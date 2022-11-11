Read full article on original website
Brunson, Knicks send Jazz to third straight loss 118-111
Jalen Brunson had 25 points and eight assists as the New York Knicks beat Utah 118-111 on Tuesday night and handed the Jazz their first home loss of the season
Bradley Handles Eastern Michigan, 89-61
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Bradley got 16 points from Malevy Leons and 15 from Ja’Shon Henry in an 89-61 win over Eastern Michigan at Carver Arena on Tuesday night. The Braves (2-1) held NBA prospect Emoni Bates to four points in the first half and 20 for the game on a night when he made […]
