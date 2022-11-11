Read full article on original website
Two Separate Christmas Tree Lightings, Two Different Markets, and More! Here's What's Happening in Cary This WeekendJames TulianoCary, NC
NC Chinese Lantern Festival starts November 18th in CaryThe Planking TravelerCary, NC
Raleigh orgs. will offer free Thanksgiving mealsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Charleston Man, Durham LeaderThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
This Tiny North Carolina Town is Home to One of the Best Bakeries in the CountryTravel MavenGraham, NC
WRAL
Lizzo announces Raleigh concert in spring 2023
RALEIGH, N.C. — Grammy award winning artist Lizzo will perform in Raleigh next year, concert promoter Live Nation announced Monday. The singer will bring "The Special 2our" to PNC Arena on May 10, 2023. The tour kicks off in April in Knoxville, Tenn. Lizzo recently won an Emmy award...
How Raleigh’s top developer got behind a $70M pickleball complex in Brier Creek
Backed by Raleigh developer John Kane, Swing Racquet + Paddle will feature 29 tennis courts, 24 pickleball courts, 16 padel courts and more.
Popular downtown restaurant gets ‘B’ grade: Triangle sanitation scores (Nov. 15)
One downtown Raleigh restaurant was reinspected this week, but still scored a B.
thehowler.org
Meet Maggie Kane: WHS alumna and founder of Raleigh’s first pay-what-you-can cafe
Nearly seven years ago, on her 25th birthday, Wakefield High School alumna Maggie Kane anxiously sat in the waiting room at the Secretary of State office in downtown Raleigh. For Kane, months of intensive research, community outreach, fundraising and tedious paperwork all culminated in the next half an hour as she awaited the non-profit status of her big idea. What Kane didn’t realize was that in 30 minutes, she would walk out of that same office as the founder and executive director of Raleigh’s first pay-what-you-can café – and would forever change the lives of those experiencing poverty in the Raleigh community.
Could this Boston developer bring more wet labs, people to downtown Chapel Hill?
“There’s a lot of companies that want to be in Chapel Hill,” said Greg Capps, with Longfellow Real Estate Partners.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Downtown Durham, NC
The bustling city of Durham is part of Durham County in North Carolina. It’s known as the “City of Medicine,” with more than 300 health and medical-related companies in the area, making it Durham’s major industry. The city is considered to be one of the best...
NCCU basketball Coach Levelle Moton announces affordable housing project in Heritage Park
"There's been so much cry for attention and devotion to affordable housing."
cbs17
Raleigh loose leaf pickup begins
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—Loose leaf pickup starts Monday in Raleigh. Raleigh neighborhoods have been divided into 12 different zones for leaf pickup. Officials wanted to remind residents to rack the leaves and pile them near the curb and not into the street. To find out when loose leaf pickup is...
Get free food or donate: Here’s a list of food pantries in Triangle towns
There are dozens of food pantries across the Triangle. Use this list to find nearby food pantries to donate to or receive from.
A City in NC Was Named One of the Healthiest Cities in America for 2022
A city in NC was named one of the healthiest cities in America.Hussle. An age-old argument in the health and wellness and fitness world is which city is the healthiest in the country. Many cities in America have a case to be #1 or at the very least in the top 10. Well, one major platform in the health and wellness industry releases a ranking every year naming the top 10 healthiest cities in America and a city in North Carolina made the cut! In this article, we will talk about which city in North Carolina made the cut as well as others that were ranked as well!
WRAL
Demolition of Liberty Street Apartments in Durham
The demolition is part of the city's plan to revitalize Durham and improve affordable housing alternatives in or near downtown. The new Elizabeth Street Apartments will replace the distressed HUD-assisted housing and will break ground in 2023. The demolition is part of the city's plan to revitalize Durham and improve...
Low-cost airline announces its 1st nonstop flights from RDU, starting with 3 cities
Starting in February, Breeze Airways will become the 14th airline doing business at RDU.
North Carolina cities rank in top 20 for best places to spend Thanksgiving
WalletHub compared the 100 largest U.S. cities across five key categories including celebrations and traditions, affordability, safety and accessibility, giving thanks and weather during the Thanksgiving Holiday.
Juvenile responsible for bomb threats made to HBCUs, including ones in NC
Many of the bomb threats called in this past spring at historically black colleges and universities was done by a juvenile, according to FBI Director Christopher Wray.
luxury-houses.net
Stunning and Private Modern Estate at Its Finest in Raleigh, NC Hits Market for $2.495M
The Estate in Raleigh is a luxurious home featuring open-concept with natural light and expansive windows throughout now available for sale. This home located at 7145 N Ridge Dr, Raleigh, North Carolina; offering 04 bedrooms and 05 bathrooms with 5,702 square feet of living spaces. Call Emily Barbour (919-417-7777) – Hodge & Kittrell Sotheby’s International Realty for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Raleigh.
cbs17
Slave-owner named Raleigh park could get new title after council vote
RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) – The City of Raleigh is in the process of developing a 14-acre park with plans to include pathways, plazas, and natural spaces. It could also include the first greenway connection from Crabtree Creek Greenway to Downtown Raleigh. During the concept design process, the city heard from...
Sigma Heritage Tour showcases Raleigh's historically Black locations
A blue bus filled with people eager to learn more about life in Raleigh a century ago rolled through the city's streets Saturday during the Sigma Heritage Tour.
Millennials are flocking to this North Carolina city, new report finds
The city also has been named a hot spot for Generation Z.
Rape on campus: 3 rape reports in 5 days at UNC
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — In the last five days, three rapes have been reported on the campus of University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. The incidents themselves occurred on varying dates over the last 12 months. Looking through the UNC Police crime log, WRAL News found 13 reported...
cbs17
I-440 reopens near Wake Forest Road after crash in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — All but one lane of Interstate 440 was blocked heading west near Wake Forest Road for about an hour Sunday afternoon, officials said. A crash involving several cars happened around 4:30 p.m. near mile marker 10, which is just east of Wake Forest Road, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
