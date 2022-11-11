Read full article on original website
Kari Lake news – live: Dismal turnout at Arizona protest as Republican’s supporters deny election
Fewer than 20 people supporting Kari Lake gathered outside the state capitol in Arizona on Tuesday to protest her loss in the race for governor. Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs defeeated he Donald Trump-endorsed Republican in one of the most-watched midterm contests in the country. The race was called on Monday...
Democrat Caraveo wins Colorado's new US House district
Colorado Democratic Rep. Yadira Caraveo has defeated Republican Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer in a tight race to win a U.S. House seat in a new district that stretches north of Denver’s suburbs.
US Supreme Court clears way for Arizona prisoner’s execution
FLORENCE, Ariz. — (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court rejected a last-minute appeal from an Arizona prisoner who faces execution on Wednesday in the 1980 killings of two people, clearing the way for the state’s third execution this year. Murray Hooper, 76, is scheduled to die by...
