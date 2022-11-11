Read full article on original website
Newsom rejects every California city's homelessness plan in stinging rebuke
Oakland's mayor says she was "perplexed" by the decision.
Mass layoffs at Twitter, Meta and other companies spotlight a little-known U.S. law that protects employees
Soon after Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter on Oct. 27, mass layoffs began. On the night of Nov. 3, hundreds of the company's employees were notified via email that they no longer worked there, though some have since been asked to come back, Bloomberg reports. In...
Comments come in from trucking sector on proposed DOL independent contractor rule
Doing a search on the word “trucking” embedded in comments on the Department of Labor’s proposed independent contract rule results mostly in criticisms of the proposal, but it’s far from unanimous. Most of the comments to the rule read by FreightWaves had the same basic thrust:...
Walmart Removes Nestlé Product From Shelves
Dollar General Is "In Violation of the Law"
Marijuana Legalization in California Has Gone Miserably, So Officials Are Expanding Drug Enforcement
California Attorney General Rob Bonta has announced nearly a million marijuana plants were eradicated in a multi-agency 13-week enforcement effort to stop illegal grow operations across the state. Furthermore, this annual three-month program, first launched in 1983, is going to be transformed into an ongoing task force. California's marijuana legalization...
USPS Suspends Service In 15 States
A restaurant in Oregon threatened to fire servers who didn't surrender their cash tips, a Labor Department investigation found
A restaurant in Oregon said it would fire servers who didn't surrender their cash tips, a DOL investigation found. The restaurant said it instead gave staff more reliable earnings by paying twice the minimum wage. Cooks also weren't paid overtime wages, per the DOL. The restaurant was ordered to pay...
Chinese chip maker fires all American workers: Report
American workers at a Chinese chip maker have been asked to resign from their positions following tighter export controls imposed by Washington.
A 'catastrophe' is coming for the economy, but it's not recession or inflation, says Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh
U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh said in an interview at the CNBC Work Summit that he does not expect mass layoffs and job growth should continue into next year. But Walsh said that immigration reform, supported by every business owner he talks to, will be critical to the national workforce and without it, a 'bigger catastrophe' than a recession or inflation is coming.
Trading in Your Driver's License for a REAL ID? You'll Need 5 Forms of Identification
If you're a frequent domestic air traveler, you may want to soon consider replacing your Illinois driver's license with an Illinois REAL ID. However, the process comes with a good amount of paperwork. Starting in May 2023, an ordinary driver's license or state ID will no longer be valid to...
Ask Sam: Our landlord wants to use a small room in our apartment as a separate rental. Is this legal?
There’s a third, tiny bedroom in our apartment that my landlord wants to rent out separately, but my roommate and I think it’s a bad idea. I’m also wondering whether this is even legal. What is considered a legal bedroom? Can landlords rent out individual rooms?. It...
A foundry worker on his 9th day in the job fell into a vat of molten iron and was 'immediately incinerated'
Federal investigators say inadequate safety measures may have contributed to the death at the foundry in Mapleton, Illinois operated by Caterpillar.
Subaru says US$25/hour McDonalds wage inflation stops it from manufacturing electric cars in the US
Subaru had an interesting take on bringing its EV manufacturing to US soil in order to comply with the newly minted made-in-America subsidy requirement for electric vehicles that Congress passed together with the aptly named Inflation Reduction Act not long ago. That same inflation, Subaru argues, has made it pause...
Marijuana coming to Circle K gas stations, a first for cannabis industry
Floridians will soon be able to buy marijuana products along with cigarettes and snacks at Circle K gas stations, according to Green Thumb Industries, one of the largest U.S. cannabis producers. Under a new partnership between the companies, starting next year weed will be sold at 10 "RISE Express" dispensaries...
Diesel Is Far From the Only Shortage U.S. Is Facing
Americans experienced the impact of labor and product shortages in earnest during the COVID-19 pandemic. More than two years later, shortages continue to arise and impact Americans. Earlier this month, Americans learned there was less than a month of diesel supply left in storage. It is the lowest storage supply...
Italian restaurant chain Romano's Macaroni Grill is sued for adding $2 'temporary inflation fee' to its checks that consumer attorney claims is 'deceptive'
Italian restaurant chain Romano's Macaroni Grill is being sued in federal court for adding a $2 'temporary inflation fee' to its checks. Brandee Faria, a Hawaii-based consumer attorney, filed a class action suit against the Denver-based eatery arguing its inflation fee is tacked on to customer's checks in a deceptive manner — hiding the fee between orders.
Changes coming to Costco: Here’s what customers can expect
It’s almost holiday time and the selection at Costco is proof: Aisles at the warehouse retailer are packed with Christmas decorations, gift options are scattered throughout all departments and bakery goods are definitely starting to lean into pumpkin/apple territory. But those warm and fuzzy holiday feels aren’t the only...
California pot company sued after customers claim pre-rolled joints not strong enough
Two disgruntled customers are suing a California marijuana company, alleging that their prerolled joints were not as strong as claimed.The lawsuit was filed on October 20 against DreamFields Brands, Inc. for allegedly falsely claiming that their products have a high THC component, according to the suit. THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, is the compound in marijuana that makes users feel high.The two plaintiffs, Jasper Centeno of Long Beach and Blake Wilson of Fresno, accuse the company of unfair competition, false advertising, and negligent representation. The two say they purchased prerolled "Jeeter" branded joints that were advertised as having a high THC content.The California...
Levi's brand president Jennifer Sey - who was fired for speaking out against pandemic school closures - slams corporate America for using 'woke capitalism' for profit
Levi's' ousted brand president Jennifer Sey criticized corporate America for taking part in 'woke capitalism' to profit off Millennial and Gen Z activism. Sey, a mother-of-four who was purged from the company for slamming COVID restrictions in schools, accused US corporations of exploiting social-justice politics to pretend that they share 'progressive values.'
