Surfline
Incoming: South Swells Double Up For NSW
Back to back low pressure systems over NSW’s south swell window. Energetic S swell peaks Thursday/Friday, hampered by fresh southerly winds. Easing SSE swell and cleaner conditions shaping up for the weekend. Forecasts tuned on this Incoming: Northern NSW | Mid North Coast | Newcastle | Sydney | Wollongong...
Surfline
Hawaii: Winter Outlook for 2022-23
Surfing’s birthplace remains its most complete, diverse proving grounds. From the Garden Isle to the Big Island, the mountainous peaks at Pe’ahi, or the grandeur of the 7-Mile Miracle, there’s no place quite like Hawaii. No matter the swell direction, there’s a place on the volcanic archipelago that’ll abide it, and typical easterly tradewinds are favorable for the lion’s share of spots preferring swells from the North or South Pacific.
