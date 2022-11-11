Read full article on original website
‘No controversy on my end’: Dorian leaving Central Services position with city of Hannibal to join Hannibal Regional Hospital
HANNIBAL, Mo. — Andy Dorian is leaving his position of director of Central Services for the city of Hannibal to become the director of campus development at Hannibal Regional Hospital. He says he isn’t leaving because he’s upset with the city administration. A July 7 letter from...
Illinois Veterans Home signs paid for by Cherish the Memories group dedicated on Veterans Day
QUINCY — A series of signs throughout the Illinois Veterans Home campus were dedicated Friday on Veterans Day. Signs providing information about Lake Illinois, the Veterans Home, the Dudley Home, the Shirlee Northern Memorial Garden and Deer Park have been installed. Renovation work on the “Soldiers and Sailors Home” sign at the entrance to the home near the intersection of Eighth and Locust recently was completed.
Real estate transfers in Adams County from Oct. 31-Nov. 4, 2022
Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. U.S. Bank National Association, as trustee, for CSFB Mortgage-Backed Trust Series...
Firings, corruption accusations create turmoil at struggling north Missouri hospital
MEMPHIS, Missouri – Joni Lloyd was in her pajamas when the call came. Lori Fulk, chair of the Scotland County Hospital District Board of Directors, was calling. She asked Lloyd, the vice-chair, to come to her house to talk. When Lloyd arrived the evening of Aug. 15, she found Fulk was not alone. An emergency […] The post Firings, corruption accusations create turmoil at struggling north Missouri hospital appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Movement to create a new state in southern Illinois gaining momentum
(The Center Square) – A growing list of Illinois counties disenfranchised with the goings-on in Cook County have voted in nonbinding resolutions to leave Illinois and form a new state. Residents in three more counties – Brown, Hardin and a portion of Madison County – voted in favor of...
Salvation Army announces Josh and Tieraney Craig as chairs of Tree of Lights Christmas campaign
QUINCY — The Salvation Army of Quincy started the Christmas season with its annual Tree of Lights. Christmas kickoff luncheon on Thursday, Nov. 10. Campaign chairs Josh and Tieraney Craig, along with their two children, Falynn and Brecken, were introduced along with the announcement of the campaign goal of $435,000. “Love Beyond Christmas” is this year’s campaign theme.
SERVPRO, RISE Recreational Dispensary donate funds to cancer patients
QUINCY — SERVPRO of Quincy and Hannibal recently donated $500 to each of three area cancer treatment centers — Blessing Cancer Center, Quincy Medical Group Cancer Center and Hannibal Regional Cancer Center — with RISE Recreational Dispensary also donating $370 to Blessing Health patients. SERVPRO’s funds came...
DAILY MUDDY: Leaving Illinois…or not?
Ashley talks about Brown County’s vote to look into seceding from Illinois and what ramifications that would bring. She also chats with Deron Johnson of the Oakley-Lindsay Center about events coming up this fall and winter. Miss Clipping Out Stories to Save for Later?. Click the Purchase Story button...
City applying for nearly $2 million grant to update traffic signals along Eighth, 12th
QUINCY — The city will be applying to receive a grant to upgrade traffic signals along Eighth Street and 12thStreet. Aldermen voted during Monday’s Quincy City Council meeting to submit an application to the Strengthening Mobility and Revolutionizing Transportation grant program to fully fund Phase 1 of the Quincy Enhanced Signal Technology-2030 Program, which includes the implementation of Intelligent Transportation System software and upgrading traffic signals.
Kept in the Loop: Quincy couple takes nearly a year to complete 6,000-mile boating journey
QUINCY — Boating enthusiasts Rob and Vicki Ebbing had talked about completing the Great Loop for several years, but they never found the time. “Vicki’s dad was in the Coast Guard, and he talked about it with her years ago,” Rob said. “As we went through life, we did a lot of boating. We kept buying bigger boats knowing that someday we wanted to do this.”
Local quilters from Hannibal’s Beth Haven to have fundraiser on Tuesday
HANNIBAL, Mo. — Beth Haven Quilters will have their Fall Fling fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, in the community room of Beth Haven East, 901 Central Ave. Quilts, crafts, baked goods and homemade candies and jellies will be offered for sale with proceeds going towards the purchase of Christmas gifts for Beth Haven Nursing Home residents as a part of the Angel Tree program.
Local births from Oct. 18-Nov. 9, 2022
A girl was born on Oct. 18 at 9:12 p.m. to Denesha Haymore of Quincy. A girl was born on Nov. 2 at 2:58 p.m. to Taylor M. and Reagan L. Reis of Quincy. A girl was born on Nov. 2 at 7:30 p.m. to Dustin Genebacher and Jenny Hendricker of Quincy.
Rich Cain welcomes first grandbaby
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — KHQA Chief Meteorologist Rich Cain and his wife, Nikki, have welcomed the arrival of their first grandbaby!. Shepard Thomas Eskridge was born on Thursday, Nov 10. He weighed 8 lbs., 9oz and was 21.5" long. Parents Lauren and Kevin Eskridge are over the moon about...
3 Illinois counties vote to consider seceding
Three downstate counties in Illinois voted to consider seceding from the state on Tuesday. Voters in Brown, Hardin and Madison counties approved a plan to look into separating from Illinois. They would then seek readmission into the union as a different state. The resolutions authorize the county boards to coordinate...
Cuddle Cat Rescue recipient of Riedel Foundation grant
HANNIBAL Mo. — The Riedel Foundation Board of Trustees recently gave a $5,000 grant to Cuddle Cat Rescue for an upcoming spay and neuter program for cats in Hannibal. The award is a matching grant following a recent fundraising event called the Meow Mixer, which raised more than $11,000 for the program.
Holiday Marketplace begins Saturday at Hannibal Arts Council location
HANNIBAL, Mo. — Holiday Marketplace, the Hannibal Arts Council’s annual art sale, begins at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, and runs until 2 p.m. After the opening day, HAC gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The HAC gallery is closed on Tuesday and Sunday.
3 Downstate Counties Vote to Explore Seceding From Illinois, Forming New State
Illinois residents wanting to separate their communities from Chicago and Cook County is nothing new in the political world, but three counties took things one step further during the midterm elections, passing non-binding resolutions indicating that they want their elected officials to potentially explore seceding from the state. These so-called...
Missouri’s Costliest Flood Caused by the Man Who Wanted to Have Fun Away From His Wife
In 1993, a man called James Scott intentionally breached a levee and unleashed the costliest flood in U.S. history, a major Mississippi River flood, in order to prevent his wife from returning home so he could party.
Hello Snow – 1st Measurable Snowfall Coming for Hannibal & Quincy
It may or may not amount to much, but there's a better than average chance that the Hannibal and Quincy area will see its first measurable snowfall of the season over the next couple days. The National Weather Service broke the snowy news on Twitter. The prediction is that the...
Flu-related hospitalizations at highest rate in 10 years; Blessing official says vaccinations first line of defense
QUINCY — Statistics from the Center for Disease Control show the United States is experiencing its highest rate of flu-related hospitalizations in the past 10 years. Other respiratory diseases, such as COVID and respiratory syncytial virus, also are on the rise as we move through autumn. “We’ve seen a...
