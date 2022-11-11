ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

dclabor.org

Labor movement delivers key election wins in Arizona, Nevada

The U.S. Senate has kept its pro-worker majority with the re-elections of Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada and Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona. Both senators from the southwestern swing states were declared the winners in their respective races over the weekend. And in both states, these key victories would not have happened without the labor movement’s ground game. Union members campaigned their hearts out in both Arizona and Nevada, delivering major wins that will help ensure worker-friendly laws and policies are passed over the next two years. Many of our affiliated unions participated in this election, including members of UNITE HERE, who led a massive nationwide campaign that helped propel labor to victory. While Nevada’s pro-labor governor, Steve Sisolak, was ultimately unsuccessful in his re-election bid, Arizona’s election for governor remains too close to call. The labor movement congratulates all the union members who campaigned for pro-labor candidates and delivered these victories for working people. Now, we have our sights set on Georgia.
ARIZONA STATE
Fox5 KVVU

Chair resigns from Nevada Gaming Control Board

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Gaming Control Board Chair and Executive Director has resigned, Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Monday. J. Brin Gibson was appointed to the board in November 2020 and will leave at the end of the month to pursue a “new professional opportunity,” Sisolak’s office said. Gibson informed the governor of his intent to leave earlier this year.
NEVADA STATE
news3lv.com

Katie Hobbs wins Arizona governor race

WASHINGTON (TND) — Katie Hobbs will be the next governor of Arizona. The Associated Press called the race Monday night at 9:20 p.m. MST. Hobbs formerly served as a representative in the state house from 2011 to 2013, then a state senator from 2013 until 2019 — where she served two terms as minority leader — and was elected to be the Secretary of State for the Grand Canyon state in 2018. As Secretary of State, Hobbs helped regulate the 2021 Maricopa County presidential ballot audit by Cyber Ninjas and other Republican activists.
ARIZONA STATE
news3lv.com

New statue of former Las Vegas Mayor Oscar Goodman unveiled

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new statue of former Las Vegas Mayor Oscar Goodman has been unveiled. The city of Las Vegas hosted a ceremony to mark the unveiling at the Historic Fifth Street School downtown Tuesday morning. Goodman attended with his wife, Mayor Carolyn Goodman, along with city...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Culinary Union tracking down Nevada voters with ballots that need to be cured

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Thousands of votes cast in Nevada may not count because of issues with a voter’s signature. Hundreds of volunteers with the Culinary Union are trying to make sure every one of those votes counts. They are going through a list of nearly 10,000 names and reaching out to voters whose ballots need to be cured. With so many tight races yet to be called, the Culinary Union says they are now running the largest signature cure effort statewide in Nevada.
NEVADA STATE
news3lv.com

North Las Vegas celebrates longtime residents with recognition event

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — North Las Vegas leaders took some time to recognize several of the city's longtime residents on Monday. The city hosted a recognition event for people who have lived in North Las Vegas for at least 50 years. Attendees enjoyed a breakfast and a special presentation...
LAS VEGAS, NV
SFGate

In Nevada, a last-ditch effort to make sure every vote counts

HENDERSON, Nev. - Ozzy Osbourne's "Crazy Train" played on the radio as Jack and Sally Leonard embarked on a mission to squeeze every last Democratic vote out of Clark County, Nev. Election Day passed days ago. But with the vote count revealing a tight race between Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez...
NEVADA STATE

