Big 1st half lifts Penn State field hockey to victory over Louisville in 1st round of NCAA Tournament

Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 comeback win at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 10 games, downs No. 11 Penn State 3-2The LanternState College, PA
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes had ‘the difference’ in 44-31 fourth-quarter comeback at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Tuimoloau’s standout day fuels No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 win over No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State will need ‘A-game’ at No. 13 Penn State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Digital Collegian
Chase McLane’s return ‘brings confidence’ to Penn State men’s hockey lineup
Penn State fans have little to complain about so far this season. At 10-2, the No. 6 Nittany Lions have hit the ground running, taking down every team they’ve faced at least once and beating two of the three top-ranked teams in the nation. The blue and white has...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s basketball looks to improve on court despite pair of season-opening wins
In Penn State’s first week of the 2022-23 season, it picked up a pair of wins against Norfolk State and Fairfield, but despite not trailing in both games, coach Carolyn Kieger said her team still has plenty of room for improvement. On both sides of the ball, the blue...
Digital Collegian
Freshman Kebba Njie helps Penn State men’s basketball keep Butler standout Manny Bates in check
Three games into the season, Penn State freshman Kebba Njie faced his first big-man test in the form of senior center Manny Bates. Bates played for three years at NC State before transferring to Butler in the offseason, and he had 16 points in the 68-62 loss Monday night. “Manny...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's volleyball rises to No. 14 in AVCA rankings ahead of two ranked matches at Rec Hall
After picking up its first win against a ranked opponent in Big Ten play, Penn State moved up two spots from No. 16 to No. 14 in the AVCA Top 25. Since losing in a five-set thriller to Ohio State on Oct. 29, the Nittany Lions are on a four-game win streak, losing just two sets in that span.
Digital Collegian
Looking back at Sean Clifford’s biggest games after breaking Penn State football’s passing record
Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford has had his ups and downs at Penn State. He’s had fans call for him to be benched and fans who’ve praised him. At the end of the day, Clifford holds multiple Penn State records, and he passed former quarterback Trace McSorley for the biggest one Saturday against Maryland.
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s basketball uses strong defensive effort to beat Butler, stay undefeated
While the 3-pointer has been the calling card for Penn State in its first three games of the season, the ‘gritty not pretty’ defensive mentality returned in a big way against Butler. The Nittany Lions beat the Bulldogs from the Big East 68-62 while fighting some of its...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's hockey rises to No. 11 in USCHO Poll
Penn State jumped up one spot to No. 11 in the USCHO Division I women’s ice hockey poll. After splitting their series against Mercyhurst last weekend, the Nittany Lions laced up for a two-game set against Brown, comfortably winning the first match 3-0. Freshman Tessa Janecke was able to...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men's volleyball reveals full schedule ahead of 2023 season
Penn State men’s volleyball has released its schedule for 2023. The Nittany Lions’ home-opener will be on Jan. 13 at 7 p.m. against Daemen University. The schedule includes 27 games in total with the season-opener taking place on Jan. 6 on the road against Central State. Notable home...
Digital Collegian
Film Review | Breaking down Penn State football’s effective pass rush against Maryland
The story of Penn State football over the past two weeks of play has been the Nittany Lions’ pass rush. The blue and white has been able to get to the opposing quarterback at a much higher success rate as well as tackling opposing ball carriers behind the line of scrimmage.
Digital Collegian
Freshman outside hitter Alexa Markley takes home Big Ten weekly honor for Penn State women’s volleyball
For the first time in her career, Penn State's Alexa Markley won a conference weekly honor. Taking home Big Ten Freshman of the Week, Markley became the first Penn State freshman to win the award since Jonni Parker won the weekly honor on Nov. 19, 2018. The outside hitter and...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s hockey stifles Brown's 3rd-period comeback, sweeps series in Pegula Ice Arena
After its 3-0 win in Game 1 on Sunday, No. 11 Penn State had a tougher time putting Brown away in the second contest. However, the Nittany Lions were able to beat the road team 4-2, after responding to a third-period comeback. The win gave them their third series sweep of the season.
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s basketball hosts Butler on Monday night, travels to Charleston Classic on Thursday
Following a historic opening week, with wins over Winthrop and Loyola Maryland, Penn State welcomes nonconference tournament time. Opening the week's action with the Big Ten and Big East Gavitt Tipoff Games on Monday, Micah Shrewsberry will face one of his former teams as the Butler Bulldogs come to the Bryce Jordan Center.
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s hockey senior Julie Gough scores 2 goals, including game-winner in victory over Brown
Within Penn State’s rollercoaster of a game against Brown, it saw another forward step in a huge game for the team. Senior forward Julie Gough came away with a two-goal performance, one being the eventual game-winner in the Nittany Lions 4-2 win against the Bears. After coming out in...
Digital Collegian
Penn State field hockey downs UAlbany in NCAA Tournament after late goal
Not done yet. Penn State advances in the NCAA tournament after defeating UAlbany Sunday in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The Nittany Lions were awarded after their impressive 5-0 victory over Louisville by having to face the America East Conference champions. After a disappointing performance in the Big Ten Tournament, coach Charlene...
Digital Collegian
Stars forward Kiara Zanon, goalie Josie Bothun collect weekly CHA honors for Penn State women’s hockey
To cap off its third series sweep of the season, Penn State earned two weekly CHA honors after taking down Brown. Juniors forward Kiara Zanon and goalie Josie Bothun each won CHA Player of the Week at their positions for their performances Nov. 13-14 against the Bears. Zanon racked up...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s basketball looks to keep momentum going after opening week wins
What a week it’s been for Penn State. Coming off of back-to-back wins, the Lady Lions are looking to keep up their momentum with games against Youngstown State on Tuesday at 7 p.m. and Bryant on Friday at the same time. Despite having a rocky season opener, the Lady...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's soccer fires on all cylinders, blows by Quinnipiac in 1st round of NCAA Tournament
Even in frigid conditions at Jeffrey Field, Penn State remained red-hot to kick off the NCAA Tournament. The No. 2 seed Nittany Lions topped Quinnipiac 4-1 to advance to the round of 32. In the postseason atmosphere both sides were aggressive, playing a chippy game full of hard tackles and...
Digital Collegian
Payton Linnehan’s versatility stuns Quinnipiac, Penn State women’s soccer advances
The Bobcats 4-1. To start things off, the Nittany Lions ignited with an overloading amount of shots, punishing the opposition early on. Being a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament, the unit played accordingly to its ranking. Even after being crowned Big Ten Tournament Champions, the Nittany Lions played...
Digital Collegian
Senior leadership carries Penn State women’s soccer over Quinnipiac in 1st round of NCAA Tournament
What seemed like a close game at first turned into a stunner. Penn State defeated Quinnipiac in 4-1 the first round of NCAA Tournament play. The Nittany Lions scored in the 23rd minute of the match with a goal by senior Kate Wiesner, but the score was tied by Markela Bejleri in the early second half. It wasn’t long until another senior, Payton Linnehan, gathered the go-ahead goal to put State on top.
Digital Collegian
Big Ten names Penn State men's soccer defender Jalen Watson to all-tournament team despite 1st-round loss
Despite a first-round loss in the Big Ten Tournament, Penn State defender Jalen Watson was named to the Big Ten All-Tournament team on Sunday. Despite not scoring a single point all season, Watson was a key contributor for the blue and white on the back line. With the loss to...
