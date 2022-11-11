ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mackenzie Leahy named Ivy League Rookie of the Week

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Brown women's basketball freshmen Mackenzie Leahy earned Ivy League Rookie of the Week honors after her play during the first week of the season. Leahy averaged 8.7 points per game and 4.3 rebounds per game. The West Dundee, Ill., native also handed out six assists and had two steals during Brown's three games.
Jones, Aiello, lead Brown to road win at Wagner

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Brown women's basketball picked up its first win of the season with a 75-62 victory over Wagner on Sunday night. Brown (1-2) earned the win behind huge performances from Kyla Jones and Gianna Aiello. Jones led the Bears with a career-high 32 points, becoming the first Bear to score 30 points in a game since Sheyna Mehta had 37 against Yale in 2019. Jones was 13-for-18 from the floor and 5-for-7 from the free throw line, while picking up three steals.
Bears Shoot 59 Percent from the Field in 75-70 Loss

BALTIMORE – Brown men's basketball (0-3) shot 59.1 percent from the field and all five starters reached double figures in Sunday's 75-70 setback to Loyola (1-2) at Reitz Arena. Paxson Wojcik finished with 15 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, and two steals. The double-double was his second of the...
Brown Edged in Sunday Matchup at No. 12 Penn State

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Brown women's hockey team started fast, but fell 3-0 in a matchup at No. 12 Penn State on Sunday evening, the first game of a two-game series. Penn State outshot Brown by a 26-17 margin. PSU went 1-for-3 on the power play while Brown...
