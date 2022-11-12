ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson Valley’s First Significant Snowfall May Come Thanksgiving Week

It's been an unusually mild and pleasant November so far, but that may be about to drastically change. The Hudson Valley recently hit record-high temperatures in many local towns due to an unseasonably warm weather pattern that swept through the region. Wearing shorts in November isn't something that anyone is complaining about, but these mild temperatures will most certainly make that first snowfall feel even more painful.
[Video] New York Hiker’s Risky Air Rescue By DEC

What is it like to be hoisted hundreds of feet in the air after suffering a debilitating injury on a mountainside? Two more New Yorkers now have that answer after an intense and dangerous day in the Adirondacks. Air Rescues of New York Hikers. Mountain rescues can be both difficult...
NEW YORK STATE
“Unbelievable” Bat Photos Go Viral In the Hudson Valley

It's not everyday that someone captures pictures like these. Local nature photographer Jim Yates recently shared some amazing images of a little brown bat in flight that has captivated thousands of people in the Hudson Valley. The most impressive part is how close he was able to get. Yes, Hudson...
Video: “Fearless” Predator Caught On Camera In HV Park

Dutchess County, NY recently had a visit from one of the most elusive predators in the Hudson Valley. One man was lucky enough to catch it on camera. New York State is full of sharp-toothed omnivores, and there are constant sightings of black bears, coyotes, and foxes all over the Hudson Valley. Recently, the NYS DEC even recorded a fisher in the forest adorably playing with bait (in the form of a CD hanging from a tree branch), as well as a marten frolicking in the Adirondack woods. This recent predator sighting, however, was right in the middle of a populated area.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
‘Chance For Snow’ For Hudson Valley, New York Next Week

Winter is coming. The chance of the Hudson Valley dealing with its first snowstorm of the season is increasing. For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
NEW YORK STATE
Six New York Counties Advised to Wear Masks Indoors Again

Six New York counties are being advised to return to wearing masks while indoors. More are expected to follow this week. Thanks to vaccines, the coronavirus isn't as deadly or widespread as it was during the height of the pandemic. For most, life has returned to normal. That, however, may soon be changing for many New Yorkers who are now being advised to wear masks indoors.
NEW YORK STATE
New York Polar Express Train Rides (2022)

There are several railroad museums and heritage train rides available in the state of New York. A number of these even offer special trips for the holidays, including Christmas. However, only a select few actually host officially licensed "The Polar Express" events. They feature a story-telling of Chris Van Allsburg's...
NEW YORK STATE
A River Runs Through These 11 Great Upstate New York Towns

New York has so many wonderful rivers (big and small) which cross the Upstate region and beyond. In this gallery, we take a close look at 11 of New York State's great rivers. These include the Niagara, Susquehanna, Chenango, Hudson, Genesee, and others. There may be even one or two on here that you have never heard of. With each river, we highlight one great "river town" to go along with it. Take a look, maybe your own hometown is on this list. Or maybe, you'll get some new day trip or family vacation ideas!
Five common winter safety mistakes

(WSYR-TV) – With winter creeping into our forecast, it is crucial to keep the following safety tips in mind this season. Although harsh winters are all too common around Central New York, locals tend to forget about the following safety tips. 1. Packing the wrong survival tools. ServiceMaster says...
