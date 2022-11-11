Read full article on original website
Got $5,000? Here Are 3 No-Brainer Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now
This year's tremendous market volatility led some investors to give up on stocks altogether. But savvy investors know that good times also come with bad, and down markets actually hold some of the best stock-buying opportunities. Many real estate dividend stocks are still battling rising interest rates and high inflation,...
1 Dividend Stock Down 34% to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now
Global warehouse giant Prologis (NYSE: PLD) has lost more than a third of its value over the past year. The primary factor weighing on the real estate investment trust's (REIT) share price is the concern that rising interest rates could push the global economy into a recession. That would impact the demand for warehouse space.
Energy Sector Update for 11/15/2022: SHLS, NRGV, HPK
Energy stocks were higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 0.7% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was just 0.3% higher. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index also was posting a 1.5% advance and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was adding 0.8%. West Texas Intermediate...
5 Top Stocks to Buy Before 2023
This year's been a tough one for stocks and investors. The three major indexes slipped into bear territory. And the Nasdaq still is down about 27% since the start of January. But these times won't last forever. Bull markets eventually follow bear markets. We don't know when this transition will...
You Don't Have to Guess the Stock Market Bottom -- Here's Why
This year hasn't been a particularly positive one for the stock market, with the S&P 500 down 16% in 2022, despite climbing 11% since the start of October. After posting two years of great returns in 2020 and 2021, the market might just be taking a needed breather. But the...
Warren Buffett Just Bought Shares of Apple's Key Chipmaker -- and 7 Other Stocks
Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B), the huge conglomerate run by legendary investor Warren Buffett, released its always anticipated 13F filing on Monday afternoon, detailing the company's portfolio moves from the third quarter of the year. We already knew from Berkshire's latest earnings report that it had purchased close to $9 billion in stock and sold $5.3 billion worth in the third quarter. But the 13F, which is required for large institutional investment managers, removes the mystery. Let's take a look.
Is Annaly Capital's 16% Dividend Worth the Risk?
Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) is one of the highest-paying dividend stocks, with a yield of more than 16%. The double-digit dividend yield of this mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) may be attractive in today's high inflation bear market, but is its dividend worth the risk? Let's find out.
Tuesday Sector Laggards: Waste Management, Precious Metals
In trading on Tuesday, waste management shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.9%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Charah Solutions, off about 34.6% and shares of Quest Resource Holding off about 12.8% on the day. Also lagging the market Tuesday are precious metals...
Key Reasons Why Simon Property (SPG) Stock Soared 31% QTD
Shares of Simon Property SPG have gained 31% in the quarter-to-date period compared with its industry’s growth of 16%. Earlier this month, this Indianapolis, IN-based retail real estate investment trust (REIT) reported third-quarter 2022 comparable funds from operations (FFO) per share of $2.97, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.93. Moreover, the figure increased 1.7% year over year.
Technology Sector Update for 11/15/2022: PATH,DAVA,TSM,BRK.A,BRK.B
Technology stocks were advancing on Tuesday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) rising 2.1% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was gaining 4.0% this afternoon. In company news, UiPath (PATH) climbed 13% after the software firm overnight announced preliminary Q3 results exceeding its prior guidance for the three months...
Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: OMFS
The Invesco Russell 2000—Dynamic Multifactor ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 198,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 39,000. Shares of OMFS were up about 1.6% on the day. Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were...
AMD Stock Investors Received Bullish News on Monday
Today's video focuses on two bullish pieces of news impacting Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD). The first deals with analysts at UBS and Baird upgrading the stock rating and price target. The second is a data center GPU win in Europe. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.
What Makes PBF Energy (PBF) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now?
Momentum investing is all about the idea of following a stock's recent trend, which can be in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." And for investors following this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving in that direction. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
3 Top Industrial Stocks to Buy in November
These three stocks crushed the market in 2022. All are in positive territory compared to the S&P 500's 21% decline, and I think they have room to run. Here's why agricultural science company Corteva (NYSE: CTVA), advanced materials specialist Hexcel (NYSE: HXL), and electrical products producer nVent Electric (NYSE: NVT) are suitable investments today.
Tuesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Services
The best performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Energy sector, higher by 1.4%. Within that group, APA Corp (Symbol: APA) and Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 3.4% and 3.2%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 0.9% on the day, and up 73.44% year-to-date. APA Corp, meanwhile, is up 83.92% year-to-date, and Devon Energy Corp. is up 76.14% year-to-date. Combined, APA and DVN make up approximately 4.1% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
Advance Auto Parts Q3 Profit Down, Cuts FY EPS Outlook; Stock Tanks 10%
(RTTNews) - Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP) tanked over 10% in extended session Tuesday after the company reported a fall in profit for the third quarter and lowered its adjusted earnings outlook for the full year. The company's profit for the third quarter totaled $110.98 million or $1.84...
What Makes Hudson Technologies (HDSN) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now?
Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
Tuesday Sector Laggards: Materials, Healthcare
Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Tuesday, shares of Materials companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.5% loss. Within that group, Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) and International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (Symbol: IFF) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 7.2% and 2.5%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is down 0.8% on the day, and down 9.77% year-to-date. Albemarle Corp., meanwhile, is up 26.08% year-to-date, and International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., is down 34.13% year-to-date. Combined, ALB and IFF make up approximately 6.4% of the underlying holdings of XLB.
What Makes VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (VTGN) a New Buy Stock
VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (VTGN) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). An upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices -- has triggered this rating change. A company's changing earnings picture is...
6 Reasons Why You Must Add Avis Budget (CAR) to Your Portfolio
Avis Budget Group, Inc. CAR has performed well in the year-to-date period, holding promises to sustain the momentum. If you haven’t yet cashed in on its share price rally, it’s time you add the stock to your portfolio. Let’s look into the factors that make the stock worth...
