LANSING, Mich. (FOX 2) - Last week, Winnie Brinks was selected to be Michigan's first woman Senate majority leader. "Every day, it sinks in just a little bit more," said Brinks (D-Grand Rapids). "I think we’ve seen this throughout Michigan now and politics, we're seeing women at the very highest offices. We are occupying those seats in the halls of power, and I think it really sends a strong signal."

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO