Mike Norvell says Florida State left a legacy with Miami win

When Florida State traveled to Miami Gardens to take on a struggling Miami team, it went under the radar. Then, the Seminoles started to dominate the Hurricanes, with Mike Norvell winning his second straight game over Miami by a score of 45-3. It was one of the most lopsided losses in the rivalry’s history.

Now, Mike Norvell says that Florida State left a legacy with that win over Miami.

“We talked about this opportunity,” Mike Norvell said. “You get a chance to leave a legacy. Because everybody will remember this game.”

“To be able to go out there and see the way they prepared throughout the course of the week, and then the way that they were able to apply that for 60 minutes, you know we didn’t play a perfect game, but the thing I was so proud of was just the physicality, the toughness, you know, we were able to dominate that game with the true character of what this team is all about,” Mike Norvell said.

“I thought that was something that really just showed throughout.”

The win over Miami was Florida State’s sixth of the season, meaning it made them bowl-eligible for the first time since 2019. That’s a great accomplishment as the players and staff have been working to rebuild Florida State. By no means does it mean the Seminoles are back, but it’s an obvious step in the right direction only made sweeter because of who they beat.

Next, Florida State travels to Syracuse to take on an Orange team that started the season hot but has hit a bit of a bump in the road since then.

Mike Norvell praised the defense

Holding a talented team like Miami to only three points is incredibly difficult, even if things haven’t been clicking for the Hurricanes all the time. Mike Norvell realizes this and praised his defense for its effort.

“It was awesome, and our guys they’ve worked really hard and we talked about wanting to create three and outs today tonight,” Mike Norvell said.

“We wanted to get the ball back for the offense as many times as we could, I think we might’ve ended with seven or eight on the night.”