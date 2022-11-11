Read full article on original website
Football: Babb cites faith, brotherhood, from recovery to first career touchdown in Buckeyes 56-14 win over IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stroud throws 5 TDs, No. 2 Ohio State rolls Indiana 56-14The LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 14 games, beats No. 4 Nebraska 3-1The LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: Sheldon, Mikulasikova record double-doubles, lead No. 14 Ohio State 82-64 over Boston CollegeThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 56-14 win against IndianaThe LanternBloomington, IN
Buckeye Trio Earns All-Region Honors
COLUMBUS, Ohio – With Top 9 finishes at Saturday’s NCAA Great Lakes Regional Championships, Addie Engel, Daniella Santos and Andrea Kuhn of the Ohio State women’s cross country team all earned spots on the All-Great Lakes Region Team. All region honors are awarded by the USTFCCCA to the Top 25 finishers in each region. The trio of Ohio natives, who also earned All-Big Ten honors this season, helped the Buckeyes to a second-place finish at the regional, clinching an automatic bid to the NCAA Championships.
Six Buckeyes Win Championships at Del Rosa Open
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Eight Buckeyes competed at the Bob Del Rosa Ohio Intercollegiate Open Sunday at the Veale Athletic Center on the campus of Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland. Seven advanced to the finals of their respective brackets and six won championships. In the open division, Ohio State...
Mikulasikova’s Career-High 23 Leads Buckeyes Past BC 82-64
COLUMBUS, Ohio. – Coming off a great defensive effort in the season-opener, the No. 15/14 Ohio State Buckeyes (2-0) forced 35 Boston College (1-2) turnovers and ran away with an 82-64 road victory on Sunday afternoon in Chestnut Hill, Mass. Senior Rebeka Mikulasikova scored a career-high 23 points and...
No. 6 Ohio State Hosts No. 4 Nebraska Sunday Afternoon
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 6 Ohio State women’s volleyball team (18-5, 14-1 B1G) hosts No. 4 Nebraska (22-2, 14-1 B1G) on Sunday afternoon in a sold-out match in the Covelli Center. First serve is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET on a match broadcast live on BTN. Sunday...
Buckeyes Run at NCAA Great Lakes Regional
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State men’s cross country team ran at the NCAA Great Lakes Regional Friday morning in Terre Haute, Ind. The Buckeyes, who battled illness this week, finished 13th, with Zubin Jha placing first for Ohio State. Quoting Head Coach Sara Mason Vergote. “Our men’s...
Buckeyes Power Through Hoosiers, 56-14, Behind Season-High 340 Rushing Yards
COLUMBUS, Ohio — No. 2 Ohio State (10-0, 7-0) used a balanced offensive effort to power through light snow and windy conditions to defeat Indiana (3-7, 1-6) 56-14 Saturday at Ohio Stadium. C.J. Stroud threw for 297 yards on 17-of-28 efficiency and five touchdowns. The Buckeyes finished with 662...
No. 10/11 Buckeyes Fall to Spartans, 4-3
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 10/11 Ohio State men’s hockey team lost game two of a Big Ten series at Michigan State, 4-3, Friday in Munn Ice Arena in East Lansing, Mich. The teams were tied at one less than seven minutes into the first period, but the Spartans scored back-to-back goals for a 3-1 lead after the opening stanza. Ohio State drew within one twice but was unable to get even.
PHOTO GALLERY: No. 4 Ohio State vs. No. 14 Virginia Tech
The Buckeyes opened the dual season with an 18-13 win over No. 14 Virginia Tech Friday at the Covelli Center in Columbus. Check out what senior Kaleb Romero and head coach Tom Ryan had to say following the match below. Ohio State is back in action at 7 p.m. Friday against Columbia at Covelli.
No. 14/15 Ohio State Takes Sunday Road Trip to Boston College
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 14/15 Ohio State women’s basketball team (1-0) takes its first road trip of the season to face Boston College (1-1) on Sunday. Tip-off is scheduled for 4 p.m. on a game broadcast on ACC Network. OSU opened the season on Tuesday night at...
Postgame Quotes vs. Indiana
“Where do we start with that. This is somebody that has overcome four ACL surgeries. That’s nine months recovery times four. So that’s a long time to be in recovery, not being able to do something that you love. With what had happened the last time, there’s a lot of questions on whether you want to do it – he did it. He never batted an eye, said that’s what I want to do. He put his faith in God and felt like this was his journey. What happened today in this stadium was magical. That’s what college football means to a lot of people. Not everybody, but to a lot of people. That’s one of the reasons why college football is special. It’s one of the reasons why you coach – to see something like that happen. Hopefully there’s somebody else out there that’s going through tough times that can see that as a motivation to overcome. Because it’s one thing to see that little bit right there but it’s all the morning workouts he had with Adam Stewart. It’s all the mornings waking up on crutches. It’s the disappointment because that’s not what you picture when you graduate high school and sign with Ohio State. It was something special that went on on the field out there and you can see it with our team and I’m just really happy for him. Just really selfishly proud to be part of a moment like that, to see someone overcome such great obstacles in life. I just can’t say enough about it, because there will be great wins and there’ll be great accomplishments here at Ohio State, but what he’s overcome is one of the great accomplishments and it’s not something that people will see. But at least they were able to be a part of that right there. And you know, those who are in the stadium were able to be a part of it because that’s a special I’ve been around.”
No. 4 Buckeyes Earn 18-13 Win Over Hokies
COLUMBUS, Ohio – No. 4 Ohio State (1-0) earned an 18-13 win over No. 14 Virginia Tech (0-1) Friday in the opening dual competition of the season for both teams at the Covelli Center (Attendance: 3,800). How it Happened. 149 | No. 27 Caleb Henson (VT) def. No. 2...
Paris Johnson Jr. Foundation Recipient of Armed Forces Merit Award
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Paris Johnson Jr. Foundation has been selected as the 11th recipient of the Armed Forces Merit Award presented by the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA). Coordinated by the staff at the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl, the Armed Forces Merit Award presented by the...
