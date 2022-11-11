SCV Water Agency Invites Public To Committee Meeting

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency’s, (SCV Water) Public Outreach and Legislation Committee is inviting the public to join their Public Outreach and Legislation Committee meeting in-person or online later this month.

Please note that those who attend the committee meeting in person should be aware that while the Agency is following all applicable requirements and guidelines regarding COVID-19, the Agency cannot ensure the health of anyone attending a committee meeting.

Attendees should therefore use their own judgment to protect themselves from exposure to COVID-19.

The meeting is expected to go over the following:

Legislative Consultant Report:

Van Scoyoc Associates

California Advocates

Poole & Shaffery

Discussion of Jerry Gladbach Scholarship

Communications Manager Activities:

Social Media Quarterly Report

Legislative Tracking

Grant Status Report

Sponsorship Tracking FY 2022/23

Committee Planning Calendar FY 2022/23

The public may participate either by phone or virtually through Zoom Webinar.

The Public Outreach and Legislation Committee meeting is scheduled on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. at 26521 Summit Circle, Santa Clarita, CA 91350 in the Engineering Services Section (ESS) Boardroom.

Please use either the link or the dial-in number to join the meeting; do not use both unless you do not have audio on your computer/device, in which case you can call in to hear the meeting.

Toll-Free: 1-833-568-8864 | Webinar ID: 161 652 1813

