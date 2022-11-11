U.S. Coronavirus Cases Start to Increase as Omicron Subvariants BQ.1.1, BQ.1 Spread

As reported by Miami Herald, a notable blood pressure medication recall comes from Aurobindo Pharma this week. It involves two lots of Quinapril and Hydrochlorothiazide tablets for having “too much of the nitrosamine impurity N-Nitroso-Quinapril,” the outlet notes. According to the recall notice’s risk statement, impurities found in the recalled drugs could “increase the risk of cancer.” We rounded up other facts you should know:

18 DAYS AGO