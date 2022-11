SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Jalen Brunson had 25 points and eight assists as the New York Knicks beat Utah 118-111 on Tuesday night and handed the Jazz their first home loss of the season. “We stuck together for four quarters,” Brunson said. “When they made a run, we just looked at each other and said, ‘It’s time to tighten it up,’ and just kept fighting.” Cam Reddish scored 19 points, R.J. Barrett 18, and Julius Randle 15 for the Knicks, who shot 47% from the field in their third road win of the season. “I think we just had more of a sense of urgency,” Randle said. “Guys came in prepared today and were ready to go. Got a great win.”

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 27 MINUTES AGO