news3lv.com
Lombardo delivers victory speech on projected win in Nevada governor race
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Joe Lombardo pledged to reform education in Nevada, install new school choice polices and eliminate "soft on crime laws" as governor during his victory speech Monday. The Clark County sheriff and governor-elect spoke at Rancho High School, Lombardo's alma mater and the site where he...
Nevada Democrats secure assembly supermajority
The people of Nevada have spoken, and 28 Assembly Democrats will be sent to Carson City for the 82nd legislative session, which starts on February 6, 2023.
Some media barred as Nevada governor-elect pledges openness
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada Gov.-elect Joe Lombardo returned Monday to the high school where he graduated in 1980 to pledge transparency and put education at the top of his Republican agenda when he replaces Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak. But some media representatives were excluded from his victory speech.
Democrats poised to take supermajority in Nevada Assembly, women remain in legislative majority
Nevada Democrats are projected to have a supermajority in the Nevada Assembly -- and women of both parties in control of the state legislature -- as the final ballots are counted from the midterm election.
kslnewsradio.com
Las Vegas ups the ante on turf buybacks: New Nevada law bans all ‘nonfunctional’ turf by 2026
NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nevada — Patricia Council stood on her front yard and smiled, glad to see her lawn finally go. “I decided to convert it, number one because of the water issue,” she said. “Water is going up around here so it’s costing quite a bit of money.”
dclabor.org
Labor movement delivers key election wins in Arizona, Nevada
The U.S. Senate has kept its pro-worker majority with the re-elections of Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada and Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona. Both senators from the southwestern swing states were declared the winners in their respective races over the weekend. And in both states, these key victories would not have happened without the labor movement’s ground game. Union members campaigned their hearts out in both Arizona and Nevada, delivering major wins that will help ensure worker-friendly laws and policies are passed over the next two years. Many of our affiliated unions participated in this election, including members of UNITE HERE, who led a massive nationwide campaign that helped propel labor to victory. While Nevada’s pro-labor governor, Steve Sisolak, was ultimately unsuccessful in his re-election bid, Arizona’s election for governor remains too close to call. The labor movement congratulates all the union members who campaigned for pro-labor candidates and delivered these victories for working people. Now, we have our sights set on Georgia.
Fox5 KVVU
Chair resigns from Nevada Gaming Control Board
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Gaming Control Board Chair and Executive Director has resigned, Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Monday. J. Brin Gibson was appointed to the board in November 2020 and will leave at the end of the month to pursue a “new professional opportunity,” Sisolak’s office said. Gibson informed the governor of his intent to leave earlier this year.
news3lv.com
ACLU of Nevada files another lawsuit to stop hand count of ballots in Nye County
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada says it's filed another lawsuit to halt the hand count of ballots in Nye County. The ACLU said in a news release that it partnered with the Brennan Center for Justice to file an emergency petition with the state's Supreme Court on Monday.
news3lv.com
Katie Hobbs wins Arizona governor race
WASHINGTON (TND) — Katie Hobbs will be the next governor of Arizona. The Associated Press called the race Monday night at 9:20 p.m. MST. Hobbs formerly served as a representative in the state house from 2011 to 2013, then a state senator from 2013 until 2019 — where she served two terms as minority leader — and was elected to be the Secretary of State for the Grand Canyon state in 2018. As Secretary of State, Hobbs helped regulate the 2021 Maricopa County presidential ballot audit by Cyber Ninjas and other Republican activists.
Stavros Anthony poised to become Nevada's next lieutenant governor
Las Vegas City Councilman Stavros Anthony appears the most likely winner of the Nevada lieutenant governor's race with 95% of ballots counted in the Silver State.
Nevada's Secretary of State addresses election denial, fraudulent claims
In recent years "election denying" has become more prevalent. More voters and candidates have claimed elections were "fraudulent," or did not accept the results.
Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine issues victory statement
As of Saturday morning, results from the Secretary of State show Conine with a lead of 9,983 votes over his Republican challenger, Councilwoman Michele Fiore.
news3lv.com
New statue of former Las Vegas Mayor Oscar Goodman unveiled
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new statue of former Las Vegas Mayor Oscar Goodman has been unveiled. The city of Las Vegas hosted a ceremony to mark the unveiling at the Historic Fifth Street School downtown Tuesday morning. Goodman attended with his wife, Mayor Carolyn Goodman, along with city...
newtolasvegas.com
Around Las Vegas–as predicted here–‘None of These Candidates’ ballot line in Nevada keeps U.S. Senate with Dems
In this space on October 24, I made a bold prediction. Nevada’s unique and even cynical “None of These Candidates” ballot line could cost Republicans control of the U.S. Senate. No one else I saw at the time wrote about the spoiler scenario I envisioned from the New To Las Vegas world headquarters.
Fox5 KVVU
Culinary Union tracking down Nevada voters with ballots that need to be cured
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Thousands of votes cast in Nevada may not count because of issues with a voter’s signature. Hundreds of volunteers with the Culinary Union are trying to make sure every one of those votes counts. They are going through a list of nearly 10,000 names and reaching out to voters whose ballots need to be cured. With so many tight races yet to be called, the Culinary Union says they are now running the largest signature cure effort statewide in Nevada.
news3lv.com
North Las Vegas celebrates longtime residents with recognition event
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — North Las Vegas leaders took some time to recognize several of the city's longtime residents on Monday. The city hosted a recognition event for people who have lived in North Las Vegas for at least 50 years. Attendees enjoyed a breakfast and a special presentation...
SFGate
In Nevada, a last-ditch effort to make sure every vote counts
HENDERSON, Nev. - Ozzy Osbourne's "Crazy Train" played on the radio as Jack and Sally Leonard embarked on a mission to squeeze every last Democratic vote out of Clark County, Nev. Election Day passed days ago. But with the vote count revealing a tight race between Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez...
Steve Sisolak concedes victory to Joe Lombardo in Nevada governor's race
Gov. Steve Sisolak appeared to concede victory to Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo in the Nevada gubernatorial race on Friday.
MSNBC
Jon Ralston: The Democratic machine in Nevada is unparalleled
US Senate race between Cortez Masto, Laxalt too close to call with 93% of Nevada ballots counted
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Days into the ballot counting process in Nevada, the most high-profile race in the state is still too close to call. Friday afternoon, another batch of ballots was added to Clark County's totals, narrowing the gap between incumbent Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto and Republican Adam Laxalt to less than 1,000 votes.
