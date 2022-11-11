Read full article on original website
Rosemary “Rosie” Schuler of Carroll
Rosemary “Rosie” Schuler, age 93, of Carroll, IA, passed away on Monday, November 14, 2022 at St. Anthony Regional Hospital in Carroll. Mass of the Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 A.M. on Friday, November 18, 2022 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church – St. John Paul II Parish in Carroll. Lector for the Mass will be her son Jeff Schuler. Gift bearers will be her grandchildren. Eucharistic Minister will be her daughter Vickie Duff. Casket bearers will be John Jorgensen, Larry Riesenberg, Jake Schultes, and Jeff Schuler. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
Donna (Tryon) Stevens of W. Des Moines, formerly of Glidden
Donna June (Tryon) Stevens, age 76, of West Des Moines, IA, and formerly of Glidden, IA, gained her angel wings on November 12, 2022 while surrounded by Bruce and their children. She will live on in the hearts of family and friends forever. A graveside service will be held on...
Arnold Wiskus of Dedham
Arnold John (Arnie) Wiskus, 84, of Dedham, passed away November 12th, 2022, peacefully in his sleep at home. Mass of the Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Saturday, November 19, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Dedham. The Celebrant will be Fr. Kevin Richter assisted by Deacon Louis Meiners. Music will be by Cindy Bauer and the St. Joseph’s Choir. Gift Bearers will be Arnie’s grandchildren. Casket Bearers will be Dale Hoffmann, Don Hoffmann, Doug Martin, Darrell Brincks, Duane Brincks, Steve Wiskus, and Jeremie Wiskus. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Dedham with military honors conducted by the Dedham American Legion.
Edger Hunt of Lanesboro
Funeral services for 95-year-old, Edger Hunt of Lanesboro will be at 10:30am on Wednesday at the United Methodist Church in Lanesboro with burial in the Lanesboro Cemetery in Lanesboro. Visitation will be from 5-7pm on Tuesday at the Lampe & Powers Funeral Home in Lake City. Lampe & Powers Funeral Home of Lake City is in charge of the arrangements.
Dave Kerkhoff of Templeton
Mass of the Christian Burial for 84-year-old Dave Kerkhoff of Templeton will be held on Tuesday, November 15th, 2022 at 10:30am of Sacred Heart Church in Templeton with burial at Sacred Heart Cemetery. The Ohde Funeral Home in Manning is in charge of the arrangements. There will be a Rosary...
Railroad History Expected To Pass Through Carroll Thursday
Several pieces of railroad history will be traveling through Carroll this week. Earlier this year, Union Pacific Railroad announced they were donating three well-known locomotives, Challenger UP 3985, Centennial UP 6936, and Santa Fe-type UP 5511, to the Railroading Heritage of Midwest America (RRHMA) Foundation for restoration and preservation. The delivery train set out from Cheyenne, Wyo. on Friday and is making its way to the RRHMA facility in Silvis, Ill. The planned route includes passage through Nebraska and Iowa. According to a Union Pacific spokesperson, the engines are not operating under their own power. They are not scheduled for public viewing stops before reaching their destination. However, train enthusiasts are more than welcome to keep an eye out for the iconic locomotives as they make their way through the region. Unfortunately, Union Pacific cannot provide an accurate estimate for when the delivery train will reach Carroll, but tentative schedules show early afternoon on Thursday being the most likely. In addition to the three iconic engines, the delivery includes an unrestored passenger locomotive, four coaches and diner cars built in the 1950s, two business-class cars, a baggage car, and a caboose.
Carroll County Supervisor Rich Ruggles Announces Resignation Effective Dec. 6
Carroll County District 5 Supervisor Rich Ruggles announced today (Monday) he is resigning from the position he has held since 2016. Ruggles says he has known for some time that he would be stepping away from county governance and made it official during the board’s meeting Monday morning. When...
Carroll City Council Leaves Sidewalk Installation Up To Residents In SE Carroll
The Carroll City Council closed discussion on a nearly year-long debate concerning sidewalks in the southeast corn of Carroll city limits during their meeting last night (Monday). The proposed plan includes the addition of just over 2,500 feet of new walkways along Pleasant Ridge, Hidden Valley, and Timberline Roads. Ward 3 Councilman Kyle Bauer says this is a challenging issue, as residents in the area are split.
Area Hospitals Encourage Blood Donations As Supplies Reach Critically Low Levels
Blood supplies are reaching critically low levels yet again, and area hospitals are urging eligible Iowans to register for an upcoming blood drive in their area. According to LifeServe Blood Center, their stockpile of O+, O-, A+, B+, and B- blood has dwindled to a single-day supply, which has a concerning impact on local hospitals’ ability to treat patients. Manning Regional Healthcare Center (MRHC) Education Coordinator Julie Hodne says, “A donation could save your neighbor, a friend, a family member, or a stranger in your community.” A dozen drives are scheduled in the area through the end of November through LifeServe alone, including in Carroll, Manning, Lake City, Scranton, Bayard, Jefferson, and Audubon. Log on to www.LifeServeBloodCenter.org to make an appointment today.
West Central Iowa Healthcare Foundation Launches Dream Lights Trees Campaign In Preparation For The Holidays
The West Central Iowa Healthcare Foundation’s (WCIHF) annual tradition of lighting Manning’s downtown district with Dream Lights Trees returns this, but it will have a different look for the upcoming holiday season. The campaign, which seeks donations in support of Manning Regional Healthcare Center (MRHC) operations, has partnered with two Manning companies, Puck Enterprises and Plastico, to create new trees and ornaments for display on Main Street. They will be decorated with lights, ornaments, and stars, which are available for sponsorship to honor friends or family members during the holiday season. Gold ornaments are available for $75 each and red ones for $125, but only 42 are available in total. Just three stars can be sponsored at $250 each. If interested in supporting WCIHF during the Dream Lights Trees campaign, pick up a form from First National Bank or State Farm Insurance. They are also available from MRHC at the admission desk or by emailing amy.benton@mrhcia.com. A community lighting celebration is scheduled in conjunction with the Weihnachtsfest Festival planned for Nov. 25.
Family Resource Center’s 2022 Giving Gala Raised Over $35,000
The final numbers are in, and organizers from the Family Resource Center (FRC) are excited to announce their 2022 Giving Gala held earlier this month raised over $35,000 for the non-profit organization. FRC CEO Jill Hawkinson says it has been several years since they had last hosted a charity ball and auction, but that did not stop supporters from coming out in droves to the Nov. 3 event.
