site to Begin

Developers are moving forward on the defunct Wade Park project on the Dallas North Tollway in Frisco. Construction could start in January at the site once planned for a $2 billion project, but was held up by litigation, according to documents submitted to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.
peoplenewspapers.com

One Killed After Crash on Preston Road

One man was killed after a crash Nov. 12 in the 9300 block of Preston Road. Dallas police say a 59-year-old man was driving a Chevrolet Corvette northbound in the 9300 block of Preston Road shortly before 2:30 p.m. when he lost control of the Corvette, and hit a Lexus going southbound on Preston.
