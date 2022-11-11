Read full article on original website
Related
fox2detroit.com
Meet Winnie Brinks, Michigan's first woman Senate majority leader
LANSING, Mich. (FOX 2) - Last week, Winnie Brinks was selected to be Michigan's first woman Senate majority leader. "Every day, it sinks in just a little bit more," said Brinks (D-Grand Rapids). "I think we’ve seen this throughout Michigan now and politics, we're seeing women at the very highest offices. We are occupying those seats in the halls of power, and I think it really sends a strong signal."
fox2detroit.com
How to report deer to the Michigan DNR as firearm hunting season begins
DETROIT (FOX 2) - If you're headed out to hunt in Michigan, be sure to report your deer to the Department of Natural Resources. Hunters are required to report their kills within 72 hours. This is a new requirement this season. You must report the kill tag license number that...
fox2detroit.com
Life after winning the lottery jackpot • Michigan Election Results • Veterans Day offers
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - What life is like after winning the lottery jackpot from a former lottery winner, information on the Michigan Election results, and free food locations on Veterans Day: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review. 1. Former lottery jackpot winner from Metro...
fox2detroit.com
Dixon, DePerno, other Republicans interested in Michigan GOP chair role
LANSING, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Michigan Republican Party, already divided over what happened last Tuesday, is facing another potential internal struggle as a number of candidates are interested in being the next GOP party chair. Former governor candidate James Craig was interested but has since changed his mind. Among...
fox2detroit.com
Metro Detroit animal shelters are facing overcrowding crisis
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Animal shelters across Metro Detroit are sounding the alarm with no space for any more animals. Capacities are maxed out, making it hard to help pets in need. Renee Hammac is taking Sir Barton home - this is the third time she's fostering a dog from...
fox2detroit.com
You can start booking your Memorial Day campsites at Michigan state parks soon
DETROIT (FOX 2) - If you're already thinking about summer camping, you can soon book your tent and RV sites at Michigan state park campsites. These campsites, as well as harbor slip reservations, can be booked up to six months in advance, meaning that Memorial Day Weekend rentals can be made starting Nov. 26.
fox2detroit.com
Group storms Flint dealership, steals 13 vehicles; 7 recovered in Metro Detroit area
GENESSEE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A group of about 30 people stormed a Genesee County dealership and stole 13 vehicles Monday morning before fleeing to the Metro Detroit area. Gunfire was exchanged with a security guard before the suspects headed south in the stolen vehicles. The guard was not hurt.
fox2detroit.com
Supporters eye bus routes to Twelve Oaks Mall, Bloomfield Hills after millage approval
(FOX 2) - Thomas Yazbek wasn't just happy with the passage of the public transit millage in Metro Detroit. He was ecstatic. "This is a pretty incredible moment. This went beyond our wildest expectations," he said. Expanding public transit has been a passion for Yazbek for years. He started the...
fox2detroit.com
Where are the Skelton brothers? Thanksgiving marks 12-year anniversary of Michigan boys' disappearance
MORENCI, Mich. (FOX 2) - It's been nearly 12 years since the Skelton brothers disappeared without a trace, and there still aren't clear answers about what happened to them. Andrew, Alexander, and Tanner were last seen on Thanksgiving in 2010. After that day, no one knows where the boys went.
fox2detroit.com
Life without parole sought for Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley
OXFORD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Prosecutors are seeking a life without parole sentence for Ethan Crumbley, the teen accused of shooting and killing four classmates at Oxford High School last year. A court filing Monday disclosed this plan. Crumbley, 16, pleaded guilty to four counts of murder, one count of...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan gas prices drop 19 cents in week; still 64 cents more than year ago
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The average price of a gallon of unleaded gas in Michigan is down 19 cents from this time a week ago, AAA said Monday. This price is also 23 cents less than this time last month. However, it is still 64 cents more than this time a year ago.
fox2detroit.com
Oakland Township residents fear newly-built house threatens 500-year-old grand champion tree
OAKLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Could a new housing development in Oakland Township kill a 500-year-old tree?. Fans of the Historic Grand Champion Schuette Oak grew worried after a home that was built across the street from the tree got too close for comfort. Members of the township's Historic District Commission questioned whether the tree was permanently damaged when its roots were cut to make room for a gas line to the new home.
fox2detroit.com
Police, school leaders warn students to stop threatening schools
On Monday, numerous schools in Metro Detroit received threats. In Ferndale, a teen girl was arrested for making threats against the high school.
fox2detroit.com
Suspects steal 13 vehicles from Flint lot, flee to Metro Detroit
A group of about 30 suspects stole 13 vehicles from a vehicle lot in Flint. They fired at an armed security guard before fleeing and heading to Metro Detroit, where some of the vehicles were found.
fox2detroit.com
Things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit
Detroit kicks off the season with the Campus Martius tree lighting, while the first Eastern Market Holiday Market is Sunday. Plan your weekend here:. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at amber.ainsworth@fox.com. Detroit Tree Lighting. Friday, Nov. 18 from 5 p.m. until midnight. Campus Martius Park...
fox2detroit.com
1-2 inches of snow expected while temperatures tumble later this week
(FOX 2) - Low pressure heading our way will bring light rain and snow to Southeast Michigan today. A few showers are possible this morning, but our precipitation chances increase further in the mid and late morning. Off and on showers for the afternoon. Minor accumulations of snow on grassy...
fox2detroit.com
Down syndrome couple taught to dance for wedding from Clarkston studio
The Waterford couple both born with Down syndrome decided they wanted to spend the rest of their lives together. a special wedding celebration set for July. And they wanted to dance.
fox2detroit.com
Couple killed in Northville Township rollover crash
NORTHVILLE TWP., Mich. (FOX 2) - A Northville couple was killed in a rollover crash early Saturday morning. The crash happened at 12:17 a.m. on Bayberry Way, which is located in the area of Seven Mile and Napier roads in Northville Township. Police say the vehicle was attempting to navigate...
Comments / 0