Jason Momoa bares backside in traditional Hawaiian malo: ‘I actually don’t even like wearing clothes anymore’

Read full article on original website
Related
MacKenzie Scott donates another $2bn as ex Jeff Bezos complains it is ‘hard’ to give away money
MacKenzie Scott just revealed she’s donated a whopping near $2bn to various causes on the very same day her ex Jeff Bezos announced he is struggling to give away his $124bn fortune.On Monday, Scott shared in a Medium blog post that she’d doled out “$1,990,800,000 to 343 organizations supporting the voices and opportunities of people from underserved communities.”“The funds we picked look for teams with lived experience in the issues they’re addressing, as we did when selecting the other non-profits in this giving cycle, and the 1,200+ recipients before them, many of which are also funds. You can learn...
This Guy Pretended To Be A Food Critic To See If Waitstaff Would Treat Him Differently, And The Experience Was "Amazing"
"I whipped out the notebook," foodie Josh Slavin said. "Pretty early on, the waitstaff took note.... I see the waiters chatting a little bit back and forth and then a notice a big shift..."
MacKenzie Scott donates $2 billion as Jeff Bezos pledges to give away his fortune
MacKenzie Scott announced that she's donated nearly $2 billion over the past seven months to 343 organizations that support underserved communities.
Voice Live Playoffs Recap: Who Really Took Off When the Pressure Was On?
Eight weeks into Season 22 of The Voice, NBC’s sing-off really came to life — at least in so far as it went live Monday for the Playoffs. All 16 remaining contestants performed in hopes of earning enough viewer votes to advance or so impressing Blake Shelton, John Legend, Gwen Stefani and/or Camila Cabello that their coach would save them or another coach would steal them during Tuesday’s results show. Now, before we get to discussing the pivotal episode, I want to apologize in advance for my grading. Like the singing, it’s done live, in the moment, so all of my reactions...
‘Bachelor In Paradise’: Andrew Leaves Jessenia In Tears As He Dumps Her To Pursue Ency
Andrew Spencer was down in the dumps after his pal, Rodney Mathews’, exit on Bachelor in Paradise. However, when Ency Abedin arrived on the beach, he got a bit of his spark back. Despite being in a relationship with Jessenia Cruz and accepting her roses at the previous two rose ceremonies, Andrew agreed to go on a date with the new arrival, Ency.
"Instagram Vs. Reality": This Woman Bought A House From DIY Influencers, And It Shows How Fake Social Media Can Be
"Honestly, it makes me really sad to think that there are pictures out there of my house that could be making people feel less than about theirs."
Here Are 29 Historical Moments From "The Crown" Season 5 Vs. Real Life
Elizabeth Debicki's mannerisms as Princess Diana are so spot on as she re-creates the famous BBC interview from 1995 in The Crown Season 5.
Satisfied Adults Are Sharing What They Surprisingly Started Enjoying As They Get Older, And My Millennial Ass Is On Board With Way Too Many Of These
"As a kid, I always wondered why adults would do that. I get it now."
If You Love Asian Snacks, We Want To Know Which You'd Recommend And Where You Normally Find Them
God only knows how many shrimp chips I've eaten in life.
Comments / 0