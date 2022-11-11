Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Non-Country Songs That Highlight Oklahoma's Modern Music SceneAimée GramblinTulsa, OK
Popular discount supermarket chain opens another new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersBroken Arrow, OK
Oklahoma witness says glowing sphere UFO crossed over I-44Roger MarshCatoosa, OK
tulsahurricane.com
Tulsa Men’s Soccer Team Inks Four in 2023 Signing Class
The Tulsa men's soccer team signed four players for the 2023 signing class, including junior-transfer Ty Sanchez and freshmen Will Applegate, Kenny Kwizera and Bowen McCloud. "We are excited obviously to sign these first four players to our incoming class," Head Coach Tom McIntosh said. "This is a group of players that will help fill the needs of our departing players. Ty is a dynamic wide player that has the ability to beat people on the dribble. Will is a very proactive midfield player that has the ability to play multiple positions. Kenny is powerful, shoots well and is creative. Bowen is strong, has good mobility and is a very intelligent soccer player. All four guys have the ability to come in and compete and make an immediate impact on our team."
tulsahurricane.com
Tulsa-South Florida Football Game Day Information
The Game: Tulsa Golden Hurricane vs. South Florida Bulls. For Tickets: Purchase Tickets Online at www.TulsaHurricane.com. Tickets on Game Day: Tickets will be sold at the ticket booths beginning at 6:30 p.m. Office Hours: Monday-Friday from 8:30-5 p.m. Game Day Reynolds Center Ticket Office Hours: 8:30 a.m. thru end of...
tulsahurricane.com
Watch the Tulsa Football Press Conference
TULSA, Okla. –– — Watch thePhilip Montgomery press conference as the head coach previews Friday night's home finale on Senior Night against the South Florida Bulls. Watch HERE as Coach Montgomery fielded questions from the media at Tulsa's weekly press conference. The Tulsa-USF game is slated for...
tulsahurricane.com
Tulsa’s Jim Rhein Promoted to Head Coach
Tulsa's Jim Rhein, who has served as interim head coach of the women's soccer program the past two seasons, has been promoted to head coach, as announced today by athletic director Rick Dickson. "It was evident that our women's soccer program took a significant step during Jim's tenure as interim...
tulsahurricane.com
Tulsa Men’s Soccer Team Earns NCAA Tournament First Round Bye; Hosts Second Round on Sunday
The Tulsa men's soccer team earned a No. 15 seed and a first round bye in the NCAA Championship and will host the second round game on Sunday, November 20 at the Hurricane Soccer and Track Stadium. "The reaction of the team is just excited for the opportunity to compete,"...
thepioneerwoman.com
The End of an Era: Todd Drummond Played His Last High School Football Game
Grab the tissues and prepare to feel very, very old. Todd Drummond (Ree's youngest son) just played his last (yes, last!) ever high school football game! 😢. It feels like it was just yesterday we were getting some short excerpts from Ree about Todd's spontaneous adventures on the Ranch. And basically no time has past at all since his very exciting college football announcement. (He's officially a South Dakota Coyote!)
‘Tulsa King’: The Mayo Hotel Is a Real Place in Oklahoma
In the 'Tulsa King' premiere, Dwight Manfredi stays at the Mayo Hotel, the best hotel in Tulsa. In turns out, this is a real place viewers can visit.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Oklahoma State Climbs Back into AP Poll Ranking ahead of Bedlam
Oklahoma State snuck back into the Top 25 thanks to its comeback win over Iowa State. The Cowboys landed at No. 24 in the latest AP poll after spending last week outside of the Top 25. OSU also returned to this week’s Coaches Poll at 24th. The Cowboys dropped...
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and you also love to eat burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
news9.com
Oklahoma's Turnpike Troubadours Inducted Into Hall Of Fame
Oklahoma's Own Turnpike Troubadours are now in the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame. The Tahlequah-based band was inducted on Friday in Muskogee, along with country performers Wade Hayes and Jim Paul Blair. News On 6's Lori Fullbright emceed the induction for the Hall of Fame.
8 to be inducted into Oklahoma Hall of Fame
The Oklahoma Hall of Fame is welcoming eight inductees on Thursday, November 17.
KOCO
Oklahoma school district receives $4.5M from billionaire philanthropist
CUSHING, Okla. — An Oklahoma school district has received $4.5 million from a billionaire philanthropist. The help is all part of MacKenzie Scott’s Commitment 2020 give-back mission. Cushing Public Schools was selected to help further enrich students’ learning through experiences and a welcoming environment. Cushing Superintendent Melissa...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Highest Point in Oklahoma
Sitting just above Texas, Oklahoma is one of the flattest states in the United States. Its capital is Oklahoma City, which is also the largest city in the state, closely followed by Tulsa. In fact, two-thirds of the state’s population resides within the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metropolitan districts. Oklahoma is full of vast prairies, forests (in the eastern part of the state), and yes, even mountains. But, just how high is the highest point in Oklahoma?
Tulsa native, Garth Brooks, announces Las Vegas residency
Country superstar Garth Brooks announced a new residency on the Las Vegas strip Monday morning. The Tulsa native and Oklahoma State University alum tweeted out a video saying, “Garth Brooks/Plus ONE,” will be at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace starting in 2023. The 27-date residency is promoted by...
Person of interest in Okmulgee quadruple murder extradited to Oklahoma
A man who is a person of interest in the deaths of four Oklahoma men was extradited back to the Sooner State.
Gilcrease Expressway tolling concerns west Tulsa residents
The Gilcrease Expressway is set to open up Monday, weather permitting, but it already has some residents in west Tulsa up in arms.
city-sentinel.com
Paycom official bashed state voters over GOP victory
In an election-night tweet, a top official at Paycom suggested voters living outside Oklahoma City and Tulsa are retrograde thinkers holding the state back. A.J. Griffin, director of government and community affairs for Paycom, issued the tweet after Governor Kevin Stitt, a Republican, easily won reelection without carrying Oklahoma and Tulsa counties.
WIBW
Oklahoma teens injured in rollover wreck near Coffeyville
DEARING, Kan. (WIBW) - Two teenage girls from Oklahoma sustained minor injuries in a rollover wreck near Coffeyville. Just after 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14, the Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that emergency crews were called to the area of 1805 County Road 3900 - less than a mile north of U.S. Highway 166 - with reports of an injury crash.
City of Tulsa announces closures on South Peoria Avenue, South 57th West Avenue
TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa announced two projects that affect traffic will begin on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. From Monday evening through early Tuesday morning, a fire hydrant is scheduled to be replaced at 4835 S. Peoria Ave, near East Skelly Drive and South Peoria Avenue. Lane...
Tulsa Fire mourns the unexpected loss of fire captain
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) released a statement Friday saying one of their own had died unexpectedly. Chief Michael Baker said in the statement they “lost a true hero and friend today. TFD is devastated by the unexpected death of Captain Josh Rutledge.”. No details...
