PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Bradley got 16 points from Malevy Leons and 15 from Ja’Shon Henry in an 89-61 win over Eastern Michigan at Carver Arena on Tuesday night. The Braves (2-1) held NBA prospect Emoni Bates to four points in the first half and 20 for the game on a night when he made […]

