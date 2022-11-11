ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Davis scores season-high 37, Lakers beat Nets to snap skid

LOS ANGELES -- — Anthony Davis knew he had to have a big game to help the Los Angeles Lakers snap a five-game losing streak. After getting motivation from an unlikely source, he put together his best game of the season. “I was watching the Green Bay Packers game...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Yankees eyeing superstar pitcher from the Astros to bolster starting rotation

The only starting pitcher the New York Yankees are set to lose is Jameson Taillon, who general manager Brian Cashman avoided discussing during his most recent press conference. Taillon served as a solid No. 5 pitcher, but the Yankees are trying to keep reallocating their costs at some positions so they can afford Aaron Judge and first baseman Anthony Rizzo, who is expected to make a bit more money in free agency.
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

Kyrie Irving’s net worth in 2022

Kyrie Irving is a professional basketball player who currently plays for the Brooklyn Nets in the NBA. He is an NBA champion, seven-time NBA All-Star, and a former Rookie of the Year winner. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Kyrie Irving’s net worth in 2022.
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

Jaylen Brown Says Kyrie Irving Not Returning During The Nets' Road Trip Is Alarming For Multiple Reasons

It has been a rough couple of weeks for Kyrie Irving as he has found himself in hot water ever since he shared a link on Twitter to a film that has been described as antisemitic. As if it wasn't bad enough that he shared the link, Irving refused to apologize for it and, with the situation spiraling out of control, the Nets decided to suspend the star guard.
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

Kendrick Perkins Takes A Shot At Kyrie Irving And Steve Nash As Nets Continue To Win

The Brooklyn Nets are 6-7 going into their next game against the Los Angeles Lakers, who are 2-10. The Nets have a chance to break even and go to 7-7, a situation that didn't look too possible after their start to the season. They had started the season 2-6 despite having Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Ben Simmons all fit for the campaign. It was a situation that was still far from ideal. Simmons has looked pretty poor on his return, and Kyrie Irving is going through another major controversy.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

REPORT: ‘No momentum’ on Kyrie Irving’s return despite significant progress with Nets ownership, per Woj

Recent reports suggest that Kyrie Irving has made significant progress with regard to his return to the court. In particular, the embattled point guard has already met with Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai and it seems that Kyrie’s already working on satisfying the team’s checklist of conditions before he is reinstated. Irving has reportedly also met with the NBA and NBPA on “several occasions” and they are all looking forward to a resolution in the near future.
PORTLAND, NY
Yardbarker

Carmelo Anthony could have unexpected new gig?

Carmelo Anthony’s career may soon be jumping the shark. Liu Meng-chu, head coach of the Tainan TSG GhostHawks, told reporters over the weekend that his team is having talks with the ten-time NBA All-Star Anthony’s representatives (per CNA English News). The GhostHawks are a professional team based in Taiwan (competing in the T1 League).
Yardbarker

LeBron James' Injury Status vs. Brooklyn Nets Revealed

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is currently dealing with a groin injury that is expected to sidelined him for Sunday night's game against the Brooklyn Nets. The current status for James is doubtful, but the expectation is that he will not play. The Nets have been playing much better...
BROOKLYN, NY
NBA Analysis Network

This Knicks-Mavericks Trade Features Derrick Rose

Life is about knowing your role. If you can’t identify it and succeed in it, you’re not going to get very far. The same applies to the NBA. Some get starring roles. They’re the focal point of what’s happening. Others find themselves in supporting roles. Just don’t make the mistake of minimizing their importance.
thecomeback.com

NBA world reacts to Joe Tsai’s latest Kyrie Irving comments

The Brooklyn Nets suspended Kyrie Irving indefinitely last week following the controversy around his promotion of an antisemitic film and the subsequent lack of apology offered (until after). At the time it was unclear exactly when Irving might be able to return to the team. Friday, owner Joe Tsai implied that it could be pretty soon.
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy