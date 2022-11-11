ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Tulsa Men’s Soccer Team Inks Four in 2023 Signing Class

The Tulsa men's soccer team signed four players for the 2023 signing class, including junior-transfer Ty Sanchez and freshmen Will Applegate, Kenny Kwizera and Bowen McCloud. "We are excited obviously to sign these first four players to our incoming class," Head Coach Tom McIntosh said. "This is a group of players that will help fill the needs of our departing players. Ty is a dynamic wide player that has the ability to beat people on the dribble. Will is a very proactive midfield player that has the ability to play multiple positions. Kenny is powerful, shoots well and is creative. Bowen is strong, has good mobility and is a very intelligent soccer player. All four guys have the ability to come in and compete and make an immediate impact on our team."
Tulsa-South Florida Football Game Day Information

The Game: Tulsa Golden Hurricane vs. South Florida Bulls. For Tickets: Purchase Tickets Online at www.TulsaHurricane.com. Tickets on Game Day: Tickets will be sold at the ticket booths beginning at 6:30 p.m. Office Hours: Monday-Friday from 8:30-5 p.m. Game Day Reynolds Center Ticket Office Hours: 8:30 a.m. thru end of...
Watch the Tulsa Football Press Conference

TULSA, Okla. –– — Watch thePhilip Montgomery press conference as the head coach previews Friday night's home finale on Senior Night against the South Florida Bulls. Watch HERE as Coach Montgomery fielded questions from the media at Tulsa's weekly press conference. The Tulsa-USF game is slated for...
Tulsa’s Jim Rhein Promoted to Head Coach

Tulsa's Jim Rhein, who has served as interim head coach of the women's soccer program the past two seasons, has been promoted to head coach, as announced today by athletic director Rick Dickson. "It was evident that our women's soccer program took a significant step during Jim's tenure as interim...
The End of an Era: Todd Drummond Played His Last High School Football Game

Grab the tissues and prepare to feel very, very old. Todd Drummond (Ree's youngest son) just played his last (yes, last!) ever high school football game! 😢. It feels like it was just yesterday we were getting some short excerpts from Ree about Todd's spontaneous adventures on the Ranch. And basically no time has past at all since his very exciting college football announcement. (He's officially a South Dakota Coyote!)
Oklahoma's Turnpike Troubadours Inducted Into Hall Of Fame

Oklahoma's Own Turnpike Troubadours are now in the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame. The Tahlequah-based band was inducted on Friday in Muskogee, along with country performers Wade Hayes and Jim Paul Blair. News On 6's Lori Fullbright emceed the induction for the Hall of Fame.
Oklahoma school district receives $4.5M from billionaire philanthropist

CUSHING, Okla. — An Oklahoma school district has received $4.5 million from a billionaire philanthropist. The help is all part of MacKenzie Scott’s Commitment 2020 give-back mission. Cushing Public Schools was selected to help further enrich students’ learning through experiences and a welcoming environment. Cushing Superintendent Melissa...
Discover the Highest Point in Oklahoma

Sitting just above Texas, Oklahoma is one of the flattest states in the United States. Its capital is Oklahoma City, which is also the largest city in the state, closely followed by Tulsa. In fact, two-thirds of the state’s population resides within the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metropolitan districts. Oklahoma is full of vast prairies, forests (in the eastern part of the state), and yes, even mountains. But, just how high is the highest point in Oklahoma?
Paycom official bashed state voters over GOP victory

In an election-night tweet, a top official at Paycom suggested voters living outside Oklahoma City and Tulsa are retrograde thinkers holding the state back. A.J. Griffin, director of government and community affairs for Paycom, issued the tweet after Governor Kevin Stitt, a Republican, easily won reelection without carrying Oklahoma and Tulsa counties.
Oklahoma teens injured in rollover wreck near Coffeyville

DEARING, Kan. (WIBW) - Two teenage girls from Oklahoma sustained minor injuries in a rollover wreck near Coffeyville. Just after 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14, the Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that emergency crews were called to the area of 1805 County Road 3900 - less than a mile north of U.S. Highway 166 - with reports of an injury crash.
