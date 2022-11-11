ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

fox2detroit.com

Meet Winnie Brinks, Michigan's first woman Senate majority leader

LANSING, Mich. (FOX 2) - Last week, Winnie Brinks was selected to be Michigan's first woman Senate majority leader. "Every day, it sinks in just a little bit more," said Brinks (D-Grand Rapids). "I think we’ve seen this throughout Michigan now and politics, we're seeing women at the very highest offices. We are occupying those seats in the halls of power, and I think it really sends a strong signal."
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Dixon, DePerno, other Republicans interested in Michigan GOP chair role

LANSING, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Michigan Republican Party, already divided over what happened last Tuesday, is facing another potential internal struggle as a number of candidates are interested in being the next GOP party chair. Former governor candidate James Craig was interested but has since changed his mind. Among...
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Metro Detroit animal shelters are facing overcrowding crisis

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Animal shelters across Metro Detroit are sounding the alarm with no space for any more animals. Capacities are maxed out, making it hard to help pets in need. Renee Hammac is taking Sir Barton home - this is the third time she's fostering a dog from...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Life without parole sought for Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley

OXFORD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Prosecutors are seeking a life without parole sentence for Ethan Crumbley, the teen accused of shooting and killing four classmates at Oxford High School last year. A court filing Monday disclosed this plan. Crumbley, 16, pleaded guilty to four counts of murder, one count of...
fox2detroit.com

Oakland Township residents fear newly-built house threatens 500-year-old grand champion tree

OAKLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Could a new housing development in Oakland Township kill a 500-year-old tree?. Fans of the Historic Grand Champion Schuette Oak grew worried after a home that was built across the street from the tree got too close for comfort. Members of the township's Historic District Commission questioned whether the tree was permanently damaged when its roots were cut to make room for a gas line to the new home.
OAKLAND CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MI
fox2detroit.com

Things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

Detroit kicks off the season with the Campus Martius tree lighting, while the first Eastern Market Holiday Market is Sunday. Plan your weekend here:. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at amber.ainsworth@fox.com. Detroit Tree Lighting. Friday, Nov. 18 from 5 p.m. until midnight. Campus Martius Park...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

1-2 inches of snow expected while temperatures tumble later this week

(FOX 2) - Low pressure heading our way will bring light rain and snow to Southeast Michigan today. A few showers are possible this morning, but our precipitation chances increase further in the mid and late morning. Off and on showers for the afternoon. Minor accumulations of snow on grassy...
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Couple killed in Northville Township rollover crash

NORTHVILLE TWP., Mich. (FOX 2) - A Northville couple was killed in a rollover crash early Saturday morning. The crash happened at 12:17 a.m. on Bayberry Way, which is located in the area of Seven Mile and Napier roads in Northville Township. Police say the vehicle was attempting to navigate...
NORTHVILLE, MI

