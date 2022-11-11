Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
laconiadailysun.com
Laconia Squadron Civil Air Patrol hosts open house
LACONIA — If you have a child aged 12-18 who might like to come and see what the Civil Air Patrol Cadet program is all about, join us Thursday, Nov. 17, from 6-8 p.m., at the Laconia Airport Terminal Building. Cadets and senior members will be available to answer questions.
laconiadailysun.com
Elaine C. Carrier, 85
LACONIA — Elaine C. Carrier, 85, of County Drive, passed away on Monday, November 7, 2022, at Belknap County Nursing Home. Elaine was born on August 29, 1937, in Laconia, to the late Ralph and Blanche (Campbell) Osgood.
laconiadailysun.com
Linda M. Peabody, 77
GILFORD — Linda May Peabody, 77, of Wesley Way, passed away on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at the Granite VNA Hospice House in Concord. Linda was born on September 6, 1945, in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the daughter of Clinton W. Peabody Sr. and Mildred (Robinson) Peabody.
laconiadailysun.com
Laconia Police Log
LACONIA — Police handled 65 service calls from 8 a.m. Monday until 8 a.m. Tuesday.
laconiadailysun.com
Veteran officer picked to head Moultonborough Police Dept.
MOULTONBOROUGH — A 30-year veteran of the Moultonborough Police Department has been appointed chief of police. The selectboard sent a notice Thursday naming its choice of Sgt. Peter Beede Jr. to head the 14-member department.
laconiadailysun.com
John R. Sherkanowski, 86
BELMONT — John Richard Sherkanowski, 86, of Belmont, passed away peacefully at his home with loved ones by his side on Friday, November 11, 2022. John was born in East Boston on January 31, 1936, to Anthony and Francis (Koiro) Sherkanowski.
laconiadailysun.com
Belmont Police Log
BELMONT — Police handled 132 service calls from 11 a.m. on Nov. 7 until 11 a.m. on Monday. Five people were arrested.
laconiadailysun.com
Gilford Police Log
GILFORD — Police handled 83 service calls from last Wednesday through Sunday. Four people were arrested.
laconiadailysun.com
Isaiah 61 Cafe's cold weather shelter gets green light
LACONIA — The 30-bed low-barrier shelter at Isaiah 61 Cafe will be open from Dec. 1 through March 31, 2023, regardless of the weather or outdoor temperature, after securing city approvals last month to provide overnight shelter during the coldest part of the year. For Dennis Vallaincourt, who has...
laconiadailysun.com
John E. Whedon, 74
FRANKLIN — Born on November 12, 1947, John, 74, was raised in Andover and Franklin by his parents Ernest Nahum Whedon and Bessie (George) Whedon. He grew up attending the Andover and Franklin Schools and the Andover Congregational Church Sunday School in East Andover. During his senior year at Franklin High School, John joined the newly formed Andover Rescue Squad in 1966. After graduating from Southern New Hampshire University with a degree in Accounting and Business Management, John went on to serve in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam conflict, and was honorably discharged as an E-5. John returned home to become a full-time police officer with Franklin Police Department and continued to work as a part-time Ski Patrolman at Ragged Mountain.
laconiadailysun.com
John Miller, 76
ALTON — The loving husband, father, consummate teacher, and avid outdoorsman John “Jack” Miller, 76, of Alton, passed away peacefully on November 11, 2022, after a long battle with Parkinson’s and dementia. He was born to Leslie and Grace (Reynolds) Miller on July 24, 1946, in...
laconiadailysun.com
Luncheon at Hart's is canceled due to expected weather
MEREDITH — Based on the WMUR weather report this evening at 5 p.m., the Thanksgiving lunch at Hart's Wednesday, November 16 is canceled. The prediction is for 1-6. Meredith is firmly on the line of the heavier snow. There are those who would drive in the snow and then there are those who don't drive when there is one flake.
laconiadailysun.com
Eagles in flight: Gilford High School's 'unbelievable' fall sports season
GILFORD — To say that Gilford High School’s athletic programs have had a banner year would be an understatement. The combined record of the field hockey, boys and girls varsity soccer and football teams this year was 66-2 and, with a student body of fewer than 500 students, the Golden Eagles took home three state titles and a runner-up trophy.
Comments / 0