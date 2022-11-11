Last week (Nov. 9), the Boston Bruins placed Mike Reilly on waivers due to the return of star defenseman Charlie McAvoy. Although some wondered if the 29-year-old defenseman would get claimed due to several teams dealing with injury trouble, he cleared and is currently down in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Providence Bruins. However, things may change on that front. According to Mark Divver of the New England Hockey Journal, Reilly is “hoping for a trade,” but he also noted that he’s unsure if “there is something in the works or not.”

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO