Read full article on original website
Related
techaiapp.com
Love cycling and travel? Here are 10 products you won’t want to be without on your next trip – A Luxury Travel Blog
With today’s travellers more focussed on health, wellbeing and adventure, cycling and tourism has seen huge growth. Not only that, but cycling can be an incredible way to explore a destination whether that be on road or via challenging trails. But before your bike with you on your next trip, here are 10 products that you might find useful.
techaiapp.com
The Finest Island Escape at the Four Seasons Anguilla
Winter is fast approaching in the Northern Hemisphere and soon enough, millions of Americans will be flocking to airports in hopes of catching a flight to somewhere warm. Look no further than the Caribbean, especially now that most travel restrictions have been lifted from this region of the World. As of November 1st, 2022, there are no pre-arrival testing or entry requirements for guests traveling to Anguilla from the United States, making this the perfect getaway if you’re looking for an exclusive tropical escape.
techaiapp.com
Short stay: Aptel East, Tower Hamlets, London, UK – A Luxury Travel Blog
The old adage to “never judge a book by its cover” couldn’t be more true when it comes to Aptel East, an aparthotel in the East London borough of Tower Hamlets. Flanked on either side by shuttered shops covered with graffiti, you could be forgiven for not realising that here lies one of the area’s most luxurious places to stay, for within this building there are around 30 stylish and fully-serviced apartments that go by the name of Aptel East.
techaiapp.com
All-Inclusive Luxury Beachfront Resort In Cancun Has Rafa Nadal Tennis Center
The Grand Palladium Costa Mujeres Resort & Spa is a sprawling complex offering 674 guest rooms and suites. Looking for luxury all-inclusive beachfront resort with a full-service spa, entertainment and a world-class tennis academy all in one location? The Grand Palladium Costa Mujeres Resort & Spa is a sprawling complex offering 674 guest rooms and suites. Opened since 2018, the resort is a 45-minute commute from the Cancun International Airport. It is so expansive that while it is possible to walk everywhere on the property, golf carts and electric water taxis shuttle guests quietly around the resort on a canal that winds its way throughout the property.
Comments / 0