Adam Silver's Blunt Response To LeBron James Criticizing Nets' List Of Conditions For Kyrie Irving
Adam Silver had a blunt reaction when asked to discuss LeBron James' comments on Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets.
Lakers News: Russell Westbrook, Who Probably Won't Be With Lakers By Spring, Hoping Lakers Make Playoffs In Spring
The ultimate goal is to win a championship, but it doesn't look too promising
Will Kyrie Irving Ever Play For Nets Again? Owner Joe Tsai Gives Update
Follow along with our Inside the Spurs NBA news tracker as we provide daily updates from the biggest headlines around the league
ESPN
Davis scores season-high 37, Lakers beat Nets to snap skid
LOS ANGELES -- — Anthony Davis knew he had to have a big game to help the Los Angeles Lakers snap a five-game losing streak. After getting motivation from an unlikely source, he put together his best game of the season. “I was watching the Green Bay Packers game...
Yardbarker
Yankees eyeing superstar pitcher from the Astros to bolster starting rotation
The only starting pitcher the New York Yankees are set to lose is Jameson Taillon, who general manager Brian Cashman avoided discussing during his most recent press conference. Taillon served as a solid No. 5 pitcher, but the Yankees are trying to keep reallocating their costs at some positions so they can afford Aaron Judge and first baseman Anthony Rizzo, who is expected to make a bit more money in free agency.
Yardbarker
Tim Hardaway Says 23-Year-Old Luka Doncic Is Better Than 23-Year-Old LeBron James
While the Dallas Mavericks may be just 6-6 on the season, their superstar Luka Doncic has given the whole city a lot to be excited about. As one of the best and most talented young players in the game, Luka is almost single-handily keeping the Mavs afloat this season and has emerged as a major early front-runner for the MVP.
Yardbarker
Kanye West Calls Out LeBron James, Shaquille O'Neal, And Charles Barkley In Bizarre Rant: "They Can Control Them But They Can't Control Me."
Kyrie Irving's latest antics have gotten some pretty big names speaking up in his defense. Besides his teammate Kevin Durant, Irving has received some support from various prominent figures in the NBA community, and even some outside the NBA community. As it turns out, one of Irving's biggest supporters is...
Kyrie Irving’s net worth in 2022
Kyrie Irving is a professional basketball player who currently plays for the Brooklyn Nets in the NBA. He is an NBA champion, seven-time NBA All-Star, and a former Rookie of the Year winner. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Kyrie Irving’s net worth in 2022.
Yardbarker
Jaylen Brown Says Kyrie Irving Not Returning During The Nets' Road Trip Is Alarming For Multiple Reasons
It has been a rough couple of weeks for Kyrie Irving as he has found himself in hot water ever since he shared a link on Twitter to a film that has been described as antisemitic. As if it wasn't bad enough that he shared the link, Irving refused to apologize for it and, with the situation spiraling out of control, the Nets decided to suspend the star guard.
Yardbarker
Kendrick Perkins Takes A Shot At Kyrie Irving And Steve Nash As Nets Continue To Win
The Brooklyn Nets are 6-7 going into their next game against the Los Angeles Lakers, who are 2-10. The Nets have a chance to break even and go to 7-7, a situation that didn't look too possible after their start to the season. They had started the season 2-6 despite having Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Ben Simmons all fit for the campaign. It was a situation that was still far from ideal. Simmons has looked pretty poor on his return, and Kyrie Irving is going through another major controversy.
REPORT: ‘No momentum’ on Kyrie Irving’s return despite significant progress with Nets ownership, per Woj
Recent reports suggest that Kyrie Irving has made significant progress with regard to his return to the court. In particular, the embattled point guard has already met with Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai and it seems that Kyrie’s already working on satisfying the team’s checklist of conditions before he is reinstated. Irving has reportedly also met with the NBA and NBPA on “several occasions” and they are all looking forward to a resolution in the near future.
Yardbarker
Carmelo Anthony could have unexpected new gig?
Carmelo Anthony’s career may soon be jumping the shark. Liu Meng-chu, head coach of the Tainan TSG GhostHawks, told reporters over the weekend that his team is having talks with the ten-time NBA All-Star Anthony’s representatives (per CNA English News). The GhostHawks are a professional team based in Taiwan (competing in the T1 League).
Stephen A. Smith says people are keeping 'their knee on Kyrie's neck'
NBA commissioner Adam Silver spoke publicly following his meeting with Nets guard Kyrie Irving and shared that he personally feels that Irving is not antisemitic. According to ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, that should mark the end of Irving’s exile in Brooklyn. Smith, who accused the Nets of trying...
Yardbarker
LeBron James' Injury Status vs. Brooklyn Nets Revealed
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is currently dealing with a groin injury that is expected to sidelined him for Sunday night's game against the Brooklyn Nets. The current status for James is doubtful, but the expectation is that he will not play. The Nets have been playing much better...
This Knicks-Mavericks Trade Features Derrick Rose
Life is about knowing your role. If you can’t identify it and succeed in it, you’re not going to get very far. The same applies to the NBA. Some get starring roles. They’re the focal point of what’s happening. Others find themselves in supporting roles. Just don’t make the mistake of minimizing their importance.
thecomeback.com
NBA world reacts to Joe Tsai’s latest Kyrie Irving comments
The Brooklyn Nets suspended Kyrie Irving indefinitely last week following the controversy around his promotion of an antisemitic film and the subsequent lack of apology offered (until after). At the time it was unclear exactly when Irving might be able to return to the team. Friday, owner Joe Tsai implied that it could be pretty soon.
Report: Nets not Planning to Trade Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving
The Nets want to give Jacque Vaughn a chance to coach the team.
Adrian Wojnarowski Says There Is No Momentum For Kyrie Irving's Return During Nets' Road Trip
Adrian Wojnarowski says there is no momentum for Kyrie Irving to return to the court during the Nets' road trip that ends in Portland on Thursday night.
Yardbarker
Darvin Ham Criticizes The Entire Lakers Roster After Painful Loss vs. Kings
The Los Angeles Lakers suffered their 10th loss of the 2022-23 NBA season, only winning two games over that span, recording the worst start in franchise history. This team was expected to struggle a little bit before the start of the campaign, but this was unthinkable for a lot of people.
Yardbarker
Lamar Odom Would Trade Anthony Davis And A 1st Round Pick for Kevin Durant "In A Heartbeat"
Tonight, your Los Angeles Lakers, missing their best player, get a chance to end their five-game losing streak against the resurgent Brooklyn Nets, missing their second-best player. What if the Nets' best player, Kevin Durant, once again demands to be moved, as he did during the 2022 offseason? Is there...
