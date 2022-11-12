Read full article on original website
Hudson Valley’s First Significant Snowfall May Come Thanksgiving Week
It's been an unusually mild and pleasant November so far, but that may be about to drastically change. The Hudson Valley recently hit record-high temperatures in many local towns due to an unseasonably warm weather pattern that swept through the region. Wearing shorts in November isn't something that anyone is complaining about, but these mild temperatures will most certainly make that first snowfall feel even more painful.
Hudson Valley: Snow With School Delays Predicted For New York
Many counties in the Hudson Valley are forecast to deal with the first snowstorm of the season. The storm could lead to some school delays. On Friday, Hudson Valley Post reported on a chance of the region seeing snow for the first time this season. The Twitter page Will it...
[Video] New York Hiker’s Risky Air Rescue By DEC
What is it like to be hoisted hundreds of feet in the air after suffering a debilitating injury on a mountainside? Two more New Yorkers now have that answer after an intense and dangerous day in the Adirondacks. Air Rescues of New York Hikers. Mountain rescues can be both difficult...
Could NY, NJ see first snow of the season this week? What the forecast says:
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Many ditched their sweatshirts and jackets in recent days amid record warmth, but a change in the forecast could bring the first snow of the season in the coming days, according to the National Weather Service. A freeze watch will be in place from Monday night through Tuesday morning, according to […]
“Unbelievable” Bat Photos Go Viral In the Hudson Valley
It's not everyday that someone captures pictures like these. Local nature photographer Jim Yates recently shared some amazing images of a little brown bat in flight that has captivated thousands of people in the Hudson Valley. The most impressive part is how close he was able to get. Yes, Hudson...
Town of Crawford Welcomes The Holidays with Annual Tractor Parade
One Hudson Valley town will be parading its holiday spirit through town to kick off the most wonderful time of the year this December. The Town of Crawford has announced the return of the Country Christmas Tractor Parade on December 3rd, 2022. The parade every year is held in memory of Sgt. Eric O Meier.
News 12 Connecticut Weather Report
The latest forecast details from News 12 Connecticut
Video: “Fearless” Predator Caught On Camera In HV Park
Dutchess County, NY recently had a visit from one of the most elusive predators in the Hudson Valley. One man was lucky enough to catch it on camera. New York State is full of sharp-toothed omnivores, and there are constant sightings of black bears, coyotes, and foxes all over the Hudson Valley. Recently, the NYS DEC even recorded a fisher in the forest adorably playing with bait (in the form of a CD hanging from a tree branch), as well as a marten frolicking in the Adirondack woods. This recent predator sighting, however, was right in the middle of a populated area.
‘Chance For Snow’ For Hudson Valley, New York Next Week
Winter is coming. The chance of the Hudson Valley dealing with its first snowstorm of the season is increasing. For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
Six New York Counties Advised to Wear Masks Indoors Again
Six New York counties are being advised to return to wearing masks while indoors. More are expected to follow this week. Thanks to vaccines, the coronavirus isn't as deadly or widespread as it was during the height of the pandemic. For most, life has returned to normal. That, however, may soon be changing for many New Yorkers who are now being advised to wear masks indoors.
New York’s ‘Most Popular Hunting Season’ Begins In Hudson Valley
Hudson Valley hunters get ready. The state's "most popular big game hunting season" is almost here!. Earlier this week the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos reminded Hudson Valley residents deer and bear hunting seasons in New York's Southern Zone begin Saturday, Nov. 19. Deer,...
NY witness says low flying diamond-shaped object followed his vehicle
A New York witness at Napanoch reported watching a diamond-shaped object moving under 200 feet off the ground over a nearby construction site at about 8:15 p.m. on March 22, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
american-rails.com
New York Polar Express Train Rides (2022)
There are several railroad museums and heritage train rides available in the state of New York. A number of these even offer special trips for the holidays, including Christmas. However, only a select few actually host officially licensed "The Polar Express" events. They feature a story-telling of Chris Van Allsburg's...
First lake effect snow of the season could cause slippery roads in CNY; alerts issued
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Ready or not, Central New York is about to get its first lake effect snow of the season. One to 3 inches of snow could fall tonight and into the Monday morning commute. With temperatures hovering around freezing, the snow could make for difficult driving. “Roads may...
A River Runs Through These 11 Great Upstate New York Towns
New York has so many wonderful rivers (big and small) which cross the Upstate region and beyond. In this gallery, we take a close look at 11 of New York State's great rivers. These include the Niagara, Susquehanna, Chenango, Hudson, Genesee, and others. There may be even one or two on here that you have never heard of. With each river, we highlight one great "river town" to go along with it. Take a look, maybe your own hometown is on this list. Or maybe, you'll get some new day trip or family vacation ideas!
WCVB
Snow possible in parts of New Hampshire on Sunday: Here's where flakes could fall
After a stretch of rain and unseasonably mild temperatures, New Hampshire could be in for a touch of winter. Much cooler air returns Sunday and with clouds and scattered showers, temperatures will have a hard time getting out of the 40s. Up north, it will turn cold enough for rain...
Is It Really Illegal to Sleep in Your Car in New York State?
Have you ever asked yourself the question, "Is it legal for me to sleep in my car in New York State?" Do you think a cop will write you a ticket if they find you asleep in your car?. While there are certain areas that do not allow people to...
localsyr.com
Five common winter safety mistakes
(WSYR-TV) – With winter creeping into our forecast, it is crucial to keep the following safety tips in mind this season. Although harsh winters are all too common around Central New York, locals tend to forget about the following safety tips. 1. Packing the wrong survival tools. ServiceMaster says...
