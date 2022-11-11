Read full article on original website
broomfieldleader.com
Colorado community colleges helping students avoid debt
As Colorado’s high school graduating classes of 2023 make decisions about their future amid an economic downturn, it’s important that they look at all their post-secondary options and be strategic, said Rebecca Wolfe, vice president of academic affairs at Front Range Community College. “Students can get into a...
Colleges & Universities in Colorado, Ranked From Most to Least Expensive
Colorado may not be home to any Ivy League schools, but there are still plenty of excellent colleges and universities in the Centennial State. However, having this many educational options means it can be hard to decide which school to attend. From academics to Greek life to extracurricular activities, there are many factors to consider when choosing where to go to college.
Where are the kids? Colorado school enrollment trends shed light on closure discussions
As three large metro area school districts grapple with school closures due to declining enrollment, a common question looms: Where did all the children go?. To help answer that question, Chalkbeat looked at school enrollment data, county birth rate data and U.S. census data showing the number of children under 18 living in each school district. Looking to the future, we also examined federal school enrollment projections. Some numbers, like enrollment counts for private schools, aren’t available.
broomfieldleader.com
FRCC offers college credits for work, life experiences
Students who have worked a job, served in the military or done community or volunteer work can get college credit toward a degree or certificate at Front Range Community College. The college — which includes a campus in Longmont and Westminster — will allow students to apply for credit for...
broomfieldleader.com
Ticks are emerging locally and across the country
You are not done with those creepy, crawly pests that burrow under your skin and cause pain, irritation or worse. True, political ads are over. But ticks are an even bigger long term risk these days, say scientists. New research shows they are more pervasive than ever in areas including Boulder County and not going away just because of colder temperatures.
KRDO
More Colorado school districts consider 4-day school week, will this continue to gain momentum in metro areas?
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado now leads the nation with the most school districts operating on four-day school weeks. It’s not a new concept, but a trend that has accelerated in recent years. And it now includes more southern Colorado school districts, three of which are in their...
broomfieldleader.com
Inclusive social studies standards pass Colorado State Board
Colorado social studies lessons must include the experiences and contributions of diverse groups: Latino, Indigenous, African American, Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander, religious minorities, and LGBTQ people. In a series of 4-3 party line votes Thursday, Democrats on the Colorado State Board of Education approved social studies standards...
coloradosun.com
The same adopted child in Colorado could get $1,000 of monthly subsidies, or none. The deciding factor? Where they live.
Arnett’s son, 13, during behavioral therapy on the swings at his home in Dacono. (Olivia Sun, The Colorado Sun via Report for America) Chapter Index: Chapter One | Chapter Two | Chapter Three | Chapter Four | Chapter Five | Chapter Six | Chapter Seven. Expenses were not top...
broomfieldleader.com
Broomfield shifts to COVID-19 level ‘medium’
Broomfield has moved to level ‘medium’ on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID-19 community transmission map, the city and county announced Monday. 100 cases were reported in Broomfield in the first week of November, according to data from Broomfield’s Department of Public Health and Environment.
This Colorado city ranks as one of the worst in US for potholes
A new study by QuoteWizard revealed that Colorado ranks as the 18th worst state in the United States for potholes.
coloradosun.com
Colorado voters approve ballot measure setting aside nearly $300 million each year for affordable housing
A ballot measure that would set aside nearly $300 million each year in existing tax revenue to help local governments and nonprofits increase the number of affordable housing units across Colorado appears to have passed by a narrow margin. By 11 a.m. Monday, 52% of the votes tallied were in...
coloradosun.com
Failed twice: Colorado foster kids who are adopted often end up back in the child welfare system
Kya, 10, is one of the six children Michelle Schuldt has adopted from Colorado’s child welfare system. Chapter Index: Chapter One | Chapter Two | Chapter Three | Chapter Four | Chapter Five | Chapter Six. D’Borah Israel went to live with her foster mother at age 2, rescued...
Payments up to $1,500 coming your way
counting moneyPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons) Have you received your money back from the state of Colorado? Some taxpayers have not yet at this time. Where did this money come from? Well, last spring, Gov. Jared Polis signed a new law that gives residents of Colorado a tax rebate of $750 for individual filers and $1,500 for joint filers. (source)
Colorado voters approve subsidized housing with TABOR refunds
Coloradans have approved funding for subsidized housing with TABOR refunds, according to a race call from the Associated Press Saturday afternoon.
94kix.com
The Oldest Building In Colorado Has 163 Years Of Epic History
Up and down the Front Range and all over the state of Colorado, there are new builds popping up everywhere. Especially here in Northern Colorado, it seems like no matter where you look in Larimer and Weld Counties there are new neighborhoods sprouting up, shopping centers, retail, Amazon warehouses and a lot more.
broomfieldleader.com
Study session to include Broomfield City Council compensation review
A study session is scheduled Tuesday to review compensation for Broomfield City Council members. The City Council is required under the municipal code to review the compensation at least once in 2022. Beginning in 2023, the compensation for council members and the mayor is required to automatically increase every two...
Campaign concedes defeat of third-party alcohol delivery in Colorado, celebrates victory of wine in groceries
The campaign behind the push to expand the sale and delivery of alcohol in Colorado conceded defeat in one and celebrated victory in the other. “We’re pleased that Coloradans will soon be able to pick up a bottle of wine when purchasing groceries," Rick Reiter, campaign director for Wine in Grocery Stores, said in a statement. "Consumer habits are evolving, and it was inevitable that either this election, or one soon thereafter, that Colorado would become the 40th state to have wine in grocery stores."
cpr.org
‘An extinction level event’: Colorado Republicans react to deep election losses
Republicans were hoping to make gains in Colorado this election. The party recruited more moderate and younger candidates, women, and people of color, and focused largely on pocketbook issues. And given an unpopular sitting President and Democratic control in Colorado and nationally, the focus of the media and political observers was the scope of the inroads Republicans would make.
Denver International Airport proposes to triple rental charge
Denver International Airport wants to nearly triple a daily rental car charge that out-of-town customers typically pay. Customers currently pay pay $2.15 per day for the Customer Facility Charge, which airport officials said is among the lowest in the country. Airport officials propose to increase that amount to $6 per...
Experience A Serene Soak At the World’s Deepest Hot Spring in Colorado
Surrounded by the San Juan mountains, Pagosa Springs is one of Colorado's best-kept secrets with stunning views and what many believe to be miracle water. At the Springs Resort in Colorado, you'll find dozens of tubs to soak away your worries and even the world's deepest geothermal hot spring. The...
