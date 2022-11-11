ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
M Henderson

5 Baton Rouge Restaurants That are Open on Thanksgiving Day

Let the Baton Rouge professionals do all the work this Thanksgiving Day. Preparing a large traditional Thanksgiving Day dinner at home has its merits, but sometimes families aren't interested in all the work involved. If having dinner at a restaurant sounds like a better idea this year, these five Baton Rouge restaurants will be open for business.
Baton Rouge Business Report

Roundup: Baton Rouge General / Cajun Ready Mix rebrand / Live music grant

CMO: Baton Rouge General today announced that, after a national search, it has named Dr. William “Keith” Kellum, its chief medical officer. Board-certified in internal medicine, Kellum has worked at BRG since 2013 and in his new role will oversee medical services and clinical strategy at the Bluebonnet and Ascension campuses. See the announcement.
M Henderson

5 Places to Pickup a Complete Thanksgiving Dinner in Baton Rouge

Enjoy a worry-free Thanksgiving Day in Baton Rouge with help from these restaurants. Spending hours or even days in the kitchen working on a meal of turkey and all the trimmings is no longer mandatory for those in charge of hosting Thanksgiving dinner. These 5 restaurants located in Baton Rouge are providing complete Thanksgiving Day feasts for the holiday table.
WAFB

Holiday lights return to Baton Rouge General

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge General is welcoming the return of holiday lights at the hospital’s campus on the corner of Bluebonnet Boulevard and Picardy Avenue. The annual display will return on Saturday, Nov. 19, and will run through Saturday, Dec. 31. According to the hospital,...
Baton Rouge Business Report

Townhome development with 141 units planned for Coursey Boulevard

Bearing Point Properties is planning to develop a 141-unit cottage and townhome project on Coursey Boulevard west of South Sherwood Forest. The project is on the agenda for today’s East Baton Rouge Planning Commission meeting, which also includes Kevin Nguyen’s proposed nine-building, 324-unit apartment complex Four Seasons. That project, deferred from last month’s meeting, would be on the south side of Burbank Drive east of South Kenilworth Parkway.
thelouisianaweekend.com

Katt Williams Is Coming to Baton Rouge for Thanksgiving

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Comedy legend and actor Katt Williams will perform in Baton Rouge on Saturday, November 26, 2022 at the Raising Cane’s River Center Arena. He will take the stage at 8:00pm and perform a brand-new show. Katt Williams has 20+ year career that...
brproud.com

Here’s where Baton Rouge families can find free Thanksgiving meals

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — In the holiday spirit, free Thanksgiving meals will be distributed by local organizations to families throughout the Baton Rouge area. Here’s a list of where to find free Thanksgiving meals. 12th Annual Thanksgiving Food Giveaway. When: Saturday, Nov. 19 at 9 a.m. Where:...
WAFB.com

Baton Rouge General staff, former patients celebrate ICU renovations

Univ. of Virginia athletic officials provide update on football program after deadly shooting (Full Interview) The University of Virginia athletic director and head football coach provided updates following Sunday's deadly shooting. 9News Daily AM Update: Tuesday, November 15. Updated: 5 hours ago. Matt Williams delivers Tuesday's headlines. 3 football players...
brproud.com

Smalls Sliders coming to Denham Springs

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) — The Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce says a Smalls Sliders location will be opening in Denham Springs. Smalls Sliders, a Louisiana-based restaurant started by former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees and Walk-On’s Founder Brandon Landry, serves cheeseburger sliders with seasoned waffle fries.
brproud.com

$200,000 Powerball sold in Baton Rouge Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A $200,000 Powerball ticket was sold at a Baton Rouge gas station on Saturday, Nov. 12. The winning ticket was sold at a RaceTrac on Harding Boulevard, according to Louisiana Lottery. The largest-ever Powerball jackpot — $2 billion — was won by a person...
225batonrouge.com

This popular BR breakfast and lunch spot is continuing to expand out of state

Baton Rouge-based Kolache Kitchen today announced its second Key West, Florida, location will open later this year. The store will be the company’s seventh. Kolache Kitchen serves baked sweet and savory kolaches and empanadas, along with breakfast and street-style lunch tacos. The brand also sells coffee, espresso, and specialty frozen drinks.
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Louisiana Mother Of Two Vanished On Her 35th Birthday. Where Is Nahendra Faye Davis?

On December 27, 2018, Nahendra Faye Davis dropped her two children off at her mother's home in the Glen Oaks area of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. That day was Nahendra's 35th birthday, and she dropped her kids off around 4:45 pm that afternoon, according to The Charley Project. Nahendra drove away in her white 2015 Dodge Challenger. The loving mother of two has never been seen or heard from again.
Baton Rouge Business Report

Baton Rouge firm seeking $15B for ‘net-zero LNG’ project

Baton Rouge-based G2 Net-Zero is seeking $15 billion for a project to produce liquefied natural gas while capturing the emissions, says Chas Roemer, who chairs the company. Roemer says investors who might otherwise be interested, and regulators that might be supportive, are wary of anything that requires a long-term commitment to fossil fuels.
