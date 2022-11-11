ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
broomfieldleader.com

Colorado community colleges helping students avoid debt

As Colorado’s high school graduating classes of 2023 make decisions about their future amid an economic downturn, it’s important that they look at all their post-secondary options and be strategic, said Rebecca Wolfe, vice president of academic affairs at Front Range Community College. “Students can get into a...
COLORADO STATE
94.3 The X

Colleges & Universities in Colorado, Ranked From Most to Least Expensive

Colorado may not be home to any Ivy League schools, but there are still plenty of excellent colleges and universities in the Centennial State. However, having this many educational options means it can be hard to decide which school to attend. From academics to Greek life to extracurricular activities, there are many factors to consider when choosing where to go to college.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Where are the kids? Colorado school enrollment trends shed light on closure discussions

As three large metro area school districts grapple with school closures due to declining enrollment, a common question looms: Where did all the children go?. To help answer that question, Chalkbeat looked at school enrollment data, county birth rate data and U.S. census data showing the number of children under 18 living in each school district. Looking to the future, we also examined federal school enrollment projections. Some numbers, like enrollment counts for private schools, aren’t available.
COLORADO STATE
broomfieldleader.com

FRCC offers college credits for work, life experiences

Students who have worked a job, served in the military or done community or volunteer work can get college credit toward a degree or certificate at Front Range Community College. The college — which includes a campus in Longmont and Westminster — will allow students to apply for credit for...
LONGMONT, CO
broomfieldleader.com

Ticks are emerging locally and across the country

You are not done with those creepy, crawly pests that burrow under your skin and cause pain, irritation or worse. True, political ads are over. But ticks are an even bigger long term risk these days, say scientists. New research shows they are more pervasive than ever in areas including Boulder County and not going away just because of colder temperatures.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
broomfieldleader.com

Inclusive social studies standards pass Colorado State Board

Colorado social studies lessons must include the experiences and contributions of diverse groups: Latino, Indigenous, African American, Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander, religious minorities, and LGBTQ people. In a series of 4-3 party line votes Thursday, Democrats on the Colorado State Board of Education approved social studies standards...
COLORADO STATE
broomfieldleader.com

Broomfield shifts to COVID-19 level ‘medium’

Broomfield has moved to level ‘medium’ on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID-19 community transmission map, the city and county announced Monday. 100 cases were reported in Broomfield in the first week of November, according to data from Broomfield’s Department of Public Health and Environment.
BROOMFIELD, CO
J.R. Heimbigner

Payments up to $1,500 coming your way

counting moneyPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons) Have you received your money back from the state of Colorado? Some taxpayers have not yet at this time. Where did this money come from? Well, last spring, Gov. Jared Polis signed a new law that gives residents of Colorado a tax rebate of $750 for individual filers and $1,500 for joint filers. (source)
COLORADO STATE
94kix.com

The Oldest Building In Colorado Has 163 Years Of Epic History

Up and down the Front Range and all over the state of Colorado, there are new builds popping up everywhere. Especially here in Northern Colorado, it seems like no matter where you look in Larimer and Weld Counties there are new neighborhoods sprouting up, shopping centers, retail, Amazon warehouses and a lot more.
COLORADO STATE
broomfieldleader.com

Study session to include Broomfield City Council compensation review

A study session is scheduled Tuesday to review compensation for Broomfield City Council members. The City Council is required under the municipal code to review the compensation at least once in 2022. Beginning in 2023, the compensation for council members and the mayor is required to automatically increase every two...
BROOMFIELD, CO
The Denver Gazette

Campaign concedes defeat of third-party alcohol delivery in Colorado, celebrates victory of wine in groceries

The campaign behind the push to expand the sale and delivery of alcohol in Colorado conceded defeat in one and celebrated victory in the other. “We’re pleased that Coloradans will soon be able to pick up a bottle of wine when purchasing groceries," Rick Reiter, campaign director for Wine in Grocery Stores, said in a statement. "Consumer habits are evolving, and it was inevitable that either this election, or one soon thereafter, that Colorado would become the 40th state to have wine in grocery stores."
COLORADO STATE
cpr.org

‘An extinction level event’: Colorado Republicans react to deep election losses

Republicans were hoping to make gains in Colorado this election. The party recruited more moderate and younger candidates, women, and people of color, and focused largely on pocketbook issues. And given an unpopular sitting President and Democratic control in Colorado and nationally, the focus of the media and political observers was the scope of the inroads Republicans would make.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy