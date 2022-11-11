Read full article on original website
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — has issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 stocks for protection
Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels.
Dow drops 300 points as U.S. stocks open down after Bullard's remarks
U.S. stocks opened lower Thursday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average falling around 300 points, as investors weighed remarks from Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard and a report showing that weekly jobless claims fell slightly. The Dow was down 0.9% soon after the opening bell, while the S&P 500 fell 1.2% and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.6%, according to FactSet data, at last check. The Department of Labor reported Thursday that initial unemployment claims dipped to 222,000 in the week ending November 12. That’s below the 225,000 of new claims forecast by economists polled by the Wall Street Journal. Bullard said in a speech Thursday that the Fed's benchmark interest rate will need to be increased further to bring down inflation, with a chart accompanying his remarks suggesting that the rate could rise to somewhere around a 5%-7% range.
Dow Surges Over 100 Points; Foot Locker Earnings Top Views
U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 100 points on Friday. Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded up 0.37% to 33,671.36 while the NASDAQ rose 0.58% to 11,209.68. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.52% to 3,967.16. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Real...
Stock market news live updates: Stocks sink as retail sales beat, Target earnings miss
U.S. stocks fell in a lackluster session Wednesday as Wall Street weighed an earnings warning from retail bellwether Target against government data on retail sales that showed robust consumer spending ahead of the key holiday season. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) shed 0.8%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) was...
VinFast’s bid to attract US buyers includes 4 all-electric SUVs and maybe a sports car
VinFast showcased four battery-electric SUVs at the LA Auto Show this week and even hinted at a sports car as the Vietnam-based automaker pushes ahead with its plan to break into the U.S. market. The four EVs, which ranged in size from small five-passenger crossovers to large 7-passenger SUVs, is...
FTX hacker has accumulated an ether haul of about $288 million and is now the 35th largest holder of the token
The notorious crypto hacker that raided FTX as the exchange was collapsing now has the 35th largest pile of ethereum tokens in the world. The unidentified looter reportedly exchanged $49 million worth of stablecoins for ether on Tuesday, significantly adding to their holdings of the second-largest crypto by market capitalization, according to a report from Bloomberg. The hacker's haul of ether now amounts to roughly 228,525 tokens worth $288 million.
Stock market news live updates: Stocks waver as indexes head toward losing week
U.S. stocks moved back and forth Friday as investors neared the end of a turbulent trading week marked by mixed retail earnings and a chorus of hawkish Fedspeak. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) fell 0.1%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) was up 60 points, or 0.2%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) slid 0.6%. Treasury yields continued their ascent, with the benchmark 10-year note back above 3.8% and the rate-sensitive 2-year yield inching towards 4.5%.
Toyota debuts surprisingly stunning next-generation Prius in global reveal
The Toyota Prius may have kickstarted the hybrid vehicle revolution in this country, but it has never been an exciting or attractive car to look at. That’s changing with the upcoming next-generation Prius, and the new car sports a sleek look with stunning lines, as we can see from Toyota's global reveal ahead of its U.S. debut at the L.A. Auto Show.
