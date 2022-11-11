Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Have you tried these secret menu items at Potbelly's?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Is Kuma's Corner still as Iconic as it once was?Chicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Mom Attacked By Riverdale Police Offered Pennies For Brutal AttackSiloamRiverdale, IL
Opinion: An Alleged Kidnapping In Chicago And How Crimes Like This Will Be Affected By The Safe-T ActJason MortonChicago, IL
4 Great Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
The Hockey Writers
3 Possible Trade Options for Bruins’ Mike Reilly
Last week (Nov. 9), the Boston Bruins placed Mike Reilly on waivers due to the return of star defenseman Charlie McAvoy. Although some wondered if the 29-year-old defenseman would get claimed due to several teams dealing with injury trouble, he cleared and is currently down in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Providence Bruins. However, things may change on that front. According to Mark Divver of the New England Hockey Journal, Reilly is “hoping for a trade,” but he also noted that he’s unsure if “there is something in the works or not.”
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways from the Avalanche’s 3-2 Loss to the Blues – 11/14/22
The Colorado Avalanche ended a three-game home stand Monday night playing host to their division rivals, the St. Louis Blues. The Blues, who took the Avalanche to a sixth game in a hard-fought division series in the Stanely Cup Playoffs last season, came into Monday’s contest with a lackluster record of 5-8-0. After losing eight straight games, St. Louis had rattled off two straight wins and came into Denver like a team on a mission.
The Hockey Writers
NHL’s Top-5 Comeback Players of Early 2022-23
We are now a little over a month into the 2022-23 season and several players have performed well above expectations. Players that were underwhelming in 2021-22 – and even before that – are shining bright as the NHL is seeing a surprising amount of comebacks early on. While it remains to be seen if their level of production can be sustained throughout the season, here are five of the biggest comeback stories so far.
The Hockey Writers
Windsor Spitfires’ Weekly: 3 Takeaways from Petes & Knights
Through the first quarter of the 2022-23 Ontario Hockey League (OHL) season, the Windsor Spitfires have been able to find consistent success. However, there have been stumbling blocks along the way and this past weekend may have been the biggest one so far. While they came away with two points, they also found there’s plenty to learn.
The Hockey Writers
Flames in Desperate Need of a Scoring Forward
The Calgary Flames finally snapped their seven-game losing streak with a win over the Winnipeg Jets who have been hot. But before thinking the Flames are instantaneously going to turn things around, it’s tougher and more complicated than just winning one game. Though goaltending and defensive play hasn’t been...
The Hockey Writers
4 Penguins With Unexpected Starts This Season
Through the first 15 games of the season, the Pittsburgh Penguins have been wildly inconsistent. After starting 4-0-1 through their first five, the Penguins dropped seven consecutive to get buried in the standings with a 4-6-2 record. After the team made some drastic lineup changes, they have now gone 2-0-1 in their last three games to post a record of 6-6-3, and are currently out of the playoffs sitting 13th in the East. Here is a look at four players that have either outperformed their expectations or have fallen short after about 20 percent of the season.
The Hockey Writers
4 Oilers Player Predictions for 2-Game Homestand
The Edmonton Oilers wrapped up their four-game road trip out east with a 2-2 record, and now they’re set to face the Los Angeles Kings and Vegas Golden Knights in an upcoming two-game homestand. The Oilers haven’t looked like the Stanley Cup contenders that many predicted them to be...
The Hockey Writers
Panthers Will Need Tkachuk to Control His Gritty Game
The Florida Panthers are off to a decent start with a 7-5-1 record. Of course, everyone has been doing their part to get better, but one of the biggest pieces to help the team has been forward Matthew Tkachuk, who was acquired in a blockbuster trade with the Calgary Flames.
The Hockey Writers
3 Stanley Cup Winning Goalies Not in the Hockey Hall of Fame
The Hockey Hall of Fame, located in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, opened its doors to the first class of inductees in 1945. Every year since then, fans and writers across the globe have debated the merits of every player lacing up a pair of skates and whether they deserve enshrinement. There...
The Hockey Writers
Kraken 3 Up, 3 Down: Jones, Tanev, Faceoffs and More
Welcome to this edition of our Seattle Kraken 3 Ups, 3 Downs column. In this series, we look at some of the highs and lows of Seattle’s recent play. From the play of prospects to storylines surrounding the NHL franchise, The Hockey Writers is your go-to place for all things Kraken.
The Hockey Writers
3 Predators Prospects Who Can Provide Immediate Help
When a team is in a rut, some new faces can sometimes provide a lift for the rest of the roster. In Saturday night’s (Nov. 12) victory over the New York Rangers, a recently recalled player from the Nashville Predators‘ American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate in Milwaukee provided a necessary spark in a 2-1 victory. Juuso Parssinen scored his first NHL goal on his first NHL shot in only his second career shift to start the scoring for the Predators on their way to their sixth win of the season.
The Hockey Writers
Keys to a Perfect Canadiens Game for 2022-23 Rebuild
Put simply, the Montreal Canadiens are wrecking their own rebuild this 2022-23 season. The Canadiens objectively have too many holes throughout the lineup to realistically make the playoffs, most notably in net and on defense. Nevertheless, at 8-6-1 and tied with the Florida Panthers for third place in the Atlantic...
The Hockey Writers
Senators’ Sanderson Must Step Up With Chabot Injured
Ottawa Senators rookie Jake Sanderson has already faced a trial by fire. Without quality defence, he has been thrust into the second-pair role. He’s been chewing up minutes and has performed remarkably well. Now with Thomas Chabot out for at least a week, Sanderson will get his first shot at the top pair. Coming off their losing skid, the Senators need to make up ground, and for that to happen, Sanderson will need to find the next gear.
The Hockey Writers
4 Takeaways From Islanders’ 4-3 Win vs. Blue Jackets
After a tough 2-0 loss to the Arizona Coyotes where the New York Islanders looked hapless from the opening puck drop, they needed a bounce-back performance. They didn’t put together their best effort and struggled for the majority of the game against the Columbus Blue Jackets but still came away with a 4-3 overtime win.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs’ 3 Trade Targets to Replace Jake Muzzin
After a long, emotional weekend at Scotiabank Arena that saw the Toronto Maple Leafs honour Borje Salming during Hall of Fame induction weekend, the team reconvened at practice on Monday morning, and there was no shortage of talking points. First and foremost, Matt Murray is set to return to the crease tonight against his former team in Pittsburgh, and after his season started with one underwhelming start and a groin injury, he’ll be looking to rebound and show the team what he’s capable of bringing at full health.
The Hockey Writers
Canucks Have 3 Good Options if Head Coach Boudreau is Fired
It appears it’s not a matter of if, but when head coach Bruce Boudreau is fired. This after a monster season in 2021-22 that saw the Vancouver Canucks go 32-15-10 with him behind the bench following a slow 8-15-2 start under Travis Green. But that was then and this is now, and the Canucks are struggling to keep their heads above water in 2022-23 with the same coach that fans lovingly chanted “Bruce there it is!” after every goal/win last season.
The Hockey Writers
4 Scoring Forwards the Flames Should Target in a Trade
The Calgary Flames have struggled as a whole this season. Their goaltending and defence are bound to get better, and the Flames can’t do much about those positions, regardless. The one area they can upgrade is at forward, where they need scoring. They sit 21st in the league in goals-per-game average with 2.93 and haven’t received contributions from many players expected to produce.
The Hockey Writers
Gretzky Made 3 Curious Observations About Current Oilers’ Roster
When Wayne Gretzky talks, most people around the Edmonton Oilers listen. A legend around Edmonton and an all-time great in the NHL, he was a guest during the second intermission of yesterday’s Sportsnet broadcast of the Oilers vs. the Florida Panthers game and he made some intriguing and astute observations about the current roster. One was quite obvious for Oilers fans. The others might be telling of where this team’s goaltending could be headed.
The Hockey Writers
2023 Draft Eligible Leo Carlsson Is NHL Ready
Leo Carlsson is on a rampage to begin the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) season. As one of the top prospects from this upcoming 2023 Draft class, he’s making sure that everyone notices him with his 12 points in 17 games. But his point production isn’t the only reason that he’s ready for the NHL.
The Hockey Writers
2022-23 Hart Trophy Tracker
Welcome to THW’s 2022-23 Hart Trophy tracker. Using a mix of traditional analysis and newer analytical tools, this list will serve as a ranking of the NHL’s top Most Valuable Player (MVP) candidates over the course of the regular season. Just to get out ahead of the crowd, here’s an explanation for why points aren’t everything, in case some players aren’t ranked as high as you may believe is warranted.
Comments / 0