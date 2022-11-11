ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

virginiasports.com

Northern Iowa Next for No. 18 Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – No. 18 Virginia (2-0) hosts Northern Iowa (1-1) in nonconference action on Monday, Nov. 14. Tipoff at John Paul Jones Arena is set for 8 p.m. on ACC Network. For Openers. • Virginia meets Northern Iowa for the second time. • UVA is 88-10 at JPJ...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
virginiasports.com

UVA Wins Three of Four Races at Rivanna Romp

EARLYSVILLE, Va. — The Virginia rowing team won three of four races at the Rivanna Romp Sunday (Nov. 13) on the Rivanna Reservoir. UVA won the Varsity Eight, Varsity Four and Varsity Pair races as the Cavaliers concluded their fall season. The annual regatta featured crews from UCF, Duke,...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
virginiasports.com

No. 8 Virginia Upsets No. 4 Columbia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 8 Virginia women’s squash team (1-1) upsets No. 4 Columbia (0-1), 5-4 on Sunday afternoon at the McArthur Squash Center. All five of Virginia’s wins came from the middle of the ladder. Columbia had wins at the one and two positions, which the Cavaliers won at three, four, five, six and seven. Olivia Walsh and Sydney Maxwell finished the weekend 2-0. Walsh won in straight games, 3-0, over Columbia’s Sarah Cao and Maxwell won 3-9 over Aleeza Khan.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
virginiasports.com

UVA Downs Wake Forest 72-52 to Open ACC Play

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia women’s basketball (3-0, 1-0 ACC) opened ACC play with a 72-52 victory against Wake Forest (2-1, 0-1 ACC) at John Paul Jones Arena to cap its season-opening home stand. The victory marked the first time since the 2016-17 season that the Cavaliers opened their season with three consecutive wins. It was the earliest ACC game in program history.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
virginiasports.com

Statements From Carla Williams, Tony Elliott

“I cannot find the words to express the devastation and heartache that our team is feeling today after the tragic events last night that resulted in the deaths of Lavel, D’Sean and Devin, and the others who were injured. These were incredible young men with huge aspirations and extremely bright futures. Our hearts ache for their families, their classmates and their friends. These precious young men were called away too soon. We are all fortunate to have them be a part of our lives. They touched us, inspired us and worked incredibly hard as representatives of our program, university and community. Rest in peace, young men.”
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

